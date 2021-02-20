DOH: 64 new COVID-19 cases, 3 new deaths reported in Cumberland County Saturday

After a drop Friday in the number of new COVID-19 cases reported, Cumberland County only saw an increase of 64 new cases of the disease in the latest reporting from the state Department of Health Saturday.
However, the county did see an increase of three new deaths associated with the disease, the second highest increase seen in the region with York County seeing four new deaths reported Saturday. The only other counties in the southcentral region to see an increase in the number of deaths was Blair County and Lebanon County, which each had one new death.
Comparing just the number of new, confirmed cases in Cumberland County (55) and the number of negative tests reported (212), the county saw about 20.6% of its total tests come back positive for COVID-19.
Compared to the rest of the region, the county remains fairly active with new cases. York County is still reporting the highest number of new cases each day, remaining in triple digits at 132 new cases Saturday. Dauphin County switches back and forth with Cumberland County as to which sees the highest number of new cases. In Saturday's report, Dauphin County had slightly more cases at 69, though it did not see any increases in the number of deaths.
Lebanon County saw 39 new cases, while Adams County (28 new cases), Blair County (24 new cases) and Franklin County (17 new cases) were the only ones to see an increase in the double digits.
Overall across the state, there were 2,818 new cases of COVID-19, as well as 90 new deaths.
In terms of hospitalizations in Cumberland County, the number of patients with COVID-19 remained steady at 77 between Friday and Saturday. The number of adult patients in the ICU fell from 11 to 10 on Saturday, though the number of ventilators in use stayed at 11, according to the department's data.
County numbers in the southcentral region (updated Feb. 20):
- Adams County (pop. 103,009): 28 new cases; 7,102 total cases (6,113 confirmed, 989 probable); 29,999 negatives; 148 deaths
- Bedford County (pop. 47,888): 3 new cases; 3,771 total cases (2,749 confirmed, 1,022 probable); 8,701 negatives; 128 deaths
- Blair County (pop. 121,829): 24 new cases; 10,507 total cases (8,578 confirmed, 1,929 probable); 34,160 negatives; 293 deaths (+1)
- Cumberland County (pop. 253,370): 64 new cases; 15,797 total cases (13,028 confirmed, 2,769 probable); 67,263 negatives; 476 deaths (+3)
- Dauphin County (pop. 278,299): 69 new cases; 20,120 total cases (18,078 confirmed, 2,042 probable); 86,515 negatives; 483 deaths
- Franklin County (pop. 155,027): 17 new cases; 12,292 total cases (10,675 confirmed, 1,617 probable); 43,167 negatives; 317 deaths
- Fulton County (pop. 14,530): 3 new cases; 1,116 total cases (643 confirmed, 473 probable); 3,263 negatives; 14 deaths
- Huntingdon County (pop. 45,144): 2 new cases; 4,137 total cases (3,487 confirmed, 650 probable); 12,706 negatives; 119 deaths
- Juniata County (pop. 24,763): 2 new cases; 1,791 total cases (1,611 confirmed, 180 probable); 4,444 negatives; 80 deaths
- Lebanon County (pop. 141,793): 39 new cases; 12,623 total cases (11,115 confirmed, 1,508 probable); 42,312 negatives; 256 deaths (+1)
- Mifflin County (pop. 46,138): 7 new cases; 4,526 total cases (4,295 confirmed, 231 probable); 12,289 negatives; 166 deaths
- Perry County (pop. 46,272): 7 new cases; 2,832 total cases (2,325 confirmed, 507 probable); 9,026 negatives; 82 deaths
- York County (pop. 449,058): 132 new cases; 35,108 total cases (29,513 confirmed, 5,595 probable); 127,982 negatives; 707 deaths (+4)
ZIP code-level counts (updated Feb. 20):
- 17013: 1,934 positives, 10,222 negatives - +69 since Feb. 12
- 17015: 1,241 positives, 5,199 negatives - +39 since Feb. 12
- 17050: 1,941 positives, 9,898 negatives - +42 since Feb. 12
- 17055: 2,219 positives, 12,684 negatives - +68 since Feb. 12
- 17011: 1,875 positives, 10,256 negatives - +58 since Feb. 12
- 17007: 311 positives, 1,223 negatives - +11 since Feb. 12
- 17065: 210 positives, 898 negatives - +3 since Feb. 12
- 17324: 194 positives, 950 negatives - +9 since Feb. 12
- 17241: 500 positives, 2,489 negatives - +7 since Feb. 12
- 17257: 1,496 positives, 4,933 negatives - +34 since Feb. 12
- 17240: 131 positives, 457 negatives - +3 since Feb. 12
