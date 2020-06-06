DOH: 6 new cases of COVID-19; 1 additional death reported for Cumberland County Saturday

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

Six new cases of COVID-19 were reported by the Department of Health in Cumberland County Saturday. The department also reported one additional death.

The six positives came out of 254 total test results, putting the county's positive test percentage at 2%. The county now has 665 total positive cases and 57 additional deaths.

The southcentral region saw 66 new cases in Saturday's report. Lebanon County saw 21 new positives out of 100 test results for a percentage of 21%. Dauphin County continued its streak of double digit rises with 17 new positive cases out of 510 total tests for a positive rate of 3%.