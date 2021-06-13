DOH: 6 new COVID-19 cases reported over weekend

Most of the Central Pennsylvania region saw only single-digit increases in the number of new COVID-19 cases, even over a 2-day collection of data.

Cumberland County was one of those counties, seeing only six new cases reported either Saturday or Sunday. The state Department of Health did not release official data over the weekend, though it did update its COVID-19 dashboard with the latest numbers.

The confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the county were spread out across different ZIP codes. According to ZIP code-level data, new confirmed cases were reported over the weekend in the two Carlisle ZIP codes, the two Mechanicsburg ZIP codes and in Enola.

Judging by just the number of confirmed cases (five) and the number of new negative tests reported (242), the county saw about 2% of its tests come back positive.

In addition to those cases, however, the county did see a new death associated with the disease. Cumberland County, Lebanon County and Huntingdon County were the only ones in the region to see an increase in the number of deaths.

Only three counties were in double digits for new cases of COVID-19. York County, as usual, had the highest increase with 40 new cases, while Franklin County had 18 new cases and Dauphin County had 10 new cases.