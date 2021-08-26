DOH: 66 new COVID-19 cases for Cumberland County Thursday, 2 additional deaths

The state Department of Health reported 66 new cases of COVID-19 and two deaths for Cumberland County Thursday.

That brings the county's total case count to 21,951 and the total number of deaths to 540.

The county's seven-day average of cases now sits at 52. Its 14-day per capita rate sits at 266.8.

The county now has 11 deaths reported for the month of August after reporting three in July and two in June. The county reported 13 deaths in May.

Thursday's report included 203 total test results, with 26 probable cases. Comparing just the number of negative tests (137) and confirmed positive tests (40), the county saw 22.6% of its tests come back positive.

The number of patients hospitalized with COVID-19 dropped to 42 in Thursday's report, a decrease of two from Wednesday, with 14 in intensive care and four on ventilators.

The southcentral region reported 489 cases Thursday. York County reported 174 cases, Dauphin County 65, and Franklin County 53.

The Health Department confirmed 3,333 additional new positive cases of COVID-19 in the state Thursday and 27 more deaths.