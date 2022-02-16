DOH: 67 COVID-19 hospitalizations, 3 additional deaths for Cumberland County Wednesday

Cumberland County added three deaths in the latest COVID-19 data update from the state Department of Health Wednesday.

The county finished January with 75 deaths reported, the highest monthly total since January 2021. It has 40 deaths reported in the first 16 days of February and 258 deaths reported in the last five months.

There were 67 patients hospitalized with COVID-19 in Cumberland County in Wednesday's update from the Department of Health, an increase of one since Tuesday. The highest single-day total was 184 on Jan. 21, 2022. The 14-day average for hospitalizations in the county sits at 86.5, the 22nd straight day that rate has dropped and the lowest rate since Nov. 23.

There are nine adults in intensive care and seven on ventilators. Nine adult ICU beds remain open of the 113 currently staffed across the county, and 29 of 96 ventilators in the county are in use.

Cumberland County reported 56 new cases in the Health Department open data Wednesday. According to department open data, the seven-day average of new cases in the county sits at 78.7, the lowest rate since Nov. 7. The rate has fallen from 483.4 on Jan. 15, which was the highest seven-day rate for the county during the pandemic.

Franklin County reported 37 patients hospitalized with COVID-19 Wednesday (down nine from Tuesday), with five of 31 currently staffed ICU beds available in the county and 13 of 35 available ventilators in use. There are seven adults in intensive care and six on ventilators.

Dauphin County reported 75 patients hospitalized with COVID-19 Wednesday (down three from Tuesday), with 41 of 198 currently staffed ICU beds available in the county and 73 of 169 available ventilators in use. There are 13 adults in intensive care and eight on ventilators.

Penn State Health cases update (Feb. 14)

Penn State Health lists a COVID-19 dashboard on its website tracking cases at each of its acute care hospitals — Hershey Medical Center, Penn State Health Holy Spirit Medical Center, Hampden Medical Center and Penn State Health St. Joseph Medical Center. The dashboard is updated every Monday, Wednesday and Friday.

Monday's update shows 65 total cases (59 adults, six pediatrics) in the health system’s four hospitals, a decrease of 21 cases since Friday. Data is incomplete for the vaccinated and unvaccinated totals because Penn State Health said the vaccination status of St. Joseph Medical Center inpatients is unavailable.

There are six pediatric patients, with all six of them known to be unvaccinated (one is in an ICU).

Holy Spirit Medical Center in Camp Hill has 13 COVID patients (a drop of six since Friday). Four are fully vaccinated adults (no one in the ICU and no one on a ventilator) and nine are unvaccinated adults (one in the ICU and no one on a ventilator).

Hampden Medical Center has two COVID patients. One is fully vaccinated (one in the ICU and no one on a ventilator) and one is not fully vaccinated (no one in the ICU and no one on a ventilator).

Vaccine update (Feb. 16)

In data updated Tuesday evening, the CDC says 67.5% of Cumberland County's population is fully vaccinated. The CDC also reported that 71.3% of the population 5 and older is vaccinated, and 74.9% of the population 12 and older is fully vaccinated.

The CDC also reported that 40.1% of the county's fully vaccinated population has received a booster vaccine.

Early Warning Dashboard update (Feb. 14)

Cumberland County saw decreases in its COVID-19 percent positivity and a decrease in its incidence rate per 100,000 people in the Health Department's weekly update to its Early Warning Monitoring System Dashboard this weekend.

The county's percent positivity decreased to 17.2% for the week of Feb. 4-Feb. 10, down from 25.4% the previous week. The incidence rate per 100,000 people decreased to 181.2, down from 352.1 the previous week and 673.7 from two weeks ago.

Perry County had the highest positivity rate in the Midstate at 23.4% (the fourth highest in the state and down from 31.3% the week before). Bedford and Cameron counties both sit at 24.5%.

Mifflin County had the highest incidence rate in the Midstate at 468.2, the highest rate in the state and down from 830.1 the week before.

School-age children (updated Feb. 11)

In its weekly update for the 23rd week of the school year, the department reported 104 cases among children aged 5-18 in Cumberland County during the week of Feb. 2-Feb. 8, a decrease from the previous week's total of 204 cases. The total number of cases in Cumberland County for this school year is 4,380.

Statewide, the number of cases among 5- to 18-year-olds saw an increase of 5,259 cases reported during the week of Feb. 2-Feb. 8, down from an increase of 10,632 cases during the previous week.

The state said the total number of cases in that age group for the school year is 247,521.

County numbers in the southcentral region (updated Feb. 16):

ZIP code-level counts (updated Feb. 16):

17013: 5,785 positives, 16,613 negatives - +66 since Feb. 10

17015: 3,389 positives, 8,207 negatives - +30 since Feb. 10

17050: 5,569 positives, 17,931 negatives - +61 since Feb. 10

17055: 6,070 positives, 19,222 negatives - +86 since Feb. 10

17011: 5,595 positives, 16,074 negatives - +69 since Feb. 10

17007: 844 positives, 2,187 negatives - +12 since Feb. 10

17065: 668 positives, 1,430 negatives - +6 since Feb. 10

17324: 725 positives, 1,437 negatives - +9 since Feb. 10

17241: 1,598 positives, 3,636 negatives - +28 since Feb. 10

17257: 4,531 positives, 8,372 negatives - +37 since Feb. 10

17240: 433 positives, 773 negatives - +5 since Feb. 10

17025: 2,632 positives, 6,759 negatives - +42 since Feb. 10

17070: 2,454 positives, 6,237 negatives - +24 since Feb. 10

17043: 816 positives, 2,394 negatives - +7 since Feb. 10

17019: 2,804 positives, 6,330 negatives - +27 since Feb. 10

17266: 64 positives, 152 negatives - +2 since Feb. 10

School district and college case counts (updated Feb. 4)

The Sentinel's case counts for Cumberland County school districts and colleges or universities are updated weekly. The policy for each school district’s reporting is noted in the list below.

(Counties with a percent positivity above 5% in a week go on the Department of Health's watch list)

Pennsylvania: Percent Positivity - 12.7% last 7 days (18.5% previous 7 days) Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 175.3 (337.8 previous 7 days)

Adams County: Percent Positivity - 15.8% last 7 days (24.0% previous 7 days) Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 230.1 (434.9 previous 7 days)

Cumberland County: Percent Positivity - 17.2% last 7 days (25.4% previous 7 days) Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 181.2 (352.1 previous 7 days)

Dauphin County: Percent Positivity - 14.9% last 7 days (21.8% previous 7 days) Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 162.1 (303.6 previous 7 days)

Franklin County: Percent Positivity - 15.8 % last 7 days (25.6% previous 7 days) Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 259.3 (505.1 previous 7 days)

Lebanon County: Percent Positivity - 15.4% last 7 days (23.2% previous 7 days) Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 187.6 (331.5 previous 7 days)

Perry County: Percent Positivity - 23.4% last 7 days (31.3% previous 7 days) Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 211.8 (350.1 previous 7 days)

York County:

Percent Positivity - 16.5% last 7 days (24.3% previous 7 days)

Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 222.0 (417.1 previous 7 days)

