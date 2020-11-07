DOH: 62 new COVID cases reported Saturday in Cumberland County; Pa. hits new single-day high above 4,000

Cumberland County saw another spike in new cases Saturday while Pennsylvania as a whole saw another record-breaking increase in COVID-19.

The state Department of Health on Saturday reported that Cumberland County had 62 new cases of COVID-19. Similarly to Friday's spike of 52 cases, the increase in cases coincides with an increase in the number of negative tests reported in the county.

While the county averaged at about 200 positive and negative tests reported in a single day in past weeks, the last two days have seen around 400 tests reported.

However, with Saturday's spike, the percent positivity has grown despite the overall increase in testing. Judging by just the number of negative and positive tests reported, the county saw about 13.48% of its tests come back positive.

The department also noted an increase of diagnostic testing in its Saturday report for the state, explaining that it has hit a record-high testing of more than 50,000 diagnostic tests. This news, however, comes with a new record high in single-day new case numbers, with 4,035 new cases - nearly double the number of positives reported last Monday.