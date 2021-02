DOH: 61 new cases of COVID-19 for Cumberland County in Friday's report

The state Department of Health reported 61 new cases of COVID-19 and no new deaths for Cumberland County in Friday's data release.

That marks the 20th straight day of case counts of 90 or fewer for the county. In February, 25 of 26 days have seen case counts in double digits after 17 days of triple digit case counts in January.

Friday's data release coincides with the DOH update to its COVID-19 Early Warning Monitoring System Dashboard, with new numbers for the week of Feb. 18-25. Cumberland County's percent positivity increased for the week to 5.9%, up from 5.5%, and it's incidence rate per 100,000 people dropped to 98.3, down from 111.7. That's the first incidence rate below 100 in a week for the county since the week that ended Nov. 5.

The state's percent positivity also rose slightly last week to 6.3%, up from 6.5%. Percent posivity also increased in Dauphin, Lebanon and Perry counties.

Friday's report included 223 total test results, with 15 new probables. Comparing just the number of negative tests (162) and confirmed positive tests (46), the county saw about 22% of its tests come back positive.

The county's seven-day average of cases now sits at 50.43. Its 14-day per capita rate sits at 313.38.