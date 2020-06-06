DOH: 6 new cases of COVID-19; 1 additional death reported for Cumberland County Saturday

Six new cases of COVID-19 were reported by the Department of Health in Cumberland County Saturday. The department also reported one additional death.
The six positives came out of 254 total test results, putting the county's positive test percentage at 2%. The county now has 665 total positive cases and 57 additional deaths.
The southcentral region saw 66 new cases in Saturday's report. Lebanon County saw 21 new positives out of 100 test results for a percentage of 21%. Dauphin County continued its streak of double digit rises with 17 new positive cases out of 510 total tests for a positive rate of 3%.
The DOH Saturday confirmed an additional 701 positive cases of COVID-19, bringing the statewide total to 75,086. There are 5,931 total deaths attributed to COVID-19, an increase of 45 new deaths.
In the past 14 days, 81 new cases have been reported in Cumberland County, giving the county a per capita rate of 31.97 per 100,000 people for the 14-day period.
During the same time period, Dauphin County has seen an additional 390 cases to give the county a per capita rate of 140.14 per 100,000 people over the 14-day period.
Cumberland County is slated to move to the green phase on June 12.
County numbers in the southcentral region (through June 6):
- Adams County (pop. 103,009): 5 new cases; 269 total cases; 3,535 negatives; 8 deaths
- Bedford County (pop. 47,888): 0 new cases; 43 total cases; 895 negatives; 2 deaths
- Blair County (pop. 121,829): 0 new cases; 53 total cases; 3,245 negatives; 1 death
- Cumberland County (pop. 253,370): 6 new cases; 665 total cases; 6,780 negatives; 56 deaths
- Dauphin County (pop. 278,299): 17 new cases; 1,451 total cases; 11,591 negatives; 88 deaths
- Franklin County (pop. 155,027): 4 new cases; 792 total cases; 5,608 negatives; 39 deaths
- Fulton County (pop. 14,530): 0 new cases; 16 total cases; 263 negatives; 1 death
- Huntingdon County (pop. 45,144): 2 new cases; 236 total cases; 984 negatives; 4 deaths
- Juniata County (pop. 24,763): 1 new case; 96 total cases; 398 negatives; 4 deaths
- Lebanon County (pop. 141,793): 21 new cases; 1,021 total cases; 5,191 negatives; 36 deaths
- Mifflin County (pop. 46,138): 0 new cases; 59 total cases; 1,398 negatives; 1 death
- Perry County (pop. 46,272): 0 new cases; 67 total cases; 932 negatives; 3 deaths
- York County (pop. 449,058): 9 new cases; 1,049 total cases; 14,820 negatives and 29 deaths
Long-term care facilities in Cumberland County (through June 2):
- Claremont Nursing & Rehabilitation Center: 0 resident cases; fewer than 5 staff cases; 0 deaths
- Forest Park Healthcare & Rehab Center: 0 resident cases; fewer than 5 staff cases; 0 deaths
- Sarah A. Todd Memorial Home: 51 resident cases; 22 staff cases; 9 deaths
- Manorcare Health Center Carlisle: 5 resident cases; 0 staff cases; 0 deaths
- Shippensburg Health Care Center: 91 resident cases; 27 staff cases; 30 deaths
- Gardens at Camp Hill: 44 resident cases; 21 staff cases; 7 deaths
- Gardens at West Shore: 80 resident cases; 12 staff cases; 26 deaths
- Vibra Rehabilitation Center: 0 cases; 0 staff cases; 0 deaths
- Thornwald Home: 0 cases; fewer than 5 staff cases; 0 deaths
Case counts by region (through June 5):
- Northcentral — 11 new positives; 1,104 total positives; 16,601 negatives; 17 inconclusive
- Northeast — 37 new positives; 13,347 total positives; 64,933 negatives; 168 inconclusive
- Northwest — 5 new positives; 576 total positives; 15,431 negatives; 19 inconclusive
- Southcentral — 43 new positives; 5,548 positives; 54,175 negatives; 83 inconclusive
- Southeast — 311 new positives; 48,175 total positives; 201,577 negatives; 998 inconclusive
- Southwest — 4 new positives; 3,542 total positives; 71,484 negatives; 46 inconclusive
ZIP code-level counts (through June 6):
- 17013: 107 positives, 1,344 negatives - +2 since June 2
- 17015: 32 positives, 498 negatives - +1 since June 2
- 17050: 72 positives, 755 negatives - +1 since June 2
- 17055: 65 positives, 845 negatives - +2 since June 2
- 17011: 137 positives, 1,441 negatives - +2 since June 2
- 17007: Less than 4 positives, 116 negatives
- 17065: 7 positives, 84 negatives
- 17324: Less than 4 positives, 105 negatives
- 17241: 22 positives, 298 negatives
- 17257: 161 positives, 386 negatives - +1 since June 2
- 17240: 7 positives, 27 negatives
- 17025: 23 positives, 348 negatives - +1 since June 2
- 17070: 29 positives, 397 negatives - +2 since June 2
- 17043: 7 positives, 178 negatives
- 17019: 22 positives, 374 negatives
Email Tammie at tgitt@cumberlink.com. Follow her on Twitter @TammieGitt.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.