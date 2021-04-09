DOH: 60 new cases of COVID-19 for Cumberland County Friday

The state Department of Health reported Friday that there were 60 new cases of COVID-19 and no new deaths for Cumberland County.

Friday's report included 262 total test results, with six new probables. Comparing just the number of negative tests (202) and confirmed positive tests (54), the county saw about 21% of its tests come back positive.

The county's seven-day average of cases now sits at 51.29 and its 14-day per capita rate sits at 281.01.

On the Health Department's weekly update to its Early Warning Monitoring System Dashboard Friday, Cumberland County showed decreases in percent positivity and incidence rate per 100,000 people for the week of April 2-April 8. The county's percent positivity decereased to 5.2% for the week (down from 6.3%) and its incidence rate dropped to 107 (down from 116).

The state as whole saw its percent positivity increase to 9.5% (up from 9.3%) and incidence rate increase to 180 (up from 175.9).

There were 44 patients hospitalized with COVID-19 in the county in Friday's report (up three from Thursday), with four in intensive care units, and two on ventilators.