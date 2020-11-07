DOH: 62 new COVID cases reported Saturday in Cumberland County; Pa. hits new single-day high above 4,000

Cumberland County saw another spike in new cases Saturday while Pennsylvania as a whole saw another record-breaking increase in COVID-19.
The state Department of Health on Saturday reported that Cumberland County had 62 new cases of COVID-19. Similarly to Friday's spike of 52 cases, the increase in cases coincides with an increase in the number of negative tests reported in the county.
While the county averaged at about 200 positive and negative tests reported in a single day in past weeks, the last two days have seen around 400 tests reported.
However, with Saturday's spike, the percent positivity has grown despite the overall increase in testing. Judging by just the number of negative and positive tests reported, the county saw about 13.48% of its tests come back positive.
The department also noted an increase of diagnostic testing in its Saturday report for the state, explaining that it has hit a record-high testing of more than 50,000 diagnostic tests. This news, however, comes with a new record high in single-day new case numbers, with 4,035 new cases - nearly double the number of positives reported last Monday.
In addition to the number of new cases, the state is also seeing hospitalization rates tick upward. In Cumberland County, however, only one patient with COVID-19 is currently hospitalized, with zero patients on ventilators.
The number of deaths is also creeping upward, with the state seeing 40 new deaths in Saturday's report. A number of those were located in the southcentral region, with Blair, Dauphin, Lebanon and York counties each seeing one new death. There were also two new deaths reported in Franklin County and five new deaths reported in Huntingdon County.
In terms of new positive cases across the region, Cumberland County wasn't the only one to see a spike. York County also saw 146 new cases in the Saturday report, while Adams County again saw higher double-digits with 30 new cases.
Only Fulton and Perry counties saw single-digit increases in the region. Most other counties are seeing continual increases at higher averages, with Lebanon County at 66 new cases, Franklin County at 53 new cases, and Dauphin County at 48 new cases.
County numbers in the southcentral region (updated Nov. 7):
- Adams County (pop. 103,009): 30 new cases; 1,318 total cases (1,279 confirmed, 39 probable); 19,670 negatives; 34 deaths
- Bedford County (pop. 47,888): 30 new cases; 611 total cases (483 confirmed, 128 probable); 5,780 negatives; 9 deaths
- Blair County (pop. 121,829): 45 new cases; 1,816 total cases (1,604 confirmed, 212 probable); 23,313 negatives; 35 deaths (+1)
- Cumberland County (pop. 253,370): 62 new cases; 2,807 total cases (2,590 confirmed, 217 probable); 40,793 negatives; 82 deaths
- Dauphin County (pop. 278,299): 48 new cases; 5,418 total cases (5,240 confirmed, 175 probable); 58,274 negatives; 197 deaths (+1)
- Franklin County (pop. 155,027): 53 new cases; 2,599 total cases (2,507 confirmed, 92 probable); 26,240 negatives; 64 deaths (+2)
- Fulton County (pop. 14,530): 4 new cases; 120 total cases (100 confirmed, 20 probable); 1,664 negatives; 4 deaths
- Huntingdon County (pop. 45,144): 20 new cases; 1,192 total cases (1,084 confirmed, 108 probable); 8,844 negatives; 29 deaths (+5)
- Juniata County (pop. 24,763): 8 new cases; 287 total cases (267 confirmed, 20 probable); 3,056 negatives; 8 deaths
- Lebanon County (pop. 141,793): 66 new cases; 3,569 total cases (3,422 confirmed, 147 probable); 26,993 negatives; 73 deaths (+1)
- Mifflin County (pop. 46,138): 23 new cases; 585 total cases (540 confirmed, 45 probable); 8,493 negatives; 4 deaths
- Perry County (pop. 46,272): 4 new cases; 412 total cases (373 confirmed, 39 probable); 5,676 negatives; 7 deaths
- York County (pop. 449,058): 146 new cases; 7,218 total cases (6,935 confirmed, 283 probable); 79,365 negatives; 212 deaths (+1)
ZIP code-level counts (through Nov. 7):
- 17013: 381 positives, 5,951 negatives - +4 since Nov. 6
- 17015: 207 positives, 3,048 negatives - +3 since Nov. 6
- 17050: 432 positives, 5,790 negatives - +5 since Nov. 6