- 17025: 881 positives, 4,010 negatives - +32 since Feb. 12
- 17070: 854 positives, 3,949 negatives - +33 since Feb. 12
- 17043: 279 positives, 1,457 negatives - +10 since Feb. 12
- 17019: 928 positives, 4,070 negatives - +19 since Feb. 12
- 17266: 16 positives, 91 negatives - +0 since Feb. 12
Long-term care facilities and personal care homes in Cumberland County (as reported to the Department of Health through Feb. 9):
- Artis Senior Living of West Shore (Lemoyne): 29 resident cases; 12 staff cases; fewer than 5 deaths
- Bethany Village Retirement Center (Mechanicsburg): 6 resident cases; 9 staff cases; 0 deaths
- Bridges at Bent Creek (Hampden Township): 0 resident cases; fewer than 5 staff cases; 0 deaths
- Brookdale Grandon Farms (Hampden Township): 9 resident cases; 5 staff cases; 0 deaths
- Carriage Courts Personal Care at Green Ridge Village (Newville): fewer than 5 resident cases; fewer than 5 staff cases; 0 deaths
- Chapel Pointe (Carlisle): 13 resident cases; 13 staff cases; 5 deaths
- Church of God Home (Carlisle): fewer than 5 resident cases; fewer than 5 staff cases; 12 deaths
- Claremont Nursing & Rehabilitation Center (Carlisle): 135 resident cases; 88 staff cases; 49 deaths
- Country Meadows of West Shore (Mechanicsburg): 72 resident cases; 38 staff cases; fewer than 5 deaths
- Cumberland Crossings (Carlisle): 40 resident cases; 31 staff cases; 15 deaths (data from last report on Dec. 17)
- Elmcroft of Shippensburg: 17 resident cases; 11 staff cases; fewer than 5 deaths
- Forest Park (Carlisle): 64 resident cases; 43 staff cases; 13 deaths
- Fox Subacute (Mechanicsburg): 0 resident cases; 14 staff cases; 0 deaths (numbers are from last available data on Dec. 29)
- Gardens at Camp Hill: 50 resident cases; 26 staff cases; 8 deaths (numbers are from last available data on Jan. 29)
- Gardens at West Shore (Camp Hill): 82 resident cases; 26 staff cases; 19 deaths (numbers are from last available data on June 10)
- Gilliland Manor (Newville): fewer than 5 resident cases; fewer than 5 staff cases; 0 deaths
- Manorcare Health Center (Camp Hill): 38 resident cases; fewer than 15 staff cases; less than 5 deaths
- Manorcare Health Center (Carlisle): 113 resident cases; 38 staff cases; 14 deaths
- Messiah Lifeways (Upper Allen Township): 115 cases; 80 staff cases; 52 deaths
- New Visions Inc.: 7 staff cases; fewer than 5 resident cases; 0 deaths
- Sarah A. Todd Memorial Home (Carlisle): 105 resident cases; 90 staff cases; 17 deaths
- Shippensburg Health Care Center: 116 resident cases; 51 staff cases; 34 deaths (resident numbers haven't been updated since Dec. 1)
- Swaim Health Center (Newville): 14 resident cases; 26 staff cases; fewer than 5 deaths
- Thornwald Home (Carlisle): 37 resident cases; 47 staff cases; fewer than 5 deaths
- Vibra Senior Living: 0 resident cases; fewer than 5 staff cases; 0 deaths
- Woods at Cedar Run: fewer than 5 resident cases; fewer than 5 staff cases; 0 deaths
COVID-19 Early Warning Monitoring System Dashboard (Feb. 12-Feb. 18):
(Counties with a percent positivity above 5% in a week go on the Department of Health's watch list)
- Pennsylvania:
- Percent Positivity - 6.5% last 7 days (8.0% previous 7 days)
- Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 116.3 (158.9 previous 7 days)
- Adams County:
- Percent Positivity - 9.0% last 7 days (9.5% previous 7 days)
- Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 134 (139.8 previous 7 days)
- Cumberland County:
- Percent Positivity - 5.4% last 7 days (7.0% previous 7 days)
- Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 109.3 (140.9 previous 7 days)
- Dauphin County:
- Percent Positivity - 8.2% last 7 days (10.8% previous 7 days)
- Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 131.9 (189.7 previous 7 days)
- Franklin County:
- Percent Positivity - 6.9% last 7 days (8.6% previous 7 days)
- Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 115.5 (186.4 previous 7 days)
- Lebanon County:
- Percent Positivity - 7.3% last 7 days (9.6% previous 7 days)
- Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 137.5 (214.4 previous 7 days)
- Perry County:
- Percent Positivity - 13.1% last 7 days (18.9% previous 7 days)
- Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 99.4 (188 previous 7 days)
- York County:
- Percent Positivity - 9.3% last 7 days (11.5% previous 7 days)
- Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 147.4 (208 previous 7 days)