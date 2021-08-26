DOH: 66 new COVID-19 cases for Cumberland County Thursday, 2 additional deaths

The state Department of Health reported 66 new cases of COVID-19 and two deaths for Cumberland County Thursday.
That brings the county's total case count to 21,951 and the total number of deaths to 540.
The county's seven-day average of cases now sits at 52. Its 14-day per capita rate sits at 266.8.
The county now has 11 deaths reported for the month of August after reporting three in July and two in June. The county reported 13 deaths in May.
Thursday's report included 203 total test results, with 26 probable cases. Comparing just the number of negative tests (137) and confirmed positive tests (40), the county saw 22.6% of its tests come back positive.
The number of patients hospitalized with COVID-19 dropped to 42 in Thursday's report, a decrease of two from Wednesday, with 14 in intensive care and four on ventilators.
The southcentral region reported 489 cases Thursday. York County reported 174 cases, Dauphin County 65, and Franklin County 53.
The Health Department confirmed 3,333 additional new positive cases of COVID-19 in the state Thursday and 27 more deaths.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention labels Cumberland County as having "high" transmission of the virus — the highest level, which is the transmission level for every county in the region except Mifflin County. Community transmission is determined by the number of new cases per 100,000 people in the last seven days and the positivity rate over the last seven days, so the classification could vary from day to day based on those numbers.
In data updated Wednesday evening, the CDC says 56.2% of Cumberland County's total population of 253,370 has been fully vaccinated. For the county's vaccine eligible population of people ages 12 and older, 64.9% have been fully vaccinated. CDC data is current as of 6 a.m. on the day it is posted.
In CDC estimates, the delta variant accounted for 99.1% of genetically sequenced coronavirus cases of COVID-19 in the United States for the one-week period ending Aug. 21, marking an increase from the 98.6% estimated for the week ending Aug. 14.
For Region 3 in the U.S. (which includes Pennsylvania, Delaware, District of Columbia, Maryland, Virginia and West Virginia), the delta variant is estimated to account for 99% of genetically sequenced coronavirus cases of COVID-19, representing an increase from an estimated 98.3% for the one-week period ending Aug. 14.
In Pennsylvania, the delta variant accounted for 92.5% of cases through July 31.
The delta variant is a mutated coronavirus that spreads more easily than other versions. It was first detected in India but now has been identified around the world.
County numbers in the southcentral region (for Aug. 26):
- Adams County (pop. 103,009): 33 new cases; 10,391 total cases (8,564 confirmed, 1,827 probable); 40,423 negatives; 191 deaths; 44.8% of county population vaccinated
- Bedford County (pop. 47,888): 10 new cases; 4,954 total cases (3,415 confirmed, 1,539 probable); 10,955 negatives; 144 deaths; 31.4% of county population vaccinated
- Blair County (pop. 121,829): 24 new cases; 13,937 total cases (10,909 confirmed, 3,028 probable); 42,521 negatives; 346 deaths; 42.7% of county population vaccinated
- Cumberland County (pop. 253,370): 66 new cases; 21,951 total cases (17,569 confirmed, 4,382 probable); 89,943 negatives; 540 deaths (+2); 56.2% of county population vaccinated
- Dauphin County (pop. 278,299): 65 new cases; 27,906 total cases (24,149 confirmed, 3,757 probable); 116,333 negatives; 574 deaths; 52.6% of county population vaccinated
