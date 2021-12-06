DOH: 62 new COVID-19 cases, 2 deaths reported Monday for Cumberland County

The state Department of Health reported 62 new cases of COVID-19 and two additional deaths Monday in Cumberland County.

The county finished November with 25 deaths after reporting 55 deaths in October. It has 17 deaths reported in the first six days of December.

The number of patients hospitalized with COVID-19 in Cumberland County increased to 107 in Monday's report, up one from Sunday. There are 19 adults in intensive care (the same as Sunday) and 15 on ventilators (down seven from Sunday). Nine adult ICU beds remain open of the 99 currently staffed across the county, and 40 of 94 ventilators in the county are in use.

Monday's report included 138 test results for Cumberland County, with 18 probable cases. Comparing just the number of negative tests (76) and confirmed positive tests (44), the county saw 36.7% of its tests come back positive.

The southcentral region reported 779 cases and 13 deaths Monday, with York County reporting 271 cases and two deaths; Blair County 101 cases and one death; and Dauphin and Lebanon counties reporting 79 cases apiece.

Franklin County reported 88 patients hospitalized with COVID-19 Monday (the same as Sunday), with two of 30 currently staffed ICU beds available in the county and 13 of 36 available ventilators in use. There are 19 adults in intensive care and nine on ventilators.

Dauphin County reported 176 patients hospitalized with COVID-19 Monday (up five from Sunday), with 24 of 198 currently staffed ICU beds available in the county and 76 of 177 available ventilators in use. There are 40 adults in intensive care and 25 on ventilators.

School-age children

In its weekly update for the 14th week of the school year, the department reported 126 cases among children aged 5-18 in Cumberland County during the week of Nov. 24-30, a decrease of 14 from the 140 cases reported last week. The total number of cases in Cumberland County for this school year is 1,891.

Statewide, the number of cases among 5- to 18-year-olds decreased with 6,574 cases reported. The state said the total number of cases in that age group for the school year is 94,234.

Early Warning Dashboard

Cumberland County saw an increase in its in percent positivity and its incidence rate per 100,000 people in the Health Department's weekly update to its Early Warning Monitoring System Dashboard Friday. Its percent positivity increased to 17.8% for the week of Nov. 26-Dec. 2, up from 14.4% the previous week. The incidence rate per 100,000 people increased to 243.1, up from 226.9 the previous week.

Perry County featured significant increases in the Health Department update Friday, with its percent positivity jumping to 30.8% (up from 22% the previous week) — the third highest percent positivity for the week behind Warren (34.6%) and Potter (33.8%) counties. Perry's incidence rate jumped to 406.3 (up from 268 the previous week).

Seven counties in the state showed incidence rates above 500 for the week. Potter County topped the list at 568.8.

Philadelphia County, which includes the city of Philadelphia, had the lowest percent positivity in the state for the week of Nov. 26-Dec. 2 at 7% and the lowest incidence rate per 100,000 people at 106.4.

Penn State Health update (Dec. 3)

Penn State Health lists a COVID-19 dashboard on its website tracking cases at each of its acute care hospitals — Penn State Health Milton S. Hershey Medical Center, Penn State Health Holy Spirit Medical Center, Hampden Medical Center and Penn State Health St. Joseph Medical Center. The dashboard will be updated every Monday, Wednesday and Friday.

Friday's update shows 171 total cases (167 adults, 4 pediatrics) in the health system’s four hospitals, an increase of 36 cases since Nov. 26. Forty-one are fully vaccinated (23.9%) with 11 in an ICU and six on ventilators; 112 are nonvaccinated (65.5%) with 30 adults in an ICU and 15 adults on a ventilator, and 17 are unknown status patients. Four unvaccinated children are hospitalized and one is in an ICU.

Holy Spirit Medical Center in Camp Hill has 28 COVID patients. Eight are fully vaccinated adults (no one in ICU and no one on a ventilator) and 20 are unvaccinated adults (one in an ICU and no one on a ventilator).

Hampden Medical Center has 14 COVID patients, 12 of them unvaccinated (two in ICUs, one on a ventilator); two are fully vaccinated.

Vaccinations

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention labels Cumberland County as having "high" transmission of the virus — the highest level, which is the transmission level for every county in the state. Community transmission is determined by the number of new cases per 100,000 people in the last seven days and the positivity rate over the last seven days, so the classification could vary from day to day based on those numbers.

In data updated Sunday evening, the CDC says Cumberland County has seen 57.5% of its total population of 253,370 become fully vaccinated (the number had been 64.4% Nov. 22). For the county's population of people ages 12 and older, 65.9% have been fully vaccinated (the number had been 74.3% Nov. 22).

