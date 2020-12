DOH: 63 new cases of COVID-19 for Cumberland County Tuesday on a day test result totals were lower than normal

The state Department of Health reported Tuesday that Cumberland County saw 63 new cases of COVID-19 and seven additional deaths.

Tuesday's data report, which comes six days after last week's snow storm dumped 10-12 inches of snow on the Midstate, featured a limited number of overall results for the county (135) which typically features 350-500 total test results in a given day's data release.

The 63 new cases is the lowest single-day total since Nov. 23. Comparing just the number of negative tests (72) and confirmed positive tests (44), the county saw about 38% of its tests come back positive Tuesday.

The DoH data page lists this qualifier for day-to-day result totals on its web page: "Case counts by date of report can vary significantly from day to day for a variety of reasons. In addition to changes due to actual changes in disease incidence, trends are strongly influenced by testing patterns (who gets tested and why), testing availability, lab analysis backlogs, lab reporting delays, new labs joining our electronic laboratory reporting system, mass screenings, etc. Trends need to be sustained for seven to 14 days before any conclusions can be made regarding the progress of the pandemic."