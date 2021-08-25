DOH: 61 new COVID-19 cases for Cumberland County Wednesday, 2 additional deaths

The state Department of Health reported 61 new cases of COVID-19 and two additional deaths for Cumberland County Wednesday.
The county's seven-day average of cases now sits at 49.43, the highest since April 30. Its 14-day per capita rate sits at 256.15, the highest number since May 8.
The county now has 9 deaths reported for the month of August after reporting 3 in July and 2 in June. The county reported 13 total deaths in May.
Wednesday's report included 205 total test results, with 24 probable cases. Comparing just the number of negative tests (144) and confirmed positive tests (37), the county saw 20.4% of its tests come back positive.
The number of patients hospitalized with COVID-19 increased to 44 in Wednesday's report, an increase of 3 from Tuesday and 21 from Friday, with 12 in intensive care and 3 on ventilators.
The southcentral region reported 525 cases Wednesday (the first time the region has topped 500 since April 30), with 11 of 13 counties in double digits. York County reported 174 cases, Dauphin County 87, and Lebanon County 41.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention labels Cumberland County as having "high" transmission of the virus — the highest level, which is the transmission level for every county in the region except Mifflin County. Community transmission is determined by the number of new cases per 100,000 people in the last seven days and the positivity rate over the last seven days, so the classification could vary from day to day based on those numbers.
In data updated Monday evening, the CDC says 56.1% of Cumberland County's total population of 253,370 has been fully vaccinated. For the county's vaccine eligible population of people ages 12 and older, 64.7% have been fully vaccinated. CDC data is current as of 6 a.m. on the day it is posted.
In CDC estimates, the delta variant accounted for 99.1% of genetically sequenced coronavirus cases of COVID-19 in the United States for the one-week period ending Aug. 21, marking an increase from the 98.6% estimated for the week ending Aug. 14.
For Region 3 in the U.S. (which includes Pennsylvania, Delaware, District of Columbia, Maryland, Virginia and West Virginia), the delta variant is estimated to account for 99% of genetically sequenced coronavirus cases of COVID-19, representing an increase from an estimated 98.3% for the one-week period ending Aug. 14.
In Pennsylvania, the delta variant accounted for 92.5% of cases through July 31.
The delta variant is a mutated coronavirus that spreads more easily than other versions. It was first detected in India but now has been identified around the world.
County numbers in the southcentral region (for Aug. 25):
- Adams County (pop. 103,009): 30 new cases; 10,358 total cases (8,537 confirmed, 1,821 probable); 40,342 negatives; 191 deaths; 44.7% of county population vaccinated
- Bedford County (pop. 47,888): 3 new cases; 4,944 total cases (3,411 confirmed, 1,533 probable); 10,946 negatives; 144 deaths; 31.4% of county population vaccinated
- Blair County (pop. 121,829): 21 new cases; 13,913 total cases (10,891 confirmed, 3,022 probable); 42,484 negatives; 346 deaths; 42.7% of county population vaccinated
- Cumberland County (pop. 253,370): 61 new cases; 21,885 total cases (17,529 confirmed, 4,356 probable); 89,806 negatives; 538 deaths (+2); 56.1% of county population vaccinated
- Dauphin County (pop. 278,299): 87 new cases; 27,841 total cases (24,106 confirmed, 3,735 probable); 116,190 negatives; 574 deaths; 52.5% of county population vaccinated
- Franklin County (pop. 155,027): 36 new cases; 16,369 total cases (13,863 confirmed, 2,506 probable); 59,440 negatives; 379 deaths; 39.8% of county population vaccinated
- Fulton County (pop. 14,530): 3 new cases; 1,444 total cases (806 confirmed, 638 probable); 4,430 negatives; 17 deaths; 27.2% of county population vaccinated
- Huntingdon County (pop. 45,144): 17 new cases; 5,352 total cases (4,482 confirmed, 870 probable); 17,790 negatives; 137 deaths; 42% of county population vaccinated
- Juniata County (pop. 24,763): 13 new cases; 2,238 total cases (2,014 confirmed, 224 probable); 5,929 negatives; 88 deaths; 35.7% of county population vaccinated
- Lebanon County (pop. 141,793): 41 new cases; 16,924 total cases (14,607 confirmed, 2,317 probable); 57,994 negatives; 301 deaths; 45.4% of county population vaccinated
- Mifflin County (pop. 46,138): 19 new cases; 5,576 total cases (5,261 confirmed, 315 probable); 16,104 negatives; 183 deaths; 43.2% of county population vaccinated
- Perry County (pop. 46,272): 20 new cases; 4,052 total cases (3,153 confirmed, 899 probable); 11,789 negatives; 101 deaths; 41.5% of county population vaccinated
- York County (pop. 449,058): 174 new cases; 49,535 total cases (40,269 confirmed, 9,266 probable); 174,349 negatives; 846 deaths (+2); 49.4% of county population vaccinated
ZIP code-level counts (updated Aug. 25):
- 17013: 2,631 positives, 13,614 negatives - +13 since Aug. 23
- 17015: 1,598 positives, 6,779 negatives - +7 since Aug. 23
- 17050: 2,563 positives, 13,922 negatives - +35 since Aug. 23
- 17055: 2,939 positives, 16,567 negatives - +10 since Aug. 23
- 17011: 2,757 positives, 13,594 negatives - +23 since Aug. 23
- 17007: 397 positives, 1,693 negatives - +2 since Aug. 23
- 17065: 267 positives, 1,210 negatives - +0 since Aug. 23
- 17324: 278 positives, 1,290 negatives - +18 since Aug. 23
- 17241: 692 positives, 3,143 negatives - +3 since Aug. 23
- 17257: 1,856 positives, 6,921 negatives - +14 since Aug. 23
- 17240: 165 positives, 618 negatives - +1 since Aug. 23
- 17025: 1,158 positives, 5,374 negatives - +8 since Aug. 23
- 17070: 1,129 positives, 5,234 negatives - +5 since Aug. 23
- 17043: 394 positives, 1,988 negatives - +2 since Aug. 16
- 17019: 1,292 positives, 5,371 negatives - +12 since Aug. 16
- 17266: 20 positives, 120 negatives - +0 since Aug. 16
COVID-19 Early Warning Monitoring System Dashboard (Aug. 13 - Aug. 19):
(Counties with a percent positivity above 5% in a week go on the Department of Health's watch list)
- Pennsylvania:
- Percent Positivity - 6.9% last 7 days (6.0% previous 7 days)
- Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 91.1 (73.2 previous 7 days)
- Adams County:
- Percent Positivity - 8.3% last 7 days (6.4% previous 7 days)
- Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 122.3 (90.3 previous 7 days)
- Cumberland County:
- Percent Positivity - 7.6% last 7 days (7.7% previous 7 days)
- Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 88.8 (69.9 previous 7 days)
- Dauphin County:
- Percent Positivity - 11.1% last 7 days (10.7% previous 7 days)
- Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 142.3 (119.3 previous 7 days)
- Franklin County:
- Percent Positivity - 10% last 7 days (6.9% previous 7 days)
- Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 130.9 (89.0 previous 7 days)
- Lebanon County:
- Percent Positivity - 9.2% last 7 days (7.6% previous 7 days)
- Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 117.8 (87.5 previous 7 days)
- Perry County:
- Percent Positivity - 11.1% last 7 days (12.1% previous 7 days)
- Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 88.6 (80.0 previous 7 days)
- York County:
- Percent Positivity - 9.6% last 7 days (7.0% previous 7 days)
- Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 126.5 (79.3 previous 7 days)
