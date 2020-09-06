DOH: 6 new cases of COVID-19 for Cumberland County Sunday; no new deaths reported for state

The Pennsylvania Department of Health on Sunday reported 6 new cases of COVID-19 and no new deaths for Cumberland County.
In the past 14 days, 157 new cases have been reported in Cumberland County, giving the county a per capita rate of 61.96 per 100,000 people for the 14-day period.
Cumberland County's seven-day rolling average of new cases now sits at 11.29.
The DOH reports Sunday 13 patients in the county are hospitalized with COVID-19.
The Health Department reported 189 new people in Cumberland County with confirmed negative test results Sunday. Although that does not represent all tests performed, according to the department, it would represent a positivity rate of about 3% for county results.
The southcentral region reported 80 new positives in Sunday's report. York County reported 34 new cases and Dauphin County 23 cases.
The state Department of Health reported 691 new cases for the state Sunday with no new deaths.
York County prison cases
As York County contiues to post some of the highest daily counts for new COVID-19 cases in the state, an outbreak of cases at York County Prison was revealed this week.
Prison officials announced Friday that there were 189 positive cases of COVID-19 in the facility. Prison officials say that number represents the total positive COVID-19 cases since they began testing in April.
ABC27 reported that in the last month more than 100 York County inmates have tested positive for COVID-19, according to prison officials.That’s more than half of the 189 reported positive cases since March.
As of Saturday, officials said 173 inmates and detainees are in isolation in the COVID-positive unit of the prison. According to a press release, the majority of the positive cases were identified earlier in the week when a significant amount of test results were received by the prison.
Saturday's numbers
The Pennsylvania Department of Health Saturday reported 18 new cases of COVID-19 for Cumberland County, with no new deaths.
The southcentral region reported 155 new positives Saturday, with York County at 72 having the highest number. Aside from Cumberland, three other counties in the region reported new cases in the double-digits. Dauphin County had 19 new cases, Lebanon County had 15 new cases and Franklin County had 13 new cases.
Statewide, the DOH Saturday reported 963 new positives and 18 new deaths. The statewide totals are now 138,625 total cases and 7,760 total deaths. Philadelphia reported an increase of 124 new cases.
County numbers in the southcentral region (Sept. 6):
- Adams County (pop. 103,009): 2 new cases; 708 total cases (689 confirmed, 19 probable); 13,592 negatives; 23 deaths
- Bedford County (pop. 47,888): 1 new cases; 178 total cases (158 confirmed, 20 probable); 3,846 negatives; 5 deaths
- Blair County (pop. 121,829): 2 new cases; 495 total cases (477 confirmed, 18 probable); 14,188 negatives; 12 deaths
- Cumberland County (pop. 253,370): 6 new cases; 1,602 total cases (1,515 confirmed, 87 probable); 25,006 negatives; 72 deaths
- Dauphin County (pop. 278,299): 23 new cases; 3,452 total cases (3,363 confirmed, 89 probable); 37,201 negatives; 165 deaths
- Franklin County (pop. 155,027): 0 new cases; 1,572 total cases (1,506 confirmed, 66 probable); 17,437 negatives; 47 deaths
- Fulton County (pop. 14,530): 0 new cases; 39 total cases (37 confirmed, 2 probable); 1,036 negatives; 2 deaths
- Huntingdon County (pop. 45,144): 3 new case; 386 total cases (375 confirmed, 11 probable); 4,556 negatives; 5 deaths
- Juniata County (pop. 24,763): 2 new cases; 153 total cases (145 confirmed, 8 probable); 1,953 negatives; 6 deaths
- Lebanon County (pop. 141,793): 5 new cases; 1,768 total cases (1,697 confirmed, 71 probable); 16,629 negatives; 57 deaths
- Mifflin County (pop. 46,138): 1 new case; 172 total cases (165 confirmed, 7 probable); 5,641 negatives; 1 death
- Perry County (pop. 46,272): 1 new cases; 179 total cases (161 confirmed, 18 probable); 3,445 negatives; 5 deaths
- York County (pop. 449,058): 34 new cases; 3,773 total cases (3,689 confirmed, 84 probable); 49,268 negatives; 130 deaths
ZIP code-level counts (through Sept. 6):
- 17013: 202 positives, 3,882 negatives - +2 since Sept. 4
