DOH: 67 and 114 new COVID-19 cases for Cumberland County in Monday's two-day report

After a run of high levels of probable cases last week resulting mostly from late-reported data, Cumberland County returned to lower levels of COVID-19 cases with Monday's two-day release of data from the state Department of Health.

The department does not release data on Sundays, so Monday's report includes data released for Sunday and Monday.

Last Thursday, the DoH reported sets of late antigen test results being added into the system from urgent care sites across the state, including central Pa. Antigen test results are listed as probable in results, and Cumberland County reported new highs for case counts Thursday (447) and Friday (369) boosted by elevated probable case results (332 Friday and 406 Thursday).

The DoH said it would take a few days for the delayed results to be added into the system, some of those results dating back to Dec. 20. That reduction in probable case results started Saturday for the county and continued into Monday.

Sunday, Cumberland County reported 114 new cases and one death. That report included 520 total test results, with just 32 probable cases. Comparing just the number of negative tests (406) and confirmed positive tests (82) Sunday, the county saw about 17% of its tests come back positive.