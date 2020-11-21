DOH: 6 new deaths from COVID-19 reported in Cumberland County Saturday with 116 new cases

The state Department of Health reported Saturday that Cumberland County saw 116 cases of COVID-19 and six new deaths associated with the disease.
The number of deaths is one below the single-day highest total in the county, which was reached again Friday. The county has reported 21 deaths in the last four days.
The number of patients hospitalized in the county with COVID-19 rose by four Saturday with 58 patients listed on the Health Department dashboard.
Saturday's report marks the fourth time in five days with more than 100 new cases reported in the county.
Judging by just the number of negative tests (287) and confirmed positive tests (91) reported Saturday, the county saw about 24% of its tests come back positive.
The 17055 ZIP code (Upper Allen Township) reported the most cases of any in the county this week with 132 through Friday. The township is home to Messiah Lifeways and Messiah College.
The 17013 ZIP code (Carlisle) reported 113 new cases this week through Friday. That ZIP code is home to Claremont Nursing and Rehabilitation Center.
Messiah Lifeways in Upper Allen Township and Claremont Nursing and Rehabilitation Center near Carlisle have both reported multiple resident deaths this week as they deal with virus breakouts.
The 17257 ZIP code (Shippensburg) had 87 new cases this week through Friday. That is home to Shippensburg University.
Shippensburg University said on its website that it has had 190 reported positive COVID-19 student cases and 8 reported positive COVID-19 staff/faculty cases since the start of the semester as of Thursday. The university said it has 92 active student cases and six active staff/faculty cases.
Support Local Journalism
Three counties in the southcentral region reported more than 100 cases Saturday with York County topping the list with 128. Dauphin County reported 119 new cases, and Blair County was at 95. Lebanon and Mifflin counties each reported five and nine new deaths, respectively.
Across the state, there were 112 deaths Friday attributed to COVID-19. The department reported 6,778 additional positives. The Health Department report said there are 3,162 people hospitalized with COVID-19 in the state. Of that number, 661 patients are in the intensive care unit. Most of those hospitalized are ages 65 or older, and most of the deaths have occurred in patients 65 or older.
County numbers in the southcentral region (updated Nov. 20):
- Adams County (pop. 103,009): 30 new cases; 1,666 total cases (1,617 confirmed, 49 probable); 21,319 negatives; 45 deaths
- Bedford County (pop. 47,888): 34 new cases; 1,147 total cases (881 confirmed, 266 probable); 6,302 negatives; 14 deaths (+2)
- Blair County (pop. 121,829): 95 new cases; 3,200 total cases (2,803 confirmed, 397 probable); 25,814 negatives; 52 deaths (+3)
- Cumberland County (pop. 253,370): 116 new cases; 4,133 total cases (3,767 confirmed, 366 probable); 47,000 negatives; 108 deaths (+6)
- Dauphin County (pop. 278,299): 119 new cases; 6,756 total cases (6,560 confirmed, 196 probable); 64,164 negatives; 211 deaths
- Franklin County (pop. 155,027): 85 new cases; 3,667 total cases (3,541 confirmed, 126 probable); 28,687 negatives; 93 deaths (+2)
- Fulton County (pop. 14,530): 9 new cases; 207 total cases (166 confirmed, 41 probable); 1,869 negatives; 5 deaths (+1)
- Huntingdon County (pop. 45,144): 31 new cases; 1,516 total cases (1,380 confirmed, 139 probable); 9,529 negatives; 45 deaths (+1)
- Juniata County (pop. 24,763): 34 new cases; 569 total cases (546 confirmed, 23 probable); 3,280 negatives; 12 deaths (+1)
- Lebanon County (pop. 141,793): 75 new cases; 4,519 total cases (4,261 confirmed, 258 probable); 29,423 negatives; 100 deaths (+5)
- Mifflin County (pop. 46,138): 77 new cases; 1,279 total cases (1,219 confirmed, 60 probable); 9,079 negatives; 20 deaths (+4)
- Perry County (pop. 46,272): 13 new cases; 566 total cases (519 confirmed, 47 probable); 6,251 negatives; 9 deaths
- York County (pop. 449,058): 128 new cases; 9,103 total cases (8,700 confirmed, 403 probable); 86,995 negatives; 234 deaths (+1)
ZIP code-level counts (through Nov. 20):
- 17013: 548 positives, 6,472 negatives - +113 since Nov. 13
- 17015: 324 positives, 3,310 negatives - +59 since Nov. 13
- 17050: 557 positives, 6,306 negatives - +67 since Nov. 13
