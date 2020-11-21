DOH: 6 new deaths from COVID-19 reported in Cumberland County Saturday with 116 new cases

The state Department of Health reported Saturday that Cumberland County saw 116 cases of COVID-19 and six new deaths associated with the disease.

The number of deaths is one below the single-day highest total in the county, which was reached again Friday. The county has reported 21 deaths in the last four days.

The number of patients hospitalized in the county with COVID-19 rose by four Saturday with 58 patients listed on the Health Department dashboard.

Saturday's report marks the fourth time in five days with more than 100 new cases reported in the county.

Judging by just the number of negative tests (287) and confirmed positive tests (91) reported Saturday, the county saw about 24% of its tests come back positive.

The 17055 ZIP code (Upper Allen Township) reported the most cases of any in the county this week with 132 through Friday. The township is home to Messiah Lifeways and Messiah College.

The 17013 ZIP code (Carlisle) reported 113 new cases this week through Friday. That ZIP code is home to Claremont Nursing and Rehabilitation Center.