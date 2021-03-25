DOH: 63 new COVID-19 cases reported in Cumberland County Thursday

The number of new COVID-19 cases again climbed in Cumberland County as Pennsylvania surpassed the 1 million mark for cases since the pandemic began in March 2020.
The state Department of Health on Thursday reported that Cumberland County had 63 new cases and one new death associated with the disease.
In addition to the increase of new cases, the county also saw its percent positivity rise, judging by just the tests reported Thursday. Comparing the number of confirmed positive cases (53) and negative tests (117), the county saw about 31.2% of its tests come back positive in Thursday's report.
Cumberland County was one of the few counties in the southcentral region to see more cases Thursday than it did in Wednesday's report. While York County had hit a recent high of 247 new cases Wednesday, it reported a still significant 154 new cases and one new death Thursday. Dauphin County had 70 new cases Wednesday, but only 56 new cases and one new death Thursday.
Across the state, the number of cases now sits at 1,000,240 after a rise of 3,623 positive cases. The state also reported an additional 41 deaths in Thursday's report.
The number of hospitalizations rose only slightly, from 45 patients with COVID-19 in Cumberland County on Wednesday to 46 patients Thursday. The number of adults in the ICU remained at three, while the number of patients on ventilators fell from eight to five in Thursday's report.
County numbers in the southcentral region (updated March 25):
- Adams County (pop. 103,009): 40 new cases; 7,862 total cases (6,667 confirmed, 1,195 probable); 32,132 negatives; 158 deaths
- Bedford County (pop. 47,888): 9 new cases; 3,931 total cases (2,843 confirmed, 1,088 probable); 9,159 negatives; 130 deaths
- Blair County (pop. 121,829): 28 new cases; 10,997 total cases (8,932 confirmed, 2,065 probable); 35,884 negatives; 312 deaths (+1)
- Cumberland County (pop. 253,370): 63 new cases; 17,638 total cases (14,438 confirmed, 3,200 probable); 72,348 negatives; 493 deaths (+1)
- Dauphin County (pop. 278,299): 56 new cases; 21,918 total cases (19,465 confirmed, 2,453 probable); 93,063 negatives; 515 deaths (+1)
- Franklin County (pop. 155,027): 25 new cases; 13,251 total cases (11,378 confirmed, 1,873 probable); 46,277 negatives; 338 deaths
- Fulton County (pop. 14,530): 0 new cases; 1,175 total cases (669 confirmed, 506 probable); 3,543 negatives; 15 deaths
- Huntingdon County (pop. 45,144): 5 new cases; 4,512 total cases (3,803 confirmed, 709 probable); 14,060 negatives; 126 deaths
- Juniata County (pop. 24,763): 7 new cases; 1,884 total cases (1,703 confirmed, 181 probable); 4,759 negatives; 81 deaths
- Lebanon County (pop. 141,793): 44 new cases; 13,581 total cases (11,894 confirmed, 1,687 probable); 45,617 negatives; 264 deaths
- Mifflin County (pop. 46,138): 9 new case; 4,729 total cases (4,493 confirmed, 236 probable); 13,214 negatives; 175 deaths
- Perry County (pop. 46,272): 5 new cases; 3,127 total cases (2,514 confirmed, 613 probable); 9,656 negatives; 88 deaths
- York County (pop. 449,058): 154 new cases; 38,521 total cases (32,025 confirmed, 6,496 probable); 137,578 negatives; 746 deaths (+1)
ZIP code-level counts (updated March 23):
- 17013: 2,102 positives, 10,858 negatives - +14 since March 19
- 17015: 1,332 positives, 5,499 negatives - +14 since March 19
- 17050: 2,096 positives, 10,744 negatives - +14 since March 19
- 17055: 2,381 positives, 13,356 negatives - +20 since March 19
- 17011: 2,337 positives, 11,294 negatives - +18 since March 19
- 17007: 334 positives, 1,320 negatives - +3 since March 19
- 17065: 221 positives, 952 negatives - +4 since March 19
- 17324: 205 positives, 1,028 negatives - +2 since March 19
- 17241: 542 positives, 2,649 negatives - +6 since March 19
- 17257: 1,557 positives, 5,292 negatives - +9 since March 19
- 17240: 141 positives, 493 negatives - +0 since March 19
- 17025: 934 positives, 4,292 negatives - +6 since March 19
- 17070: 916 positives, 4,202 negatives - +6 since March 19
- 17043: 315 positives, 1,573 negatives - +2 since March 19
- 17019: 1,009 positives, 4,371 negatives - +8 since March 19
- 17266: 19 positives, 95 negatives - +0 since March 19
COVID-19 Early Warning Monitoring System Dashboard (March 12-March 18):
(Counties with a percent positivity above 5% in a week go on the Department of Health's watch list)
- Pennsylvania:
- Percent Positivity - 6.5% last 7 days (5.7% previous 7 days)
- Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 110.8 (100 previous 7 days)
- Adams County:
- Percent Positivity - 6.4% last 7 days (8.6% previous 7 days)
- Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 82.5 (133 previous 7 days)
- Cumberland County:
- Percent Positivity - 4.4% last 7 days (4.8% previous 7 days)
- Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 81.3 (95.9 previous 7 days)
- Dauphin County:
- Percent Positivity - 6.6% last 7 days (7.8% previous 7 days)
- Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 89.8 (110.7 previous 7 days)
- Franklin County:
- Percent Positivity - 6.8% last 7 days (5.2% previous 7 days)
- Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 118 (94.2 previous 7 days)
- Lebanon County:
- Percent Positivity - 7.5% last 7 days (7.3% previous 7 days)
- Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 117.1 (107.9 previous 7 days)
- Perry County:
- Percent Positivity - 9.0% last 7 days (9.3% previous 7 days)
- Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 82.1 (86.4 previous 7 days)
- York County:
- Percent Positivity - 8.3% last 7 days (6.5% previous 7 days)
- Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 120.9 (107.8 previous 7 days)