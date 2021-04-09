DOH: 60 new cases of COVID-19 for Cumberland County Friday

The state Department of Health reported Friday that there were 60 new cases of COVID-19 and no new deaths for Cumberland County.
Friday's report included 262 total test results, with six new probables. Comparing just the number of negative tests (202) and confirmed positive tests (54), the county saw about 21% of its tests come back positive.
The county's seven-day average of cases now sits at 51.29 and its 14-day per capita rate sits at 281.01.
On the Health Department's weekly update to its Early Warning Monitoring System Dashboard Friday, Cumberland County showed decreases in percent positivity and incidence rate per 100,000 people for the week of April 2-April 8. The county's percent positivity decereased to 5.2% for the week (down from 6.3%) and its incidence rate dropped to 107 (down from 116).
The state as whole saw its percent positivity increase to 9.5% (up from 9.3%) and incidence rate increase to 180 (up from 175.9).
There were 44 patients hospitalized with COVID-19 in the county in Friday's report (up three from Thursday), with four in intensive care units, and two on ventilators.
As of Friday's data, the Health Department says 32,194 partial vaccines have been administered in Cumberland County, with 42,676 full vaccines (both doses) administered.
In the southcentral region for Friday, York County reported 160 new cases, Dauphin County 78 cases, and Blair County 50 cases.
The DOH reported 5,048 additional positive cases of COVID-19 for the state Friday with 35 new deaths.
According to the CDC, as of Friday morning, Pennsylvania has administered first doses of vaccine to 35.6% of its eligible population, and the state ranks 19th among all 50 states for first doses administered by percentage of population.
County numbers in the southcentral region (for April 9):
- Adams County (pop. 103,009): 42 new cases; 8,415 total cases (7,070 confirmed, 1,345 probable); 33,132 negatives; 162 deaths
- Bedford County (pop. 47,888): 9 new cases; 4,033 total cases (2,896 confirmed, 1,137 probable); 9,392 negatives; 130 deaths
- Blair County (pop. 121,829): 50 new cases; 11,459 total cases (9,240 confirmed, 2,219 probable); 36,704 negatives; 315 deaths
- Cumberland County (pop. 253,370): 60 new cases; 18,407 total cases (15,046 confirmed, 3,361 probable); 74,766 negatives; 501 deaths
- Dauphin County (pop. 278,299): 78 new cases; 23,008 total cases (20,351 confirmed, 2,657 probable); 95,724 negatives; 527 deaths
- Franklin County (pop. 155,027): 36 new cases; 13,877 total cases (11,865 confirmed, 2,012 probable); 47,728 negatives; 344 deaths
- Fulton County (pop. 14,530): 5 new cases; 1,221 total cases (684 confirmed, 537 probable); 3,657 negatives; 15 deaths
- Huntingdon County (pop. 45,144): 15 new cases; 4,658 total cases (3,919 confirmed, 739 probable); 14,454 negatives; 128 deaths
- Juniata County (pop. 24,763): 6 new cases; 1,962 total cases (1,771 confirmed, 191 probable); 4,906 negatives; 82 deaths
- Lebanon County (pop. 141,793): 39 new cases; 14,188 total cases (12,373 confirmed, 1,815 probable); 46,989 negatives; 266 deaths
- Mifflin County (pop. 46,138): 8 new cases; 4,858 total cases (4,615 confirmed, 243 probable); 13,541 negatives; 175 deaths
- Perry County (pop. 46,272): 18 new cases; 3,351 total cases (2,671 confirmed, 680 probable); 9,961 negatives; 94 deaths (+2)
- York County (pop. 449,058): 160 new cases; 40,851 total cases (33,860 confirmed, 6,991 probable); 141,956 negatives; 755 deaths
ZIP code-level counts (updated April 9):
- 17013: 2,190 positives, 11,325 negatives - +28 since April 2
- 17015: 1,383 positives, 5,661 negatives - +19 since April 2
- 17050: 2,206 positives, 11,121 negatives - +37 since April 2
- 17055: 2,535 positives, 14,038 negatives - +68 since April 2
- 17011: 2,428 positives, 11,732 negatives - +36 since April 2
- 17007: 346 positives, 1,358 negatives - +2 since April 2
- 17065: 227 positives, 998 negatives - +0 since April 2
- 17324: 218 positives, 1,062 negatives - +4 since April 2
- 17241: 573 positives, 2,729 negatives - +14 since April 2
- 17257: 1,601 positives, 5,497 negatives - +23 since April 2
- 17240: 144 positives, 509 negatives - +1 since April 2
- 17025: 988 positives, 4,448 negatives - +23 since April 2
- 17070: 968 positives, 4,332 negatives - +26 since April 2
- 17043: 326 positives, 1,637 negatives - +4 since April 2
- 17019: 1,068 positives, 4,514 negatives - +20 since April 2
- 17266: 19 positives, 98 negatives - +0 since April 2
COVID-19 Early Warning Monitoring System Dashboard (April 2-April 8):
(Counties with a percent positivity above 5% in a week go on the Department of Health's watch list)
- Pennsylvania:
- Percent Positivity - 9.5% last 7 days (9.3% previous 7 days)
- Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 180.0 (175.9 previous 7 days)
- Adams County:
- Percent Positivity - 10.5% last 7 days (12.5% previous 7 days)
- Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 161.2 (194.2 previous 7 days)
- Cumberland County:
- Percent Positivity - 5.2% last 7 days (6.3% previous 7 days)
- Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 107 (116 previous 7 days)
- Dauphin County:
- Percent Positivity - 9.8% last 7 days (9.9% previous 7 days)
- Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 148.4 (141.6 previous 7 days)
- Franklin County:
- Percent Positivity - 8.0% last 7 days (10.0% previous 7 days)
- Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 139.3 (148.4 previous 7 days)
- Lebanon County:
- Percent Positivity - 9.3% last 7 days (10.4% previous 7 days)
- Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 142.5 (160.8 previous 7 days)
- Perry County:
- Percent Positivity - 15.2% last 7 days (12.8% previous 7 days)
- Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 179.4 (138.3 previous 7 days)
- York County:
- Percent Positivity - 11.2% last 7 days (11.6% previous 7 days)
- Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 175.7 (185.7 previous 7 days)
