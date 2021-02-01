DOH: 67 and 114 new COVID-19 cases for Cumberland County in Monday's two-day report

After a run of high levels of probable cases last week resulting mostly from late-reported data, Cumberland County returned to lower levels of COVID-19 cases with Monday's two-day release of data from the state Department of Health.
The department does not release data on Sundays, so Monday's report includes data released for Sunday and Monday.
Last Thursday, the DoH reported sets of late antigen test results being added into the system from urgent care sites across the state, including central Pa. Antigen test results are listed as probable in results, and Cumberland County reported new highs for case counts Thursday (447) and Friday (369) boosted by elevated probable case results (332 Friday and 406 Thursday).
The DoH said it would take a few days for the delayed results to be added into the system, some of those results dating back to Dec. 20. That reduction in probable case results started Saturday for the county and continued into Monday.
Sunday, Cumberland County reported 114 new cases and one death. That report included 520 total test results, with just 32 probable cases. Comparing just the number of negative tests (406) and confirmed positive tests (82) Sunday, the county saw about 17% of its tests come back positive.
Monday, Cumberland County reported 67 cases and two deaths. That report included 277 total test results, with 17 new probables. Comparing just the number of negative tests (210) and confirmed positive tests (50) Monday, the county saw about 19% of its tests come back positive.
The county finished with 140 total deaths in January, the second deadliest month (162 deaths in December) of the pandemic.
The county's seven-day average of cases sits at 181.71, boosted by the delayed test results included Thursday and Friday, and its 14-day per capita rate sits at 718.32.
There were 74 patients hospitalized with COVID-19 in the county in Monday's report, with 11 in intensive care units, and 11 on ventilators.
As of Monday's data, the Health Department says 9,105 partial vaccines have been administered in Cumberland County, with 2,689 full vaccines (both doses) administered.
In the southcentral region for Monday, York County (243 cases Monday and 121 cases Sunday) was the only other county with triple-digit case counts.
The Health Department reported 2,854 new cases for the state Monday and 3,985 new cases for Sunday for a two-day total of 6,839 cases. Monday's total is the lowest number of cases reported in a single day for the state since Nov. 4.
County numbers in the southcentral region (updated Feb. 1):
- Adams County (pop. 103,009): 14 new cases; 6,578 total cases (5,705 confirmed, 873 probable); 28,548 negatives; 142 deaths
- Bedford County (pop. 47,888): 4 new cases; 3,639 total cases (2,685 confirmed, 954 probable); 8,372 negatives; 121 deaths
- Blair County (pop. 121,829): 34 new cases; 9,967 total cases (8,212 confirmed, 1,755 probable); 32,715 negatives; 256 deaths
- Cumberland County (pop. 253,370): 67 new cases; 14,541 total cases (12,160 confirmed, 2,381 probable); 63,808 negatives; 439 deaths (+2)
- Dauphin County (pop. 278,299): 96 new cases; 18,614 total cases (16,876 confirmed, 1,738 probable); 83,000 negatives; 444 deaths
- Franklin County (pop. 155,027): 26 new cases; 11,502 total cases (10,040 confirmed, 1,462 probable); 40,761 negatives; 300 deaths
- Fulton County (pop. 14,530): 4 new cases; 1,043 total cases (599 confirmed, 444 probable); 3,102 negatives; 13 deaths
- Huntingdon County (pop. 45,144): 13 new cases; 3,886 total cases (3,264 confirmed, 622 probable); 11,895 negatives; 115 deaths
