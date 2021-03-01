DOH: 59 new cases of COVID-19 reported in Cumberland County Sunday and Monday

No county in the Midstate saw a number of new COVID-19 cases in the triple digits, though fewer tests were also reported overall in the last two days.

Cumberland County only had 59 new cases in the state Department of Health's reports from Sunday and Monday. The department reported there were 41 new cases in Sunday's report and 18 new cases in Monday's report.

Judging by just the number of confirmed positive cases (31) and negative tests reported (159) on Sunday, about 16.3% of the county's tests came back positive. That number rose slightly to 18.97% in Monday's report because the number of overall tests were lower (116 tests Monday compared to a still low 190 tests Sunday).

Elsewhere in the southcentral region, York County again had the highest increase of COVID-19 cases, with 73 new cases Sunday and another 66 new cases Monday. Dauphin County saw the second highest increase with 35 new cases Sunday and 26 new cases Monday.

Lebanon County saw about 20 new cases each day, while Adams County saw 23 cases on Sunday before dropping to 11 new cases Monday. Franklin County was one of the few to see a higher caseload in Monday's report, rising from nine new cases Sunday to 17 new cases Monday.