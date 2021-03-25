DOH: 63 new COVID-19 cases reported in Cumberland County Thursday

The number of new COVID-19 cases again climbed in Cumberland County as Pennsylvania surpassed the 1 million mark for cases since the pandemic began in March 2020.

The state Department of Health on Thursday reported that Cumberland County had 63 new cases and one new death associated with the disease.

In addition to the increase of new cases, the county also saw its percent positivity rise, judging by just the tests reported Thursday. Comparing the number of confirmed positive cases (53) and negative tests (117), the county saw about 31.2% of its tests come back positive in Thursday's report.

Cumberland County was one of the few counties in the southcentral region to see more cases Thursday than it did in Wednesday's report. While York County had hit a recent high of 247 new cases Wednesday, it reported a still significant 154 new cases and one new death Thursday. Dauphin County had 70 new cases Wednesday, but only 56 new cases and one new death Thursday.

Across the state, the number of cases now sits at 1,000,240 after a rise of 3,623 positive cases. The state also reported an additional 41 deaths in Thursday's report.