- Juniata County (pop. 24,763): 6 new cases; 1,699 total cases (1,524 confirmed, 175 probable); 4,275 negatives; 77 deaths
- Lebanon County (pop. 141,793): 31 new cases; 11,805 total cases (10,432 confirmed, 1,373 probable); 40,110 negatives; 223 deaths
- Mifflin County (pop. 46,138): 14 new cases; 4,318 total cases (4,101 confirmed, 217 probable); 11,731 negatives; 154 deaths
- Perry County (pop. 46,272): 14 new cases; 2,575 total cases (2,143 confirmed, 432 probable); 8,621 negatives; 74 deaths
- York County (pop. 449,058): 121 new cases; 32,263 total cases (27,370 confirmed, 4,893 probable); 121,711 negatives; 635 deaths (+1)
County numbers in the southcentral region (updated Jan. 31):
- Adams County (pop. 103,009): 57 new cases; 6,564 total cases (5,694 confirmed, 870 probable); 28,465 negatives; 142 deaths
- Bedford County (pop. 47,888): 4 new cases; 3,635 total cases (2,681 confirmed, 954 probable); 8,358 negatives; 121 deaths
- Blair County (pop. 121,829): 30 new cases; 9,933 total cases (8,183 confirmed, 1,750 probable); 32,620 negatives; 256 deaths (+3)
- Cumberland County (pop. 253,370): 114 new cases; 14,474 total cases (12,110 confirmed, 2,364 probable); 63,598 negatives; 437 deaths (+1)
- Dauphin County (pop. 278,299): 90 new cases; 18,518 total cases (16,798 confirmed, 1,720 probable); 82,813 negatives; 444 deaths (+1)
- Franklin County (pop. 155,027): 39 new cases; 11,476 total cases (10,016 confirmed, 1,460 probable); 40,682 negatives; 300 deaths
- Fulton County (pop. 14,530): 1 new cases; 1,039 total cases (597 confirmed, 442 probable); 3,096 negatives; 13 deaths
- Huntingdon County (pop. 45,144): 28 new cases; 3,873 total cases (3,251 confirmed, 622 probable); 11,815 negatives; 115 deaths
- Juniata County (pop. 24,763): 3 new cases; 1,693 total cases (1,518 confirmed, 175 probable); 4,266 negatives; 77 deaths
- Lebanon County (pop. 141,793): 59 new cases; 11,774 total cases (10,401 confirmed, 1,373 probable); 39,972 negatives; 223 deaths
- Mifflin County (pop. 46,138): 33 new cases; 4,304 total cases (4,087 confirmed, 217 probable); 11,701 negatives; 154 deaths
- Perry County (pop. 46,272): 13 new cases; 2,561 total cases (2,131 confirmed, 430 probable); 8,590 negatives; 74 deaths (+1)
- York County (pop. 449,058): 253 new cases; 32,142 total cases (27,275 confirmed, 4,867 probable); 121,336 negatives; 634 deaths
ZIP code-level counts (updated Feb. 1):
- 17013: 1,795 positives, 9,372 negatives - +26 since Jan. 29
- 17015: 1,144 positives, 4,938 negatives - +25 since Jan. 29
- 17050: 1,833 positives, 9,331 negatives - +36 since Jan. 29
- 17055: 2,052 positives, 12,130 negatives - +27 since Jan. 29
- 17011: 1,762 positives, 9,880 negatives - +40 since Jan. 29
- 17007: 287 positives, 1,163 negatives - +6 since Jan. 29
- 17065: 204 positives, 839 negatives - +3 since Jan. 29
- 17324: 180 positives, 919 negatives - +4 since Jan. 29
- 17241: 472 positives, 2,380 negatives - +4 since Jan. 29
- 17257: 1,428 positives, 4,634 negatives - +13 since Jan. 29
- 17240: 124 positives, 424 negatives - +0 since Jan. 29
- 17025: 816 positives, 3,738 negatives - +19 since Jan. 29
- 17070: 778 positives, 3,759 negatives - +15 since Jan. 29
- 17043: 261 positives, 1,385 negatives - +10 since Jan. 29
- 17019: 868 positives, 3,876 negatives - +12 since Jan. 29
- 17266: 16 positives, 87 negatives - +0 since Jan. 29
Long-term care facilities and personal care homes in Cumberland County (as reported to the Department of Health through Jan. 20):
- Artis Senior Living of West Shore (Lemoyne): 29 resident cases; 12 staff cases; fewer than 5 deaths
- Bethany Village Retirement Center (Mechanicsburg): 6 resident cases; 8 staff cases; 0 deaths
- Bridges at Bent Creek (Hampden Township): 0 resident cases; fewer than 5 staff cases; 0 deaths
