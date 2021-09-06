DOH: 66 new COVID-19 cases for Cumberland County Monday

The state Department of Health reported 66 new cases of COVID-19 and no additional deaths for Cumberland County Monday. That's the 11th time in the last 13 days case counts have topped 60 for the county.
Monday's report included 193 total test results, with 26 probable cases. Comparing just the number of negative tests (127) and confirmed positive tests (40), the county saw 24% of its tests come back positive.
The number of patients hospitalized with COVID-19 stayed flat at 57 in Monday's report, the same as Sunday, with 13 adults in intensive care and six on ventilators.
The county's seven-day average of cases now sits at 73.86. Its 14-day per capita rate sits at 404.94, the highest rate since March 3.
Cumberland County stayed flat in percent positivity and showed an increase in incidence rate per 100,000 people in the Health Department's weekly update to its Early Warning Monitoring System Dashboard Friday. Cumberland County saw its percent positivity remain at 10.7% for the week of Aug. 27-Sept. 2. The incidence rate per 100,000 people increased to 140.9, up from 133 the previous week.
Franklin County had the highest incidence rate per 100,000 people for the week of Aug. 27-Sept. 2 at 261.2, with Fulton County sitting at No. 5 in the state at 213.4.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention labels Cumberland County as having "high" transmission of the virus — the highest level, which is the transmission level for every county in the state except Bradford and Sullivan counties. Community transmission is determined by the number of new cases per 100,000 people in the last seven days and the positivity rate over the last seven days, so the classification could vary from day to day based on those numbers.
The southcentral region reported 466 cases Monday. York County reported 123 cases, Dauphin County 66 and Lebanon County 41. Eleven of the 13 counties in the region reported double digit new cases Monday.
In data updated Sunday evening, the CDC says 57.4% of Cumberland County's total population of 253,370 has been fully vaccinated. For the county's vaccine eligible population of people ages 12 and older, 66.3% have been fully vaccinated. CDC data is current as of 6 a.m. on the day it is posted.
In CDC estimates, the delta variant accounted for 99.4% of genetically sequenced coronavirus cases of COVID-19 in the United States for the one-week period ending Aug. 28, marking an increase from the 99.1% estimated for the week ending Aug. 21.
For Region 3 in the U.S. (which includes Pennsylvania, Delaware, District of Columbia, Maryland, Virginia and West Virginia), the delta variant is estimated to account for 99.5% of genetically sequenced coronavirus cases of COVID-19, representing an increase from an estimated 99% for the one-week period ending Aug. 21.
In Pennsylvania, the delta variant accounted for 98% of cases through Aug. 14.
The delta variant is a mutated coronavirus that spreads more easily than other versions. It was first detected in India but now has been identified around the world.
County numbers in the southcentral region (for Sept. 6):
- Adams County (pop. 103,009): 37 new cases; 10,799 total cases (8,886 confirmed, 1,913 probable); 41,299 negatives; 192 deaths; 45.8% of county population vaccinated
- Bedford County (pop. 47,888): 15 new cases; 5,106 total cases (3,515 confirmed, 1,591 probable); 11,196 negatives; 145 deaths; 31.9% of county population vaccinated
- Blair County (pop. 121,829): 28 new cases; 14,271 total cases (11,163 confirmed, 3,108 probable); 43,299 negatives; 346 deaths; 43.4% of county population vaccinated
- Cumberland County (pop. 253,370): 66 new cases; 23,801 total cases (18,226 confirmed, 4,575 probable); 91,583 negatives; 547 deaths; 57.4% of county population vaccinated