- 17015: 96 positives, 2,002 negatives - +0 since Sept. 4
- 17050: 208 positives, 3,115 negatives - +2 since Sept. 4
- 17055: 241 positives, 3,932 negatives - +4 since Sept. 4
- 17011: 282 positives, 4,735 negatives - +3 since Sept. 4
- 17007: 19 positives, 453 negatives - +0 since Sept. 4
- 17065: 20 positives, 304 negatives - +2 since Sept. 4
- 17324: 28 positives, 390 negatives - +0 since Sept. 4
- 17241: 68 positives, 1,215 negatives - +3 since Sept. 4
- 17257: 257 positives, 1,271 negatives - +1 since Sept. 4
- 17240: 19 positives, 132 negatives - +1 since Sept. 4
- 17025: 89 positives, 1,326 negatives - +4 since Sept. 4
- 17070: 87 positives, 1,346 negatives - +2 since Sept. 4
- 17043: 27 positives, 583 negatives - +0 since Sept. 4
- 17019: 58 positives, 1,486 negatives - +4 since Sept. 4
Long-term care facilities and personal care homes in Cumberland County (as reported to the Department of Health through Sept. 1):
- Artis Senior Living of West Shore (Lemoyne): fewer than 5 resident cases; 0 staff cases; fewer than 5 deaths
- Bethany Village Retirement Center (Mechanicsburg): 0 resident cases; fewer than 5 staff cases; 0 deaths
- Bridges at Bent Creek (Hampden Township): 0 resident cases; fewer than 5 staff cases; 0 deaths
- Brookdale Grandon Farms (Hampden Township): 9 resident cases; 5 staff cases; 0 deaths
- Carriage Courts Personal Care at Green Ridge Village (Newville): 0 resident cases; fewer than 5 staff cases; 0 deaths
- Chapel Pointe (Carlisle): 0 resident cases; fewer than 5 staff cases; 0 deaths
- Claremont Nursing & Rehabilitation Center (Carlisle): fewer than 5 resident cases; 11 staff cases; 0 deaths
- Country Meadows of West Shore (Mechanicsburg): fewer than 5 resident cases; fewer than 5 staff cases; 0 deaths
- Cumberland Crossings (Carlisle): 0 resident cases; 0 staff cases; 0 deaths
- Forest Park (Carlisle: 0 resident cases; fewer than 5 staff cases; 0 deaths
- Fox Subacute (Mechanicsburg): 0 resident cases; 0 staff cases; 0 deaths
- Gardens at Camp Hill: 47 resident cases; 21 staff cases; 8 deaths
- Gardens at West Shore (Camp Hill): 82 resident cases; 26 staff cases; 19 deaths (numbers are from last available data on June 10)
- Gilliland Manor (Newville): 0 resident cases; fewer than 5 staff cases; 0 deaths
- Manorcare Health Services (Camp Hill): 0 resident cases; 0 staff cases; 0 deaths
- Manorcare Health Center (Carlisle): 25 resident cases; 7 staff cases; 5 deaths
- Messiah Lifeways (Upper Allen Township): 0 cases; fewer than 5 staff cases; 0 deaths
- Sarah A. Todd Memorial Home (Carlisle): 66 resident cases; 35 staff cases; 11 deaths
- Shippensburg Health Care Center: 92 resident cases; 28 staff cases; 31 deaths
- Swaim Health Center (Newville): 0 resident cases; 0 staff cases; 0 deaths
- Thornwald Home (Carlisle): fewer than 5 resident cases; fewer than 5 staff cases; 0 deaths
- Vibra Senior Living: 0 resident cases; fewer than 5 staff cases; 0 deaths
COVID-19 Early Warning Monitoring System Dashboard (Aug. 28-Sept. 3):
(Counties with a percent positivity above 5% in a week go on the Department of Health's watch list)
- Pennsylvania
- Percent Positivity - 4% last 7 days (3.2% previous 7 days)
- Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 42.6 (34.8 previous 7 days)
- Adams County:
- Percent Positivity - 3.1% last 7 days (1.5% previous 7 days)
- Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 95.3 (37 previous 7 days)
- Cumberland County:
- Percent Positivity - 3.9% last 7 days (3.3% previous 7 days)
- Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 32.6 (27 previous 7 days)
- Dauphin County:
- Percent Positivity - 5% last 7 days (5.3% previous 7 days)
- Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 57.7 (59.5 previous 7 days)
- Franklin County:
- Percent Positivity - 4.1% last 7 days (3.4% previous 7 days)
- Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 37.5 (32.3 previous 7 days)
- Lebanon County:
- Percent Positivity - 3.3% last 7 days (3.2% previous 7 days)
- Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 31.8 (29 previous 7 days)
- Perry County:
- Percent Positivity - 2.1% last 7 days (6.9% previous 7 days)
- Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 8.7 (30.3 previous 7 days)
- York County:
- Percent Positivity - 7.9% last 7 days (5% previous 7 days)
- Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 86.3 (49.7 previous 7 days)
