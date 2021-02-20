DOH: 64 new COVID-19 cases, 3 new deaths reported in Cumberland County Saturday

After a drop Friday in the number of new COVID-19 cases reported, Cumberland County only saw an increase of 64 new cases of the disease in the latest reporting from the state Department of Health Saturday.

However, the county did see an increase of three new deaths associated with the disease, the second highest increase seen in the region with York County seeing four new deaths reported Saturday. The only other counties in the southcentral region to see an increase in the number of deaths was Blair County and Lebanon County, which each had one new death.

Comparing just the number of new, confirmed cases in Cumberland County (55) and the number of negative tests reported (212), the county saw about 20.6% of its total tests come back positive for COVID-19.

Compared to the rest of the region, the county remains fairly active with new cases. York County is still reporting the highest number of new cases each day, remaining in triple digits at 132 new cases Saturday. Dauphin County switches back and forth with Cumberland County as to which sees the highest number of new cases. In Saturday's report, Dauphin County had slightly more cases at 69, though it did not see any increases in the number of deaths.