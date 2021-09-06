DOH: 66 new COVID-19 cases for Cumberland County Monday

The state Department of Health reported 66 new cases of COVID-19 and no additional deaths for Cumberland County Monday. That's the 11th time in the last 13 days case counts have topped 60 for the county.

Monday's report included 193 total test results, with 26 probable cases. Comparing just the number of negative tests (127) and confirmed positive tests (40), the county saw 24% of its tests come back positive.

The number of patients hospitalized with COVID-19 stayed flat at 57 in Monday's report, the same as Sunday, with 13 adults in intensive care and six on ventilators.

The county's seven-day average of cases now sits at 73.86. Its 14-day per capita rate sits at 404.94, the highest rate since March 3.

Cumberland County stayed flat in percent positivity and showed an increase in incidence rate per 100,000 people in the Health Department's weekly update to its Early Warning Monitoring System Dashboard Friday. Cumberland County saw its percent positivity remain at 10.7% for the week of Aug. 27-Sept. 2. The incidence rate per 100,000 people increased to 140.9, up from 133 the previous week.

Franklin County had the highest incidence rate per 100,000 people for the week of Aug. 27-Sept. 2 at 261.2, with Fulton County sitting at No. 5 in the state at 213.4.