DOH: 60 new cases of COVID-19 for Cumberland County Monday as rates for county hit new highs

The Pennsylvania Department of Health on Monday reported 60 new cases of COVID-19 and no new deaths in Cumberland County, giving the county new highs for its seven-day average of cases and 14-day per capita rate for cases.

The DOH release Monday includes data for Sunday and Monday — Cumberland County reported 68 new cases Sunday (a new single-day high for the county) and 60 new cases Monday for a total of 128 cases in the two-day report.

A previous single-day high of 95 recorded on Oct. 20 was later shown to be lower due to data reconciliation by the Department of Health.

The Health Department reported 3,402 additional positive cases of COVID-19 and four new deaths for the state in Monday's report.

Health Secretary Dr. Rachel Levine said Monday that 1,735 people are hospitalized with COVID-19 in the state as compared to last week’s report of 1,267 hospitalizations.

“This number has been steadily climbing and has increased significantly even over the last week,” Levine said.