- 17055: 429 positives, 7,062 negatives - +10 since Nov. 6
- 17011: 416 positives, 7,029 negatives - +1 since Nov. 6
- 17007: 36 positives, 762 negatives - +0 since Nov. 6
- 17065: 41 positives, 501 negatives - +2 since Nov. 6
- 17324: 44 positives, 612 negatives - +0 since Nov. 6
- 17241: 128 positives, 1,716 negatives - +0 since Nov. 6
- 17257: 383 positives, 2,235 negatives - +8 since Nov. 6
- 17240: 26 positives, 204 negatives - +0 since Nov. 6
- 17025: 155 positives, 2,189 negatives - +2 since Nov. 6
- 17070: 153 positives, 2,291 negatives - +3 since Nov. 6
- 17043: 45 positives, 921 negatives - +0 since Nov. 6
- 17019: 128 positives, 2,545 negatives - +7 since Nov. 6
Long-term care facilities and personal care homes in Cumberland County (as reported to the Department of Health through Nov. 4 - personal care home data may be incomplete due to the department's transition to new system):
- Artis Senior Living of West Shore (Lemoyne): Fewer than 5 resident cases; 0 staff cases; fewer than 5 deaths
- Bethany Village Retirement Center (Mechanicsburg): 0 resident cases; fewer than 5 staff cases; 0 deaths
- Bridges at Bent Creek (Hampden Township): 0 resident cases; fewer than 5 staff cases; 0 deaths
- Brookdale Grandon Farms (Hampden Township): 9 resident cases; 5 staff cases; 0 deaths
- Carriage Courts Personal Care at Green Ridge Village (Newville): 0 resident cases; fewer than 5 staff cases; 0 deaths
- Chapel Pointe (Carlisle): 0 resident cases; fewer than 5 staff cases; 0 deaths
- Claremont Nursing & Rehabilitation Center (Carlisle): fewer than 5 resident cases; 12 staff cases; 0 deaths
- Country Meadows of West Shore (Mechanicsburg): 5 resident cases; fewer than 5 staff cases; 0 deaths
- Cumberland Crossings (Carlisle): 0 resident cases; 0 staff cases; 0 deaths
- Forest Park (Carlisle: 0 resident cases; fewer than 5 staff cases; 0 deaths
- Fox Subacute (Mechanicsburg): 0 resident cases; 5 staff cases; 0 deaths
- Gardens at Camp Hill: 48 resident cases; 22 staff cases; 8 deaths
- Gardens at West Shore (Camp Hill): 82 resident cases; 26 staff cases; 19 deaths (numbers are from last available data on June 10)
- Gilliland Manor (Newville): 0 resident cases; fewer than 5 staff cases; 0 deaths
- Manorcare Health Center (Carlisle): 25 resident cases; 7 staff cases; 5 deaths
- Messiah Lifeways (Upper Allen Township): 9 cases; 7 staff cases; 0 deaths
- Sarah A. Todd Memorial Home (Carlisle): 74 resident cases; 45 staff cases; 11 deaths
- Shippensburg Health Care Center: 100 resident cases; 32 staff cases; 32 deaths
- Swaim Health Center (Newville): 13 resident cases; 12 staff cases; 0 deaths
- Thornwald Home (Carlisle): 18 resident cases; 12 staff cases; fewer than 5 deaths
- Vibra Senior Living: 0 resident cases; fewer than 5 staff cases; 0 deaths
COVID-19 Early Warning Monitoring System Dashboard (Oct. 30-Nov. 5):
(Counties with a percent positivity above 5% in a week go on the Department of Health's watch list)
- Pennsylvania
- Percent Positivity - 6.9% last 7 days (6.1% previous 7 days)
- Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 124.8 (105.3 previous 7 days)
- Adams County:
- Percent Positivity - 5.9% last 7 days (4.8% previous 7 days)
- Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 124.5 (93.4 previous 7 days)
- Cumberland County:
- Percent Positivity - 5.2% last 7 days (5.3% previous 7 days)
- Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 71.2 (49.3 previous 7 days)
- Dauphin County:
- Percent Positivity - 7.6% last 7 days (6.6% previous 7 days)
- Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 158.8 (119.5 previous 7 days)
- Franklin County:
- Percent Positivity - 12.3% last 7 days (10.3% previous 7 days)
- Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 175.0 (116.3 previous 7 days)
- Lebanon County:
- Percent Positivity - 8.4% last 7 days (9.7% previous 7 days)
- Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 239.9 (250.5 previous 7 days)
- Perry County:
- Percent Positivity - 6.5% last 7 days (4.2% previous 7 days)
- Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 80.2 (43.3 previous 7 days)
- York County:
- Percent Positivity - 5.9% last 7 days (7.2% previous 7 days)
- Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 88.8 (104.4 previous 7 days)