County numbers in the southcentral region (for Dec. 6):

Adams County (pop. 103,009): 43 new cases; 15,074 total cases (12,163 confirmed, 2,911 probable); 45,048 negatives; 248 deaths; 48.6% of county population vaccinated

Bedford County (pop. 47,888): 15 new cases; 7,963 total cases (5,400 confirmed, 2,563 probable); 12,945 negatives; 197 deaths; 35.4% of county population vaccinated

Blair County (pop. 121,829): 101 new cases; 21,257 total cases (16,798 confirmed, 4,459 probable); 48,349 negatives; 444 deaths (+1); 46.3% of county population vaccinated

Cumberland County (pop. 253,370): 62 new cases; 32,367 total cases (24,954 confirmed, 7,413 probable); 105,960 negatives; 668 deaths (+2); 57.5% of county population vaccinated

Dauphin County (pop. 278,299): 79 new cases; 38,950 total cases (33,076 confirmed, 5,874 probable); 132,284 negatives; 707 deaths; 54.5% of county population vaccinated

Franklin County (pop. 155,027): 57 new cases; 24,666 total cases (19,665 confirmed, 5,001 probable); 65,407 negatives; 503 deaths (+1); 43.9% of county population vaccinated

Fulton County (pop. 14,530): 0 new cases; 2,718 total cases (1,313 confirmed, 1,405 probable); 5,115 negatives; 40 deaths; 32.4% of county population vaccinated

Huntingdon County (pop. 45,144): 15 new cases; 7,784 total cases (6,349 confirmed, 1,435 probable); 21,610 negatives; 183 deaths; 46.6% of county population vaccinated

Juniata County (pop. 24,763): 12 new cases; 3,461 total cases (3,159 confirmed, 302 probable); 6,851 negatives; 133 deaths (+3); 36.6% of county population vaccinated

Lebanon County (pop. 141,793): 79 new cases; 23,568 total cases (20,102 confirmed, 3,466 probable); 64,605 negatives; 364 deaths (+4); 48.7% of county population vaccinated

Mifflin County (pop. 46,138): 19 new cases; 8,425 total cases (7,967 confirmed, 458 probable); 18,027 negatives; 228 deaths; 44.6% of county population vaccinated

Perry County (pop. 46,272): 26 new cases; 6,161 total cases (4,787 confirmed, 1,374 probable); 13,858 negatives; 135 deaths; 41.8% of county population vaccinated

York County (pop. 449,058): 271 new cases; 72,719 total cases (58,831 confirmed; 13,888 probable); 199,085 negatives; 1,088 deaths (+2); 52% of county population vaccinated

ZIP code-level counts (updated Dec. 6):

17013: 3,820 positives, 16,369 negatives - +33 since Dec. 3

17015: 2,290 positives, 8,040 negatives - +25 since Dec. 3

17050: 3,648 positives, 17,029 negatives - +41 since Dec. 3

17055: 4,054 positives, 18,953 negatives - +38 since Dec. 3

17011: 3,726 positives, 15,693 negatives - +26 since Dec. 3

17007: 559 positives, 2,088 negatives - +8 since Dec. 3

17065: 412 positives, 1,405 negatives - +7 since Dec. 3

17324: 451 positives, 1,439 negatives - +6 since Dec. 3

17241: 1,036 positives, 3,526 negatives - +18 since Dec. 3

17257: 2,561 positives, 7,915 negatives - +29 since Dec. 3

17240: 262 positives, 711 negatives - +2 since Dec. 3

17025: 1,736 positives, 6,500 negatives - +25 since Dec. 3

17070: 1,638 positives, 6,133 negatives - +9 since Dec. 3

17043: 553 positives, 2,345 negatives - +4 since Dec. 3

17019: 1,993 positives, 6,189 negatives - +12 since Dec. 3

17266: 37 positives, 138 negatives - +0 since Dec. 3

School district and college case counts (updated Dec. 3)

The Sentinel's case counts for Cumberland County school districts and colleges or universities are updated Fridays. The policy for each school district’s reporting is noted in the list below.

Big Spring School District (reports active cases in past 14 days with school exposure): 14 student cases and 3 staff cases being monitored as of Dec. 3.

(reports active cases in past 14 days with school exposure): 14 student cases and 3 staff cases being monitored as of Dec. 3. Camp Hill School District (posts chart that includes total case count): 10 new student cases and no new staff cases since Nov. 19; 95 student cases and 9 staff cases this school year (started Aug. 25.) Chart last updated on Dec. 3.

