DOH: 6 new cases of COVID-19 for Cumberland County over holiday weekend

The state Department of Health reported a total of six new cases of COVID-19 for Cumberland County over the three-day holiday weekend.

Four cases were reported on Saturday and Sunday with another two cases reported on Monday.

Monday's report included 70 total test results, with one probable case. Comparing just the number of negative tests (68) and confirmed positive tests (1), the county saw 1.4% of its tests come back positive.

There were four patients hospitalized with COVID-19 in the county in Monday's report (up one from Friday), with zero in an intensive care unit and two on ventilators.

In data updated Sunday evening, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says 128,441 people have been fully vaccinated in Cumberland County, or 50.7% of the county's total population of 253,370. For the county's vaccine eligible population of people ages 12 and older, 128,432 people have been fully vaccinated, or 58.5% of that population. CDC data is current as of 6 a.m. on the day it is posted.

In the southcentral region, only Dauphin and York counties saw double digit case counts over the weekend. York County reported 25 new cases and Dauphin County reported 13 new cases.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}