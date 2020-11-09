DOH: 60 new cases of COVID-19 for Cumberland County Monday as rates for county hit new highs

The Pennsylvania Department of Health on Monday reported 60 new cases of COVID-19 and no new deaths in Cumberland County, giving the county new highs for its seven-day average of cases and 14-day per capita rate for cases.
The DOH release Monday includes data for Sunday and Monday — Cumberland County reported 68 new cases Sunday (a new single-day high for the county) and 60 new cases Monday for a total of 128 cases in the two-day report.
A previous single-day high of 95 recorded on Oct. 20 was later shown to be lower due to data reconciliation by the Department of Health.
The Health Department reported 3,402 additional positive cases of COVID-19 and four new deaths for the state in Monday's report.
Health Secretary Dr. Rachel Levine said Monday that 1,735 people are hospitalized with COVID-19 in the state as compared to last week’s report of 1,267 hospitalizations.
“This number has been steadily climbing and has increased significantly even over the last week,” Levine said.
“This is a call to action for everyone in Pa. COVID-19 is right here and we are at a critical point,” Levine added. “We all need to take steps to prevent the spread of this virus. If we don’t we put ourselves, our families and our communities and our health systems at risk.”
Levine said the state is seeing a “concerning trend” in the percent of positive cases reported. The statewide percentage now sits at 5% with 52 counties, including Cumberland County, posting positivity rates above 5%.
“That is one indicator of how we know that the increase is not just due to increased testing. It’s due to increased number of cases of COVID-19 in our cases and in our Commonwealth,” Levine said.
“This is not a partisan issue. This is not a political issue," Levine added. "This is a public health issue. Wearing a mask isn’t a political statement. We really want to get past the political divide and any partisan divide.”
The Health Department reported 615 people in Cumberland County with confirmed negative test results from Sunday-Monday reports. Although that does not represent all tests performed, according to the department, it would represent a positivity rate of about 15% for county results.
Cumberland County's seven-day rolling average of new cases now sits at 49.14, a new high. In the past 14 days, 539 cases have been reported in Cumberland County, giving the county a per capita rate of 212.73 (the first time that number has topped 200) per 100,000 people for the 14-day period.
The Health Department reported Monday that one patient in the county are hospitalized with COVID-19.
Support Local Journalism
The southcentral region reported 942 positives for the Sunday-Monday two-day report. York County reported 170 cases for the two-day period, Blair County 137 cases and Dauphin County 119 cases.
The Health Department reported Monday that 232 patients in the southcentral region are hospitalized with COVID-19, including 69 in York County and 35 in Dauphin County.
DOH: 62 new COVID cases reported Saturday in Cumberland County; Pa. hits new single-day high above 4,000
DOH: 52 COVID-19 cases reported in Cumberland County Friday; Pa. reports another record-breaking increase
County numbers in the southcentral region (updated Nov. 9, includes new cases reported for Sunday and Monday):
- Adams County (pop. 103,009): 40 new cases; 1,358 total cases (1,317 confirmed, 41 probable); 19,930 negatives; 34 deaths
- Bedford County (pop. 47,888): 57 new cases; 668 total cases (528 confirmed, 140 probable); 5,910 negatives; 9 deaths
- Blair County (pop. 121,829): 137 new cases; 1,953 total cases (1,733 confirmed, 220 probable); 23,702 negatives; 35 deaths
- Cumberland County (pop. 253,370): 128 new cases; 2,935 total cases (2,699 confirmed, 236 probable); 41,408 negatives; 82 deaths
- Dauphin County (pop. 278,299): 119 new cases; 5,534 total cases (5,348 confirmed, 186 probable); 59,065 negatives; 197 deaths
- Franklin County (pop. 155,027): 82 new cases; 2,681 total cases (2,580 confirmed, 101 probable); 26,492 negatives; 64 deaths
- Fulton County (pop. 14,530): 1 new case; 121 total cases (100 confirmed, 21 probable); 1,686 negatives; 4 deaths
- Huntingdon County (pop. 45,144): 17 new cases; 1,209 total cases (1,101 confirmed, 108 probable); 8,921 negatives; 29 deaths
- Juniata County (pop. 24,763): 22 new cases; 309 total cases (288 confirmed, 21 probable); 3,082 negatives; 8 deaths
- Lebanon County (pop. 141,793): 95 new cases; 3,664 total cases (3,507 confirmed, 157 probable); 27,474 negatives; 73 deaths
- Mifflin County (pop. 46,138): 59 new cases; 644 total cases (605 confirmed, 39 probable); 8,565 negatives; 4 deaths
- Perry County (pop. 46,272): 15 new cases; 427 total cases (387 confirmed, 40 probable); 5,766 negatives; 7 deaths
- York County (pop. 449,058): 170 new cases; 7,388 total cases (7,098 confirmed, 290 probable); 80,416 negatives; 213 deaths (+1)
ZIP code-level counts (through Nov. 9):