- Brookdale Grandon Farms (Hampden Township): 9 resident cases; 5 staff cases; 0 deaths
- Carriage Courts Personal Care at Green Ridge Village (Newville): fewer than 5 resident cases; fewer than 5 staff cases; 0 deaths
- Chapel Pointe (Carlisle): 13 resident cases; 13 staff cases; 5 deaths
- Church of God Home (Carlisle): fewer than 5 resident cases; fewer than 5 staff cases; 12 deaths
- Claremont Nursing & Rehabilitation Center (Carlisle): 102 resident cases; 61 staff cases; 33 deaths (numbers are from last available data on Dec. 29)
- Country Meadows of West Shore (Mechanicsburg): 72 resident cases; 38 staff cases; fewer than 5 deaths
- Cumberland Crossings (Carlisle): 40 resident cases; 31 staff cases; 15 deaths (data from lat report on Dec. 17)
- Elmcroft of Shippensburg: 17 resident cases; 11 staff cases; fewer than 5 deaths
- Forest Park (Carlisle): 60 resident cases; 43 staff cases; 11 deaths
- Fox Subacute (Mechanicsburg): 0 resident cases; 14 staff cases; 0 deaths
- Gardens at Camp Hill: 50 resident cases; 26 staff cases; 8 deaths (numbers are from last available data on Dec. 8)
- Gardens at West Shore (Camp Hill): 82 resident cases; 26 staff cases; 19 deaths (numbers are from last available data on June 10)
- Gilliland Manor (Newville): fewer than 5 resident cases; fewer than 5 staff cases; 0 deaths
- Manorcare Health Center (Camp Hill): fewer than 5 resident cases; fewer than 9 staff cases; 6 deaths
- Manorcare Health Center (Carlisle): 103 resident cases; 36 staff cases; 12 deaths
- Messiah Lifeways (Upper Allen Township): 115 cases; 78 staff cases; 49 deaths
- New Visions Inc.: 6 staff cases; fewer than 5 resident cases; 0 deaths
- Sarah A. Todd Memorial Home (Carlisle): 101 resident cases; 74 staff cases; 17 deaths (numbers are from last available data on Dec. 29)
- Shippensburg Health Care Center: 116 resident cases; 51 staff cases; 34 deaths (resident numbers haven't been updated since Dec. 1)
- Swaim Health Center (Newville): 14 resident cases; 20 staff cases; fewer than 5 deaths
- Thornwald Home (Carlisle): 33 resident cases; 44 staff cases; fewer than 5 deaths
- Vibra Senior Living: fewer than 5 resident cases; fewer than 5 staff cases; 0 deaths
- Woods at Cedar Run: fewer than 5 resident cases; fewer than 5 staff cases; 0 deaths
COVID-19 Early Warning Monitoring System Dashboard (Jan. 22-Jan. 28):
(Counties with a percent positivity above 5% in a week go on the Department of Health's watch list)
- Pennsylvania:
- Percent Positivity - 9.3% last 7 days (10.4% previous 7 days)
- Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 203.0 (248.5 previous 7 days)
- Adams County:
- Percent Positivity - 12.5% last 7 days (16.8% previous 7 days)
- Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 234.9 (334.0 previous 7 days)
- Cumberland County:
- Percent Positivity - 6.4% last 7 days (10.0% previous 7 days)
- Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 139.7 (194.2 previous 7 days)
- Dauphin County:
- Percent Positivity - 10.3% last 7 days (11.9% previous 7 days)
- Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 194.4 (253.7 previous 7 days)
- Franklin County:
- Percent Positivity - 13.1% last 7 days (16.2% previous 7 days)
- Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 192.2 (296.7 previous 7 days)
- Lebanon County:
- Percent Positivity - 11.7% last 7 days (13.5% previous 7 days)
- Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 258.1 (373.1 previous 7 days)
- Perry County:
- Percent Positivity - 13.0% last 7 days (15.3% previous 7 days)
- Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 164.2 (222.6 previous 7 days)
- York County:
- Percent Positivity - 11.8% last 7 days (14.5% previous 7 days)
- Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 220.2 (331.6 previous 7 days)