DOH: 6 new COVID-19 cases reported over weekend

Most of the Central Pennsylvania region saw only single-digit increases in the number of new COVID-19 cases, even over a 2-day collection of data.
Cumberland County was one of those counties, seeing only six new cases reported either Saturday or Sunday. The state Department of Health did not release official data over the weekend, though it did update its COVID-19 dashboard with the latest numbers.
The confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the county were spread out across different ZIP codes. According to ZIP code-level data, new confirmed cases were reported over the weekend in the two Carlisle ZIP codes, the two Mechanicsburg ZIP codes and in Enola.
Judging by just the number of confirmed cases (five) and the number of new negative tests reported (242), the county saw about 2% of its tests come back positive.
In addition to those cases, however, the county did see a new death associated with the disease. Cumberland County, Lebanon County and Huntingdon County were the only ones in the region to see an increase in the number of deaths.
Only three counties were in double digits for new cases of COVID-19. York County, as usual, had the highest increase with 40 new cases, while Franklin County had 18 new cases and Dauphin County had 10 new cases.
Perry County and Juniata County did not have any new cases of COVID-19 over the weekend.
Along with a positive outlook on low number of new cases, Cumberland County also continues to see decreasing numbers of patients in the hospital for COVID-19. In the latest data, there were only 11 patients with COVID-19 in the hospital, with one in the ICU and three on ventilators.
That total number of patients is down by two from Friday's numbers, and down by seven since last week.
County numbers in the southcentral region (for June 13):
- Adams County (pop. 103,009): 7 new cases; 9,633 total cases (7,961 confirmed, 1,672 probable); 36,970 negatives; 186 deaths
- Bedford County (pop. 47,888): 2 new cases; 4,696 total cases (3,275 confirmed, 1,421 probable); 10,361 negatives; 140 deaths
- Blair County (pop. 121,829): 7 new cases; 13,507 total cases (10,606 confirmed, 2,901 probable); 40,270 negatives; 340 deaths
- Cumberland County (pop. 253,370): 6 new cases; 20,548 total cases (16,511 confirmed, 4,037 probable); 82,318 negatives; 525 deaths (+1)
- Dauphin County (pop. 278,299): 10 new cases; 26,066 total cases (22,705 confirmed, 3,361 probable); 107,610 negatives; 556 deaths
- Franklin County (pop. 155,027): 18 new cases; 15,414 total cases (13,052 confirmed, 2,362 probable); 54,104 negatives; 371 deaths
- Fulton County (pop. 14,530): 1 new case; 1,364 total cases (761 confirmed, 603 probable); 4,063 negatives; 15 deaths
- Huntingdon County (pop. 45,144): 6 new cases; 5,141 total cases (4,304 confirmed, 837 probable); 16,375 negatives; 135 deaths (+1)
- Juniata County (pop. 24,763): 0 new cases; 2,136 total cases (1,931 confirmed, 205 probable); 5,412 negatives; 87 deaths
- Lebanon County (pop. 141,793): 7 new cases; 16,171 total cases (13,994 confirmed, 2,177 probable); 52,994 negatives; 293 deaths (+1)
- Mifflin County (pop. 46,138): 7 new cases; 5,423 total cases (5,121 confirmed, 302 probable); 14,887 negatives; 179 deaths
- Perry County (pop. 46,272): 0 new cases; 3,846 total cases (2,990 confirmed, 856 probable); 10,951 negatives; 100 deaths
- York County (pop. 449,058): 40 new cases; 46,859 total cases (38,147 confirmed, 8,712 probable); 160,038 negatives; 821 deaths
ZIP code-level counts (updated June 13):
- 17013: 2,419 positives, 12,319 negatives - +1 since June 10
- 17015: 1,519 positives, 6,164 negatives - +1 since June 10
- 17050: 2,422 positives, 12,415 negatives - +1 since June 10
- 17055: 2,788 positives, 15,440 negatives - +1 since June 10
- 17011: 2,611 positives, 12,777 negatives - +0 since June 10
- 17007: 363 positives, 1,560 negatives - +0 since June 10
- 17065: 252 positives, 1,111 negatives - +0 since June 10
- 17324: 247 positives, 1,160 negatives - +0 since June 10
- 17241: 648 positives, 2,943 negatives - +0 since June 10
- 17257: 1,745 positives, 6,047 negatives - +0 since June 10
- 17240: 155 positives, 557 negatives - +0 since June 10
- 17025: 1,088 positives, 4,915 negatives - +1 since June 10
- 17070: 1,084 positives, 4,814 negatives - +1 since June 10
- 17043: 369 positives, 1,817 negatives - +0 since June 10
- 17019: 1,214 positives, 4,923 negatives - +0 since June 10
- 17266: 19 positives, 106 negatives - +0 since June 10
COVID-19 Early Warning Monitoring System Dashboard (June 4-June 10):
(Counties with a percent positivity above 5% in a week go on the Department of Health's watch list)
- Pennsylvania:
- Percent Positivity - 1.9% last 7 days (2.8% previous 7 days)
- Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 16 (23.8 previous 7 days)
- Adams County:
- Percent Positivity - 2.5% last 7 days (3.6% previous 7 days)
- Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 25.2 (28.2 previous 7 days)
- Cumberland County:
- Percent Positivity - 1.5% last 7 days (2.4% previous 7 days)
- Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 9.9 (16.2 previous 7 days)
- Dauphin County:
- Percent Positivity - 1.8% last 7 days (2.9% previous 7 days)
- Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 12.6 (22.6 previous 7 days)
- Franklin County:
- Percent Positivity - 1.7% last 7 days (3.0% previous 7 days)
- Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 19.4 (31.0 previous 7 days)
- Lebanon County:
- Percent Positivity - 2.0% last 7 days (2.9% previous 7 days)
- Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 17.6 (23.3 previous 7 days)
- Perry County:
- Percent Positivity - 3.4% last 7 days (6.7% previous 7 days)
- Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 17.3 (28.1 previous 7 days)
- York County:
- Percent Positivity - 1.8% last 7 days (4.1% previous 7 days)
- Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 18.7 (37.2 previous 7 days)