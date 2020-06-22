DOH: 6 more cases in Cumberland County as York County sees another COVID-19 spike

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

While most counties in the southcentral region are reporting a small number of new cases - including Cumberland County - York County saw another massive spike in COVID-19 cases.

Monday's report from the state Department of Health is usually small due to the data being collected on Sunday. And while the state only reported three new deaths overall and 456 new cases statewide, York County had 55 of those new positive cases. York County now has 1,351 confirmed and probable cases.

The state Department of Health has not updated its facility-level data for nursing homes, but the York Daily Record reported recently that two nursing homes have seen an outbreak of more than 100 cases, which could be the reason why York County is seeing a spike. The department reported that in an overall look at long-term care facilities in York County, there are 10 affected facilities, 117 residents infected with the coronavirus, 16 staff infections and 18 deaths.