- Franklin County (pop. 155,027): 53 new cases; 16,422 total cases (13,903 confirmed, 2,519 probable); 59,513 negatives; 380 deaths (+1); 39.9% of county population vaccinated
- Fulton County (pop. 14,530): 10 new cases; 1,454 total cases (807 confirmed, 647 probable); 4,438 negatives; 18 deaths (+1); 27.3% of county population vaccinated
- Huntingdon County (pop. 45,144): 16 new cases; 5,368 total cases (4,493 confirmed, 875 probable); 17,806 negatives; 137 deaths; 42% of county population vaccinated
- Juniata County (pop. 24,763): 9 new cases; 2,247 total cases (2,017 confirmed, 230 probable); 5,932 negatives; 88 deaths; 35.8% of county population vaccinated
- Lebanon County (pop. 141,793): 40 new cases; 16,964 total cases (14,631 confirmed, 2,333 probable); 58,071 negatives; 301 deaths; 45.5% of county population vaccinated
- Mifflin County (pop. 46,138): 19 new cases; 5,595 total cases (5,278 confirmed, 317 probable); 16,123 negatives; 183 deaths; 43.3% of county population vaccinated
- Perry County (pop. 46,272): 9 new cases; 4,061 total cases (3,157 confirmed, 904 probable); 11,809 negatives; 101 deaths; 41.6% of county population vaccinated
- York County (pop. 449,058): 135 new cases; 49,670 total cases (40,383 confirmed, 9,287 probable); 174,644 negatives; 846 deaths; 49.5% of county population vaccinated
ZIP code-level counts (updated Aug. 26):
- 17013: 2,635 positives, 13,639 negatives - +17 since Aug. 23
- 17015: 1,603 positives, 6,787 negatives - +12 since Aug. 23
- 17050: 2,572 positives, 13,949 negatives - +44 since Aug. 23
- 17055: 2,948 positives, 16,614 negatives - +19 since Aug. 23
- 17011: 2,761 positives, 13,616 negatives - +27 since Aug. 23
- 17007: 398 positives, 1,694 negatives - +3 since Aug. 23
- 17065: 267 positives, 1,212 negatives - +0 since Aug. 23
- 17324: 279 positives, 1,293 negatives - +19 since Aug. 23
- 17241: 693 positives, 3,148 negatives - +4 since Aug. 23
- 17257: 1,859 positives, 6,933 negatives - +17 since Aug. 23
- 17240: 165 positives, 620 negatives - +1 since Aug. 23
- 17025: 1,160 positives, 5,387 negatives - +10 since Aug. 23
- 17070: 1,131 positives, 5,238 negatives - +8 since Aug. 23
- 17043: 394 positives, 1,990 negatives - +2 since Aug. 16
- 17019: 1,296 positives, 5,376 negatives - +16 since Aug. 16
- 17266: 20 positives, 121 negatives - +0 since Aug. 16
COVID-19 Early Warning Monitoring System Dashboard (Aug. 13 - Aug. 19):
(Counties with a percent positivity above 5% in a week go on the Department of Health's watch list)
- Pennsylvania:
- Percent Positivity - 6.9% last 7 days (6.0% previous 7 days)
- Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 91.1 (73.2 previous 7 days)
- Adams County:
- Percent Positivity - 8.3% last 7 days (6.4% previous 7 days)
- Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 122.3 (90.3 previous 7 days)
- Cumberland County:
- Percent Positivity - 7.6% last 7 days (7.7% previous 7 days)
- Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 88.8 (69.9 previous 7 days)
- Dauphin County:
- Percent Positivity - 11.1% last 7 days (10.7% previous 7 days)
- Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 142.3 (119.3 previous 7 days)
- Franklin County:
- Percent Positivity - 10% last 7 days (6.9% previous 7 days)
- Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 130.9 (89.0 previous 7 days)
- Lebanon County:
- Percent Positivity - 9.2% last 7 days (7.6% previous 7 days)
- Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 117.8 (87.5 previous 7 days)
- Perry County:
- Percent Positivity - 11.1% last 7 days (12.1% previous 7 days)
- Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 88.6 (80.0 previous 7 days)
- York County:
- Percent Positivity - 9.6% last 7 days (7.0% previous 7 days)
- Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 126.5 (79.3 previous 7 days)
Email Tammie at tgitt@cumberlink.com. Follow her on Twitter @TammieGitt.