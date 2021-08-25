DOH: 61 new COVID-19 cases for Cumberland County Wednesday, 2 additional deaths

The state Department of Health reported 61 new cases of COVID-19 and two additional deaths for Cumberland County Wednesday.

The county's seven-day average of cases now sits at 49.43, the highest since April 30. Its 14-day per capita rate sits at 256.15, the highest number since May 8.

The county now has 9 deaths reported for the month of August after reporting 3 in July and 2 in June. The county reported 13 total deaths in May.

Wednesday's report included 205 total test results, with 24 probable cases. Comparing just the number of negative tests (144) and confirmed positive tests (37), the county saw 20.4% of its tests come back positive.

The number of patients hospitalized with COVID-19 increased to 44 in Wednesday's report, an increase of 3 from Tuesday and 21 from Friday, with 12 in intensive care and 3 on ventilators.

The southcentral region reported 525 cases Wednesday (the first time the region has topped 500 since April 30), with 11 of 13 counties in double digits. York County reported 174 cases, Dauphin County 87, and Lebanon County 41.