- 17055: 669 positives, 9,785 negatives - +132 since Nov. 13
- 17011: 547 positives, 7,745 negatives - +63 since Nov. 13
- 17007: 74 positives, 823 negatives - +23 since Nov. 13
- 17065: 57 positives, 568 negatives - +8 since Nov. 13
- 17324: 53 positives, 680 negatives - +4 since Nov. 13
- 17241: 158 positives, 1,843 negatives - +19 since Nov. 13
- 17257: 512 positives, 2,651 negatives - +87 since Nov. 13
- 17240: 30 positives, 233 negatives - +2 since Nov. 13
- 17025: 201 positives, 2,501 negatives - +37 since Nov. 13
- 17070: 225 positives, 2,560 negatives - +44 since Nov. 13
- 17043: 60 positives, 1,020 negatives - +14 since Nov. 13
- 17019: 186 positives, 2,754 negatives - +32 since Nov. 13
Long-term care facilities and personal care homes in Cumberland County (as reported to the Department of Health through Nov. 18):
- Artis Senior Living of West Shore (Lemoyne): Fewer than 5 resident cases; 0 staff cases; fewer than 5 deaths
- Bethany Village Retirement Center (Mechanicsburg): 0 resident cases; fewer than 5 staff cases; 0 deaths
- Bridges at Bent Creek (Hampden Township): 0 resident cases; fewer than 5 staff cases; 0 deaths
- Brookdale Grandon Farms (Hampden Township): 9 resident cases; 5 staff cases; 0 deaths
- Carriage Courts Personal Care at Green Ridge Village (Newville): 0 resident cases; fewer than 5 staff cases; 0 deaths
- Chapel Pointe (Carlisle): 36 resident cases; 28 staff cases; fewer than 5 deaths
- Church of God Home (Carlisle): 0 resident cases; fewer than 5 staff cases; 0 deaths
- Claremont Nursing & Rehabilitation Center (Carlisle): 42 resident cases; 24 staff cases; fewer than 5 deaths
- Country Meadows of West Shore (Mechanicsburg): 5 resident cases; fewer than 5 staff cases; 0 deaths
- Cumberland Crossings (Carlisle): 33 resident cases; 10 staff cases; 0 deaths
- Forest Park (Carlisle: 0 resident cases; fewer than 5 staff cases; 0 deaths
- Fox Subacute (Mechanicsburg): 0 resident cases; 5 staff cases; 14 deaths
- Gardens at Camp Hill: 48 resident cases; 23 staff cases; 8 deaths
- Gardens at West Shore (Camp Hill): 82 resident cases; 26 staff cases; 19 deaths (numbers are from last available data on June 10)
- Gilliland Manor (Newville): 0 resident cases; fewer than 5 staff cases; 0 deaths
- Manorcare Health Center (Camp Hill): 0 resident cases; fewer than 5 staff cases; 0 deaths
- Manorcare Health Center (Carlisle): 25 resident cases; 8 staff cases; 5 deaths
- Messiah Lifeways (Upper Allen Township): 94 cases; 53 staff cases; 14 deaths
- Sarah A. Todd Memorial Home (Carlisle): 74 resident cases; 50 staff cases; 11 deaths
- Shippensburg Health Care Center: 114 resident cases; 40 staff cases; 34 deaths
- Swaim Health Center (Newville): 14 resident cases; 15 staff cases; 0 deaths
- Thornwald Home (Carlisle): 20 resident cases; 19 staff cases; fewer than 5 deaths
- Vibra Senior Living: 0 resident cases; fewer than 5 staff cases; 0 deaths
COVID-19 Early Warning Monitoring System Dashboard (Nov. 6-Nov. 12):
(Counties with a percent positivity above 5% in a week go on the Department of Health's watch list)
- Pennsylvania
- Percent Positivity - 9.6% last 7 days (6.8% previous 7 days)
- Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 204.7 (130.3 previous 7 days)
- Adams County:
- Percent Positivity - 7.0% last 7 days (5.8% previous 7 days)
- Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 170.2 (122.6 previous 7 days)
- Cumberland County:
- Percent Positivity - 9.2% last 7 days (5.0% previous 7 days)
- Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 185.3 (80.7 previous 7 days)
- Dauphin County:
- Percent Positivity - 9.4% last 7 days (7.6% previous 7 days)
- Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 197.8 (155.5 previous 7 days)
- Franklin County:
- Percent Positivity - 15.1% last 7 days (12.3% previous 7 days)
- Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 282.2 (175.0 previous 7 days)
- Lebanon County:
- Percent Positivity - 12.6% last 7 days (8.3% previous 7 days)
- Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 286.6 (240.6 previous 7 days)
- Perry County:
- Percent Positivity - 10% last 7 days (6.6% previous 7 days)
- Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 132.2 (82.4 previous 7 days)
- York County:
- Percent Positivity - 9.5% last 7 days (5.9% previous 7 days)
- Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 164.6 (88.8 previous 7 days)
Email Jeff at jpratt@cumberlink.com. Follow him on Twitter @SentinelPratt.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.