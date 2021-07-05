DOH: 6 new cases of COVID-19 for Cumberland County over holiday weekend

The state Department of Health reported a total of six new cases of COVID-19 for Cumberland County over the three-day holiday weekend.
Four cases were reported on Saturday and Sunday with another two cases reported on Monday.
Monday's report included 70 total test results, with one probable case. Comparing just the number of negative tests (68) and confirmed positive tests (1), the county saw 1.4% of its tests come back positive.
There were four patients hospitalized with COVID-19 in the county in Monday's report (up one from Friday), with zero in an intensive care unit and two on ventilators.
In data updated Sunday evening, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says 128,441 people have been fully vaccinated in Cumberland County, or 50.7% of the county's total population of 253,370. For the county's vaccine eligible population of people ages 12 and older, 128,432 people have been fully vaccinated, or 58.5% of that population. CDC data is current as of 6 a.m. on the day it is posted.
In the southcentral region, only Dauphin and York counties saw double digit case counts over the weekend. York County reported 25 new cases and Dauphin County reported 13 new cases.
On the Health Department’s weekly update to its Early Warning Monitoring System Dashboard Monday, Cumberland County saw its percent positivity drop to .5% for the week of June 25-July 1 (down from .6% from last week). The incidence rate per 100,000 people remained the same as the previous week at 2.4.
County numbers in the southcentral region (for July 3-5):
- Adams County (pop. 103,009): 5 new cases; 9,690 total cases (8,008 confirmed, 1,682 probable); 37,804 negatives; 189 deaths; 40.8% of county population vaccinated
- Bedford County (pop. 47,888): 2 new cases; 4,729 total cases (3,299 confirmed, 1,430 probable); 10,505 negatives; 142 deaths; 29.8% of county population vaccinated
- Blair County (pop. 121,829): 2 new cases; 13,523 total cases (10,620 confirmed, 2,903 probable); 40,864 negatives; 343 deaths; 39.7% of county population vaccinated
- Cumberland County (pop. 253,370): 6 new cases; 20,632 total cases (16,590 confirmed, 4,042 probable); 84,308 negatives; 526 deaths; 50.7% of county population vaccinated
- Dauphin County (pop. 278,299): 13 new cases; 26,147 total cases (22,762 confirmed, 3,385 probable); 109,984 negatives; 559 deaths; 47.4% of county population vaccinated
- Franklin County (pop. 155,027): 3 new cases; 15,480 total cases (13,109 confirmed, 2,371 probable); 55,550 negatives; 375 deaths; 36.2% of county population vaccinated
- Fulton County (pop. 14,530): 2 new cases; 1,377 total cases (768 confirmed, 609 probable); 4,165 negatives; 15 deaths; 25.5% of county population vaccinated
- Huntingdon County (pop. 45,144): 3 new cases; 5,173 total cases (4,334 confirmed, 839 probable); 16,804 negatives; 135 deaths; 38.5% of county population vaccinated
- Juniata County (pop. 24,763): 1 new case; 2,142 total cases (1,937 confirmed, 205 probable); 5,532 negatives; 88 deaths; 32.4% of county population vaccinated
- Lebanon County (pop. 141,793): 0 new cases; 16,204 total cases (14,027 confirmed, 2,177 probable); 54,548 negatives; 295 deaths (+1); 41.7% of county population vaccinated
- Mifflin County (pop. 46,138): 0 new cases; 5,440 total cases (5,137 confirmed, 303 probable); 15,293 negatives; 181 deaths; 38.7% of county population vaccinated
- Perry County (pop. 46,272): 1 new case; 3,854 total cases (2,998 confirmed, 856 probable); 11,194 negatives; 101 deaths; 37.6% of county population vaccinated
- York County (pop. 449,058): 25 new cases; 47,070 total cases (38,306 confirmed, 8,764 probable); 163,767 negatives; 831 deaths (+2); 44.9% of county population vaccinated
ZIP code-level counts (updated July 5):
- 17013: 2,454 positives, 12,846 negatives - +0 since June 27
- 17015: 1,521 positives, 6,307 negatives - +0 since June 27
- 17050: 2,428 positives, 12,776 negatives - +0 since June 27
- 17055: 2,791 positives, 15,736 negatives - +1 since June 27
- 17011: 2,617 positives, 12,816 negatives - +3 since June 27
- 17007: 365 positives, 1,602 negatives - +1 since June 27
- 17065: 253 positives, 1,134 negatives - +0 since June 27
- 17324: 249 positives, 1,206 negatives - +0 since June 27
- 17241: 655 positives, 3,007 negatives - +1 since June 27
- 17257: 1,755 positives, 6,285 negatives - +5 since June 27
- 17240: 155 positives, 578 negatives - +0 since June 27
- 17025: 1,093 positives, 5,038 negatives - +2 since June 27
- 17070: 1,088 positives, 4,915 negatives - +0 since June 27
- 17043: 369 positives, 1,857 negatives - +0 since June 27
- 17019: 1,223 positives, 5,018 negatives - +2 since June 27
- 17266: 19 positives, 115 negatives - +0 since June 27
COVID-19 Early Warning Monitoring System Dashboard (June 25 - July 1):
(Counties with a percent positivity above 5% in a week go on the Department of Health's watch list)
- Pennsylvania:
- Percent Positivity - 1.1% last 7 days (1.2% previous 7 days)
- Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 6.7 (8.1 previous 7 days)
- Adams County:
- Percent Positivity - 1.6% last 7 days (1.8% previous 7 days)
- Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 14.6 (13.6 previous 7 days)
- Cumberland County:
- Percent Positivity - .5% last 7 days (.6% previous 7 days)
- Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 2.4 (2.4 previous 7 days)
- Dauphin County:
- Percent Positivity - 1.0% last 7 days (1.1% previous 7 days)
- Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 5.0 (5.4 previous 7 days)
- Franklin County:
- Percent Positivity - 1.7% last 7 days (.9% previous 7 days)
- Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 11.0 (9.0 previous 7 days)
- Lebanon County:
- Percent Positivity - .8% last 7 days (1.3% previous 7 days)
- Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 7.1 (9.2 previous 7 days)
- Perry County:
- Percent Positivity - 1.6% last 7 days (1.2% previous 7 days)
- Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 4.3 (4.3 previous 7 days)
- York County:
- Percent Positivity - 1.2% last 7 days (1.4% previous 7 days)
- Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 10.0 (10.2 previous 7 days)