- Dauphin County (pop. 278,299): 66 new cases; 28,902 total cases (24,886 confirmed, 4,016 probable); 118,000 negatives; 578 deaths; 53.8% of county population vaccinated
- Franklin County (pop. 155,027): 29 new cases; 17,195 total cases (14,518 confirmed, 2,677 probable); 60,627 negatives; 383 deaths; 40.9% of county population vaccinated
- Fulton County (pop. 14,530): 7 new cases; 1,572 total cases (854 confirmed, 718 probable); 4,532 negatives; 20 deaths; 27.6% of county population vaccinated
- Huntingdon County (pop. 45,144): 11 new cases; 5,570 total cases (4,664 confirmed, 906 probable); 18,083 negatives; 139 deaths; 42.9% of county population vaccinated
- Juniata County (pop. 24,763): 7 new cases; 2,349 total cases (2,115 confirmed, 234 probable); 5,986 negatives; 90 deaths; 36.4% of county population vaccinated
- Lebanon County (pop. 141,793): 41 new cases; 17,483 total cases (15,048 confirmed, 2,435 probable); 58,841 negatives; 305 deaths; 46.5% of county population vaccinated
- Mifflin County (pop. 46,138): 15 new cases; 5,728 total cases (5,409 confirmed, 319 probable); 16,342 negatives; 183 deaths; 44.2% of county population vaccinated
- Perry County (pop. 46,272): 21 new cases; 4,240 total cases (3,283 confirmed, 957 probable); 12,033 negatives; 102 deaths; 42.5% of county population vaccinated
- York County (pop. 449,058): 123 new cases; 51,406 total cases (41,739 confirmed, 9,667 probable); 178,358 negatives; 855 deaths; 50.6% of county population vaccinated
ZIP code-level counts (updated Sept. 6):
- 17013: 2,742 positives, 13,867 negatives - +8 since Sept. 5
- 17015: 1,670 positives, 6,913 negatives - +6 since Sept. 5
- 17050: 2,673 positives, 14,280 negatives - +3 since Sept. 5
- 17055: 3,046 positives, 16,857 negatives - +6 since Sept. 5
- 17011: 2,828 positives, 13,866 negatives - +3 since Sept. 5
- 17007: 406 positives, 1,736 negatives - +2 since Sept. 5
- 17065: 273 positives, 1,234 negatives - +3 since Sept. 5
- 17324: 297 positives, 1,319 negatives - +1 since Sept. 5
- 17241: 721 positives, 3,177 negatives - +1 since Sept. 5
- 17257: 1,924 positives, 7,102 negatives - +4 since Sept. 5
- 17240: 174 positives, 631 negatives - +1 since Sept. 5
- 17025: 1,221 positives, 5,538 negatives - +4 since Sept. 5
- 17070: 1,166 positives, 5,346 negatives - +0 since Aug. 30
- 17043: 412 positives, 2,027 negatives - +1 since Sept. 5
- 17019: 1,349 positives, 5,467 negatives - +2 since Sept. 5
- 17266: 21 positives, 120 negatives - +1 since Sept. 5
COVID-19 Early Warning Monitoring System Dashboard (Aug. 27 - Sept. 2):
(Counties with a percent positivity above 5% in a week go on the Department of Health's watch list)
- Pennsylvania:
- Percent Positivity - 8.2% last 7 days (7.8% previous 7 days)
- Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 134.9 (124.4 previous 7 days)
- Adams County:
- Percent Positivity - 9.7% last 7 days (9.0% previous 7 days)
- Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 195.1 (159.2 previous 7 days)
- Cumberland County:
- Percent Positivity - 10.7% last 7 days (10.7% previous 7 days)
- Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 140.9 (133 previous 7 days)
- Dauphin County:
- Percent Positivity - 11.4% last 7 days (10.8% previous 7 days)
- Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 153.1 (142.3 previous 7 days)
- Franklin County:
- Percent Positivity - 14.2% last 7 days (11.7% previous 7 days)
- Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 261.2 (196.1 previous 7 days)
- Lebanon County:
- Percent Positivity - 12% last 7 days (10.3% previous 7 days)
- Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 163.6 (130.5 previous 7 days)
- Perry County:
- Percent Positivity - 14.2% last 7 days (16% previous 7 days)
- Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 123.2 (142.6 previous 7 days)
- York County:
- Percent Positivity - 10.2% last 7 days (9.6% previous 7 days)
- Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 174.4 (154.3 previous 7 days)
