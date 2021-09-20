DOH: 59 new COVID-19 cases reported Monday for Cumberland County

The state Department of Health reported 59 new cases of COVID-19 and no additional deaths for Cumberland County Monday.
The number of patients hospitalized with COVID-19 decreased to 66 in Monday's report (down six from Sunday). There are 16 adults in intensive care and 8 on ventilators. Twelve adult ICU beds remain of the 107 currently staffed across the county and 27 of 89 ventilators in the county are in use.
Monday's report included 183 total test results, with six probable cases. Comparing just the number of negative tests (124) and confirmed positive tests (53), the county saw 29.9% of its tests come back positive.
The county’s seven-day average of cases now sits at 104.14. Its 14-day per capita rate sits at 528.48.
The southcentral region reported 507 cases Monday, with York County reporting 151 cases, Dauphin County 69 and Franklin County 40.
School-age children
In its weekly update for the third week of the school year, the department reported that another 158 cases were reported among children aged 5-18 in the county during the week of Sept. 8-14. That brings the total number of cases in Cumberland County for this school year to 418.
That one-week total is higher than the total number of cases reported in December 2020 when 383 cases were reported among children under the age of 17, according to CDC data. Until now, that had been the month with the most cases among that age group.
In total, 1,796 of the total 2,009 cases of COVID-19 reported among children in the CDC data through Aug. 24 came during the 2020-21 school year.
Statewide, there were another 7,215 cases were reported among 5-18-year-olds. The state is reporting the total number of cases in that age group for the school year thus far is 19,838.
By comparison, there were 753 cases reported statewide during the third week of school in 2020.
Early Warning Dashboard
Cumberland County saw a decrease in its in percent positivity and a slight increase in its incidence rate per 100,000 people in the Health Department's weekly update to its Early Warning Monitoring System Dashboard Friday. Cumberland County saw its percent positivity drop to 9.9% for the week of Sept. 10-16, down from 11.9% the previous week. The incidence rate per 100,000 people increased to 179.6, up from 178 the previous week.
Penn State Health update (Sept. 17)
Penn State Health started listing a COVID-19 dashboard on its website last week tracking cases at from each of its acute care hospitals — Penn State Health Milton S. Hershey Medical Center, Penn State Health Holy Spirit Medical Center and Penn State Health St. Joseph Medical Center. The dashboard will be updated every Monday, Wednesday and Friday.
Friday's update shows 92 total cases (84 adults, 8 pediatrics) in the health system's four hospitals — 14 are fully-vaccinated individuals (16.7%) and 46 are non-vaccinated (54.8%) and 24 are unknown status patients (28.6%). Holy Spirit Medical Center in Camp Hill has 21 COVID patients, five are fully-vaccinated (one in an ICU and one on a ventilator) and 16 unvaccinated or status unknown (three in an ICU and one on a ventilator).
Vaccinations
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention labels Cumberland County as having "high" transmission of the virus — the highest level, which is the transmission level for every county in the state. Community transmission is determined by the number of new cases per 100,000 people in the last seven days and the positivity rate over the last seven days, so the classification could vary from day to day based on those numbers.
In data updated Sunday evening, the CDC says Cumberland County has seen 58.9% of its total population of 253,370 become fully vaccinated. For the county's vaccine eligible population of people ages 12 and older, 68% have been fully vaccinated.