- 17013: 391 positives, 6,063 negatives - +14 since Nov. 6
- 17015: 227 positives, 3,095 negatives - +23 since Nov. 6
- 17050: 449 positives, 5,862 negatives - +15 since Nov. 6
- 17055: 449 positives, 7,260 negatives - +30 since Nov. 6
- 17011: 426 positives, 7,050 negatives - +11 since Nov. 6
- 17007: 43 positives, 766 negatives - +7 since Nov. 6
- 17065: 44 positives, 512 negatives - +5 since Nov. 6
- 17324: 45 positives, 623 negatives - +1 since Nov. 6
- 17241: 130 positives, 1,736 negatives - +2 since Nov. 6
- 17257: 400 positives, 2,327 negatives - +25 since Nov. 6
- 17240: 26 positives, 211 negatives - +0 since Nov. 6
- 17025: 157 positives, 2,256 negatives - +4 since Nov. 6
- 17070: 160 positives, 2,336 negatives - +10 since Nov. 6
- 17043: 45 positives, 940 negatives - +0 since Nov. 6
- 17019: 132 positives, 2,575 negatives - +11 since Nov. 6
Long-term care facilities and personal care homes in Cumberland County (as reported to the Department of Health through Nov. 4 - personal care home data may be incomplete due to the department's transition to new system):
- Artis Senior Living of West Shore (Lemoyne): Fewer than 5 resident cases; 0 staff cases; fewer than 5 deaths
- Bethany Village Retirement Center (Mechanicsburg): 0 resident cases; fewer than 5 staff cases; 0 deaths
- Bridges at Bent Creek (Hampden Township): 0 resident cases; fewer than 5 staff cases; 0 deaths
- Brookdale Grandon Farms (Hampden Township): 9 resident cases; 5 staff cases; 0 deaths
- Carriage Courts Personal Care at Green Ridge Village (Newville): 0 resident cases; fewer than 5 staff cases; 0 deaths
- Chapel Pointe (Carlisle): 0 resident cases; fewer than 5 staff cases; 0 deaths
- Claremont Nursing & Rehabilitation Center (Carlisle): fewer than 5 resident cases; 12 staff cases; 0 deaths
- Country Meadows of West Shore (Mechanicsburg): 5 resident cases; fewer than 5 staff cases; 0 deaths
- Cumberland Crossings (Carlisle): 0 resident cases; 0 staff cases; 0 deaths
- Forest Park (Carlisle: 0 resident cases; fewer than 5 staff cases; 0 deaths
- Fox Subacute (Mechanicsburg): 0 resident cases; 5 staff cases; 0 deaths
- Gardens at Camp Hill: 48 resident cases; 22 staff cases; 8 deaths
- Gardens at West Shore (Camp Hill): 82 resident cases; 26 staff cases; 19 deaths (numbers are from last available data on June 10)
- Gilliland Manor (Newville): 0 resident cases; fewer than 5 staff cases; 0 deaths
- Manorcare Health Center (Carlisle): 25 resident cases; 7 staff cases; 5 deaths
- Messiah Lifeways (Upper Allen Township): 9 cases; 7 staff cases; 0 deaths
- Sarah A. Todd Memorial Home (Carlisle): 74 resident cases; 45 staff cases; 11 deaths
- Shippensburg Health Care Center: 100 resident cases; 32 staff cases; 32 deaths
- Swaim Health Center (Newville): 13 resident cases; 12 staff cases; 0 deaths
- Thornwald Home (Carlisle): 18 resident cases; 12 staff cases; fewer than 5 deaths
- Vibra Senior Living: 0 resident cases; fewer than 5 staff cases; 0 deaths
COVID-19 Early Warning Monitoring System Dashboard (Oct. 30-Nov. 5):
(Counties with a percent positivity above 5% in a week go on the Department of Health's watch list)
- Pennsylvania
- Percent Positivity - 6.9% last 7 days (6.1% previous 7 days)
- Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 124.8 (105.3 previous 7 days)
- Adams County:
- Percent Positivity - 5.9% last 7 days (4.8% previous 7 days)
- Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 124.5 (93.4 previous 7 days)
- Cumberland County:
- Percent Positivity - 5.2% last 7 days (5.3% previous 7 days)
- Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 77.6 (49.3 previous 7 days)
- Dauphin County:
- Percent Positivity - 7.6% last 7 days (6.6% previous 7 days)
- Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 158.8 (119.5 previous 7 days)
- Franklin County:
- Percent Positivity - 12.3% last 7 days (10.3% previous 7 days)
- Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 175.0 (116.3 previous 7 days)
- Lebanon County:
- Percent Positivity - 8.4% last 7 days (9.7% previous 7 days)
- Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 239.9 (250.5 previous 7 days)
- Perry County:
- Percent Positivity - 6.5% last 7 days (4.2% previous 7 days)
- Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 80.2 (43.3 previous 7 days)
- York County:
- Percent Positivity - 5.9% last 7 days (7.2% previous 7 days)
- Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 88.8 (104.4 previous 7 days)
Health care heroes: Honoring Midstate medical professionals on the front lines of the coronavirus pandemic
Health Care Heroes: Geisinger Lewistown
Health Care Heroes: Geisinger Holy Spirit
Health Care Heroes: Geisinger Holy Spirit
Health Care Heroes: Penn State Health Milton S. Hershey
Health Care Heroes: Penn State Health Milton S. Hershey
Health Care Heroes: Universal Protective Packaging
Health Care Heroes: UPMC Carlisle
Health Care Heroes: UPMC Carlisle
Health Care Heroes: UPMC Carlisle
Health Care Heroes: WellSpan Shippensburg
Email Naomi Creason at ncreason@cumberlink.com or follow her on Twitter @SentinelCreason
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.