DOH: 59 new COVID-19 cases reported Monday for Cumberland County

The state Department of Health reported 59 new cases of COVID-19 and no additional deaths for Cumberland County Monday.

The number of patients hospitalized with COVID-19 decreased to 66 in Monday's report (down six from Sunday). There are 16 adults in intensive care and 8 on ventilators. Twelve adult ICU beds remain of the 107 currently staffed across the county and 27 of 89 ventilators in the county are in use.

Monday's report included 183 total test results, with six probable cases. Comparing just the number of negative tests (124) and confirmed positive tests (53), the county saw 29.9% of its tests come back positive.

The county’s seven-day average of cases now sits at 104.14. Its 14-day per capita rate sits at 528.48.

The southcentral region reported 507 cases Monday, with York County reporting 151 cases, Dauphin County 69 and Franklin County 40.

School-age children

In its weekly update for the third week of the school year, the department reported that another 158 cases were reported among children aged 5-18 in the county during the week of Sept. 8-14. That brings the total number of cases in Cumberland County for this school year to 418.