County numbers in the southcentral region (for Sept. 20):
- Adams County (pop. 103,009): 28 new cases; 11,528 total cases (9,477 confirmed, 2,051 probable); 42,487 negatives; 194 deaths; 46.9% of county population vaccinated
- Bedford County (pop. 47,888): 30 new cases; 5,593 total cases (3,825 confirmed, 1,768 probable); 11,633 negatives; 149 deaths; 32.8% of county population vaccinated
- Blair County (pop. 121,829): 33 new cases; 14,908 total cases (11,667 confirmed, 3,241 probable); 44,726 negatives; 350 deaths; 44.2% of county population vaccinated
- Cumberland County (pop. 253,370): 59 new cases; 24,140 total cases (19,204 confirmed, 4,936 probable); 94,332 negatives; 553 deaths; 58.9% of county population vaccinated
- Dauphin County (pop. 278,299): 69 new cases; 30,345 total cases (26,149 confirmed, 4,196 probable); 120,489 negatives; 584 deaths; 55.2% of county population vaccinated
- Franklin County (pop. 155,027): 40 new cases; 18,747 total cases (15,746 confirmed, 3,001 probable); 62,284 negatives; 398 deaths; 42.1% of county population vaccinated
- Fulton County (pop. 14,530): 13 new cases; 1,777 total cases (930 confirmed, 847 probable); 4,668 negatives; 21 deaths; 28.6% of county population vaccinated
- Huntingdon County (pop. 45,144): 13 new cases; 5,881 total cases (4,896 confirmed, 985 probable); 18,755 negatives; 142 deaths; 44% of county population vaccinated
- Juniata County (pop. 24,763): 7 new cases; 2,485 total cases (2,243 confirmed, 242 probable); 6,158 negatives; 101 deaths; 37.4% of county population vaccinated
- Lebanon County (pop. 141,793): 32 new cases; 18,449 total cases (15,818 confirmed, 2,631 probable); 60,085 negatives; 309 deaths; 47.8% of county population vaccinated
- Mifflin County (pop. 46,138): 16 new cases; 6,024 total cases (5,697 confirmed, 327 probable); 16,728 negatives; 184 deaths; 45.4% of county population vaccinated
- Perry County (pop. 46,272): 16 new cases; 4,524 total cases (3,498 confirmed, 1,026 probable); 12,420 negatives; 104 deaths; 43.7% of county population vaccinated
- York County (pop. 449,058): 151 new cases; 54,100 total cases (44,013 confirmed; 10,087 probable); 184,010 negatives; 881 deaths; 51.8% of county population vaccinated
ZIP code-level counts (updated Sept. 20):
- 17013: 2,913 positives, 14,274 negatives - +11 since Sept. 19
- 17015: 1,753 positives, 7,146 negatives - +4 since Sept. 19
- 17050: 2,816 positives, 14,698 negatives - +4 since Sept. 19
- 17055: 3,179 positives, 17,243 negatives - +4 since Sept. 19
- 17011: 2,939 positives, 14,224 negatives - +10 since Sept. 19
- 17007: 425 positives, 1,798 negatives - +0 since Sept. 19
- 17065: 293 positives, 1,272 negatives - +1 since Sept. 19
- 17324: 329 positives, 1,356 negatives - +1 since Sept. 19
- 17241: 764 positives, 3,254 negatives - +2 since Sept. 19
- 17257: 2,070 positives, 7,405 negatives - +8 since Sept. 19
- 17240: 197 positives, 665 negatives - +0 since Sept. 19
- 17025: 1,320 positives, 5,762 negatives - +5 since Sept. 19
- 17070: 1,227 positives, 5,499 negatives - +4 since Sept. 19
- 17043: 433 positives, 2,088 negatives - +1 since Sept. 19
- 17019: 1,425 positives, 5,647 negatives - +4 since Sept. 19
- 17266: 23 positives, 124 negatives - +0 since Sept. 19
COVID-19 Early Warning Monitoring System Dashboard (Sept. 10-16):
(Counties with a percent positivity above 5% in a week go on the Department of Health's watch list)
- Pennsylvania:
- Percent Positivity - 8.9% last 7 days (9.1% previous 7 days)
- Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 188.9 (158.1 previous 7 days)
- Adams County:
- Percent Positivity - 12.1% last 7 days (10.6% previous 7 days)
- Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 308.7 (217.5 previous 7 days)
- Cumberland County:
- Percent Positivity - 9.9% last 7 days (11.9% previous 7 days)
- Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 179.6 (178 previous 7 days)
- Dauphin County:
- Percent Positivity - 12.5% last 7 days (12.5% previous 7 days)
- Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 213.1 (191.2 previous 7 days)
- Franklin County:
- Percent Positivity - 15.7% last 7 days (16% previous 7 days)
- Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 375.4 (370.3 previous 7 days)
- Lebanon County:
- Percent Positivity - 14.2% last 7 days (13.9% previous 7 days)
- Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 281.4 (239.8 previous 7 days)
- Perry County:
- Percent Positivity - 16.1% last 7 days (17.4% previous 7 days)
- Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 235.6 (192.3 previous 7 days)
- York County:
- Percent Positivity - 11.7% last 7 days (11.2% previous 7 days)
- Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 248.7 (222.7 previous 7 days)
