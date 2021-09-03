DOH: 61 new COVID-19 cases, 1 additional death for Cumberland County Friday

The state Department of Health reported 61 new cases of COVID-19 and one additional death for Cumberland County Friday.
Friday's report included 182 total test results, with eight probable cases. Comparing just the number of negative tests (121) and confirmed positive tests (53), the county saw 30.5% of its tests come back positive.
The number of patients hospitalized with COVID-19 decreased to 52 in Friday's report, a decrease of one from Thursday, with 14 adults in intensive care and three on ventilators.
The county's seven-day average of cases now sits at 71.86. Its 14-day per capita rate sits at 362.32.
Cumberland County stayed flat in percent positivity and showed an increase in incidence rate per 100,000 people in the Health Department's weekly update to its Early Warning Monitoring System Dashboard Friday. Cumberland County saw its percent positivity remain at 10.7% for the week of Aug. 27-Sept. 2. The incidence rate per 100,000 people increased to 140.9, up from 133 the previous week.
Franklin County had the highest incidence rate per 100,000 people for the week of Aug. 27-Sept. 2 at 261.2, with Fulton County sitting at No. 5 in the state at 213.4.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention labels Cumberland County as having "high" transmission of the virus — the highest level, which is the transmission level for every county in the state except Bradford and Sullivan counties. Community transmission is determined by the number of new cases per 100,000 people in the last seven days and the positivity rate over the last seven days, so the classification could vary from day to day based on those numbers.
The southcentral region reported 593 cases Friday. York County reported 156 cases, Franklin County 82, and Lebanon County 62. Twelve of the 13 counties in the region reported double-digit new cases Friday.
In data updated Thursday evening, the CDC says 57.2% of Cumberland County's total population of 253,370 has been fully vaccinated. For the county's vaccine eligible population of people ages 12 and older, 66% have been fully vaccinated. CDC data is current as of 6 a.m. on the day it is posted.
In CDC estimates, the delta variant accounted for 99.4% of genetically sequenced coronavirus cases of COVID-19 in the United States for the one-week period ending Aug. 28, marking an increase from the 99.1% estimated for the week ending Aug. 21.
For Region 3 in the U.S. (which includes Pennsylvania, Delaware, District of Columbia, Maryland, Virginia and West Virginia), the delta variant is estimated to account for 99.5% of genetically sequenced coronavirus cases of COVID-19, representing an increase from an estimated 99% for the one-week period ending Aug. 21.
In Pennsylvania, the delta variant accounted for 98% of cases through Aug. 14.
The delta variant is a mutated coronavirus that spreads more easily than other versions. It was first detected in India but now has been identified around the world.
County numbers in the southcentral region (for Sept. 3):
- Adams County (pop. 103,009): 37 new cases; 10,682 total cases (8,794 confirmed, 1,888 probable); 41,067 negatives; 192 deaths (+1); 45.6% of county population vaccinated
- Bedford County (pop. 47,888): 10 new cases; 5,055 total cases (3,483 confirmed, 1,572 probable); 11,119 negatives; 144 deaths; 31.8% of county population vaccinated
- Blair County (pop. 121,829): 44 new cases; 14,170 total cases (11,080 confirmed, 3,090 probable); 43,005 negatives; 346 deaths; 43.2% of county population vaccinated
- Cumberland County (pop. 253,370): 61 new cases; 22,558 total cases (18,038 confirmed, 4,520 probable); 91,107 negatives; 547 deaths (+1); 57.2% of county population vaccinated
- Dauphin County (pop. 278,299): 76 new cases; 28,575 total cases (24,683 confirmed, 3,892 probable); 117,560 negatives; 578 deaths; 53.5% of county population vaccinated
