DOH: 61 new COVID-19 cases, 1 additional death for Cumberland County Friday

The state Department of Health reported 61 new cases of COVID-19 and one additional death for Cumberland County Friday.

Friday's report included 182 total test results, with eight probable cases. Comparing just the number of negative tests (121) and confirmed positive tests (53), the county saw 30.5% of its tests come back positive.

The number of patients hospitalized with COVID-19 decreased to 52 in Friday's report, a decrease of one from Thursday, with 14 adults in intensive care and three on ventilators.

The county's seven-day average of cases now sits at 71.86. Its 14-day per capita rate sits at 362.32.

Cumberland County stayed flat in percent positivity and showed an increase in incidence rate per 100,000 people in the Health Department's weekly update to its Early Warning Monitoring System Dashboard Friday. Cumberland County saw its percent positivity remain at 10.7% for the week of Aug. 27-Sept. 2. The incidence rate per 100,000 people increased to 140.9, up from 133 the previous week.

Franklin County had the highest incidence rate per 100,000 people for the week of Aug. 27-Sept. 2 at 261.2, with Fulton County sitting at No. 5 in the state at 213.4.