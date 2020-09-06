DOH: 6 new cases of COVID-19 for Cumberland County Sunday; no new deaths reported for state

York County prison cases

As York County contiues to post some of the highest daily counts for new COVID-19 cases in the state, an outbreak of cases at York County Prison was revealed this week.

Prison officials announced Friday that there were 189 positive cases of COVID-19 in the facility. Prison officials say that number represents the total positive COVID-19 cases since they began testing in April.

ABC27 reported that in the last month more than 100 York County inmates have tested positive for COVID-19, according to prison officials.That’s more than half of the 189 reported positive cases since March.