DOH: 643 new COVID-19 cases reported in Pa., bringing total to 3,394

As the Pennsylvania Department of Health made a point to talk about the importance of restrictions on nursing home visitors to protect those most vulnerable to COVID-19, Health Secretary Dr. Rachel Levine also warned younger adults not to be complacent about the pandemic.
Levine, whose mother is in a personal care home, took the time Sunday during the department's daily news conference to talk about the importance of limiting visitors to nursing homes and other long-term care facilities. With senior citizens making up the highest percentage of deaths and hospitalizations of all age groups, Levine said it was important to adhere to the no-visitors policies instituted around the state at nursing homes.
She noted that, so far, 64 nursing facilities have reported at least one COVID-19 case, which is about 5 percent of all nursing homes in the state, though which makes up less than 0.01 percent of the total nursing home population. Most of these facilities are in southeastern Pennsylvania, though Levine didn't have readily available data on where all of the nursing facilities were located.
Though Levine pushed residents to better understand why visitors were not being allowed into nursing homes, she also noted that adults in other age ranges should take heed of their own vulnerability to the coronavirus.
According to the latest department numbers reported through midnight Sunday, adults between 25 and 49 make up the highest percentage of positive cases of all age groups, with 41 percent of all cases being in that age range. Residents aged 50 to 64 make up the second highest group at 27 percent, and only 19 percent of senior citizens make up the total positive cases.
Though those 65 and older make up 49 percent of all hospitalization cases statewide, adults 50 to 64 still make up 27 percent of all hospitalizations, while adults 25 to 49 make up 21 percent of all hospitalizations.
The department reported that there has been 353 hospitalizations since March 6 when the state started seeing COVID-19 cases, which makes up about 10 percent of all reported positive cases.
Of those hospitalized, Levine said 110 required treatment in intensive care units, and 64 of those in the ICU required the use of ventilators.
Cases and action
Over the weekend, the department reported more cases in Cumberland County, including one death.
On Saturday, the department reported that Cumberland County saw six new positive test results, pushing its total to 22 cases, which did not increase in Sunday's numbers.
There is no detailed information regarding where the single death reported is located, though Penn State Health Milton S. Hershey Medical Center late Friday reported its first inpatient fatality associated with COVID-19. The health system would not release any further details on the death, other than to note that the patient was someone in a high-risk category for COVID-19 mortality.
Friday's numbers, however, would have been tallied for Saturday's report from the department, and the only other county in the Midstate with a reported death is Lancaster County. According to LNP, Lancaster's first reported death happened Friday and occurred at Lancaster General. A second death was reported Sunday in Lancaster by the Department of Health.
The Department of Health previously noted that deaths are attributed to the residence of the patient and not the location of where the person died.
Overall, the state reported 533 new cases Saturday and 643 new cases Sunday, bringing the total to 3,394 cases. There were also 12 new deaths reported Saturday and another four deaths reported Sunday, bringing the total to 38 deaths across the state.
The Wolf administration also ordered stay-at-home directives to more counties over the weekend, bringing that number to 22 counties. With some counties, like Centre County, reporting the same or fewer cases than Dauphin and Cumberland counties, Levine explained that the administration is looking at each county individually and the number of cases per thousand people in that county's population.
So far, the majority of the cases are still in the immediate areas around Philadelphia and Pittsburgh, but the Midstate's numbers are growing, and Lancaster and York counties are already under stay-at-home orders. As of Sunday, Lancaster County had 67 cases, York County had 43 cases, Dauphin County had 35 cases, Lebanon County had 19 cases, Franklin County had 11 cases, Adams County had eight cases, and Perry County still has one case.
On Sunday, state Department of Corrections Secretary John Wetzel announced that one of its inmates has tested positive for COVID-19. The inmate is at SCI Phoenix in Montgomery County, and Wetzel said he has been isolated from other inmates.
Levine said during the news conference Sunday that the Department of Corrections will post all notifications of positive cases on its website.