- Franklin County (pop. 155,027): 82 new cases; 17,007 total cases (14,370 confirmed, 2,637 probable); 60,280 negatives; 381 deaths; 40.6% of county population vaccinated
- Fulton County (pop. 14,530): 14 new cases; 1,543 total cases (841 confirmed, 702 probable); 4,522 negatives; 19 deaths; 27.6% of county population vaccinated
- Huntingdon County (pop. 45,144): 21 new cases; 5,523 total cases (4,625 confirmed, 898 probable); 18,007 negatives; 139 deaths (+2); 42.8% of county population vaccinated
- Juniata County (pop. 24,763): 9 new cases; 2,322 total cases (2,089 confirmed, 233 probable); 5,967 negatives; 90 deaths; 36.2% of county population vaccinated
- Lebanon County (pop. 141,793): 62 new cases; 17,323 total cases (14,909 confirmed, 2,414 probable); 58,610 negatives; 305 deaths; 46.3% of county population vaccinated
- Mifflin County (pop. 46,138): 10 new cases; 5,689 total cases (5,370 confirmed, 319 probable); 16,281 negatives; 183 deaths; 44% of county population vaccinated
- Perry County (pop. 46,272): 11 new cases; 4,170 total cases (3,235 confirmed, 935 probable); 11,973 negatives; 102 deaths; 42.3% of county population vaccinated
- York County (pop. 449,058): 156 new cases; 50,883 total cases (41,337 confirmed, 9,546 probable); 177,303 negatives; 854 deaths (+2); 50.3% of county population vaccinated
ZIP code-level counts (updated Sept. 2):
- 17013: 2,713 positives, 13,822 negatives - +44 since Aug. 30
- 17015: 1,650 positives, 6,878 negatives - +24 since Aug. 30
- 17050: 2,656 positives, 14,190 negatives - +43 since Aug. 30
- 17055: 3,018 positives, 16,777 negatives - +41 since Aug. 30
- 17011: 2,810 positives, 13,800 negatives - +25 since Aug. 30
- 17007: 402 positives, 1,725 negatives - +3 since Aug. 30
- 17065: 273 positives, 1,225 negatives - +3 since Aug. 30
- 17324: 293 positives, 1,311 negatives - +8 since Aug. 30
- 17241: 711 positives, 3,172 negatives - +22 since Aug. 30
- 17257: 1,900 positives, 7,050 negatives - +23 since Aug. 30
- 17240: 172 positives, 630 negatives - +3 since Aug. 30
- 17025: 1,202 positives, 5,482 negatives - +19 since Aug. 30
- 17070: 1,156 positives, 5,321 negatives - +13 since Aug. 30
- 17043: 407 positives, 2,016 negatives - +9 since Aug. 30
- 17019: 1,335 positives, 5,445 negatives - +19 since Aug. 30
- 17266: 20 positives, 121 negatives - +0 since Aug. 30
COVID-19 Early Warning Monitoring System Dashboard (Aug. 27 - Sept. 2):
(Counties with a percent positivity above 5% in a week go on the Department of Health's watch list)
- Pennsylvania:
- Percent Positivity - 8.2% last 7 days (7.8% previous 7 days)
- Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 134.9 (124.4 previous 7 days)
- Adams County:
- Percent Positivity - 9.7% last 7 days (9.0% previous 7 days)
- Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 195.1 (159.2 previous 7 days)
- Cumberland County:
- Percent Positivity - 10.7% last 7 days (10.7% previous 7 days)
- Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 140.9 (133 previous 7 days)
- Dauphin County:
- Percent Positivity - 11.4% last 7 days (10.8% previous 7 days)
- Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 153.1 (142.3 previous 7 days)
- Franklin County:
- Percent Positivity - 14.2% last 7 days (11.7% previous 7 days)
- Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 261.2 (196.1 previous 7 days)
- Lebanon County:
- Percent Positivity - 12% last 7 days (10.3% previous 7 days)
- Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 163.6 (130.5 previous 7 days)
- Perry County:
- Percent Positivity - 14.2% last 7 days (16% previous 7 days)
- Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 123.2 (142.6 previous 7 days)
- York County:
- Percent Positivity - 10.2% last 7 days (9.6% previous 7 days)
- Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 174.4 (154.3 previous 7 days)
Email Tammie at tgitt@cumberlink.com. Follow her on Twitter @TammieGitt.