(posts chart that includes total case count): 10 new student cases and no new staff cases since Nov. 19; 95 student cases and 9 staff cases this school year (started Aug. 25.) Chart last updated on Dec. 3. Carlisle Area School District (reports cases as they occur and updates a chart): 6 new cases since Nov. 19; 222 cases this school year (started Aug. 25) according to the chart’s last update on Nov. 23.

(reports cases as they occur and updates a chart): 6 new cases since Nov. 19; 222 cases this school year (started Aug. 25) according to the chart’s last update on Nov. 23. Cumberland Valley School District (reports weekly and total number of cases with school exposure): 60 cases since Nov. 19; 355 cases this school year (started Aug. 31) as of the chart’s last update on Dec. 3.

(reports weekly and total number of cases with school exposure): 60 cases since Nov. 19; 355 cases this school year (started Aug. 31) as of the chart’s last update on Dec. 3. Mechanicsburg Area School District (chart lists total cases actively being monitored, updated Tuesday and Friday): 63 positive and presumed positive cases being monitored as of Dec. 3.

(chart lists total cases actively being monitored, updated Tuesday and Friday): 63 positive and presumed positive cases being monitored as of Dec. 3. Shippensburg Area School District (reports weekly and total confirmed case counts involving school exposure): 37 new cases since Nov. 19; 227 cases this school year (started Aug. 19) as of chart’s last update on Dec. 2.

(reports weekly and total confirmed case counts involving school exposure): 37 new cases since Nov. 19; 227 cases this school year (started Aug. 19) as of chart’s last update on Dec. 2. South Middleton School District (posts notices as cases occur, updates table of case counts weekly on Fridays): 18 new cases since Nov. 12; 103 cases this school year (started Aug. 25) as of the chart’s last update on Dec. 3.

(posts notices as cases occur, updates table of case counts weekly on Fridays): 18 new cases since Nov. 12; 103 cases this school year (started Aug. 25) as of the chart’s last update on Dec. 3. West Shore School District (reports active cases with school exposure within past 14 days): 28 student cases and 6 staff cases being monitored as of Dec. 3.

(reports active cases with school exposure within past 14 days): 28 student cases and 6 staff cases being monitored as of Dec. 3. Dickinson College : 17 new student cases and 3 employee cases since Nov. 19; 55 student cases and 31 employee cases this semester (started Aug. 30.) Chart last updated on Dec. 3.

: 17 new student cases and 3 employee cases since Nov. 19; 55 student cases and 31 employee cases this semester (started Aug. 30.) Chart last updated on Dec. 3. Messiah University : 25 new student cases and 14 new staff cases since Nov. 19; 105 student cases and 47 employee cases this semester (started Aug. 7.) Chart last updated Dec. 2.

: 25 new student cases and 14 new staff cases since Nov. 19; 105 student cases and 47 employee cases this semester (started Aug. 7.) Chart last updated Dec. 2. Shippensburg University: 35 new student cases and 5 new staff cases since Nov. 19; 209 student cases and 28 employee cases this semester (started Aug. 1). Chart last updated on Dec. 3.

(Counties with a percent positivity above 5% in a week go on the Department of Health's watch list)

Pennsylvania: Percent Positivity - 15.3% last 7 days (12.1% previous 7 days) Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 276.8 (264.7 previous 7 days)

Adams County: Percent Positivity - 18.1% last 7 days (15.4% previous 7 days) Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 240.8 (198 previous 7 days)

Cumberland County: Percent Positivity - 17.8% last 7 days (14.4% previous 7 days) Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 243.1 (226.9 previous 7 days)

Dauphin County: Percent Positivity - 16.3% last 7 days (13.6% previous 7 days) Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 221.0 (216.0 previous 7 days)

Franklin County: Percent Positivity - 22.5% last 7 days (15.9% previous 7 days) Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 283.2 (206.4 previous 7 days)

Lebanon County: Percent Positivity - 20.6% last 7 days (19.6% previous 7 days) Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 299.7 (322.3 previous 7 days)

Perry County: Percent Positivity - 30.8% last 7 days (22% previous 7 days) Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 406.3 (268.0 previous 7 days)

York County:

Percent Positivity - 23.6% last 7 days (19.2% previous 7 days)

last 7 days (19.2% previous 7 days)

Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 344.3 (330.0 previous 7 days)

Email Jeff at jpratt@cumberlink.com. Follow him on Twitter @SentinelPratt.

