DOH: 59 new cases of COVID-19 reported in Cumberland County Sunday and Monday

No county in the Midstate saw a number of new COVID-19 cases in the triple digits, though fewer tests were also reported overall in the last two days.
Cumberland County only had 59 new cases in the state Department of Health's reports from Sunday and Monday. The department reported there were 41 new cases in Sunday's report and 18 new cases in Monday's report.
Judging by just the number of confirmed positive cases (31) and negative tests reported (159) on Sunday, about 16.3% of the county's tests came back positive. That number rose slightly to 18.97% in Monday's report because the number of overall tests were lower (116 tests Monday compared to a still low 190 tests Sunday).
Elsewhere in the southcentral region, York County again had the highest increase of COVID-19 cases, with 73 new cases Sunday and another 66 new cases Monday. Dauphin County saw the second highest increase with 35 new cases Sunday and 26 new cases Monday.
Lebanon County saw about 20 new cases each day, while Adams County saw 23 cases on Sunday before dropping to 11 new cases Monday. Franklin County was one of the few to see a higher caseload in Monday's report, rising from nine new cases Sunday to 17 new cases Monday.
The number of deaths didn't see much of an increase in the region over the weekend. Cumberland County had one new death in Sunday's report, while York County had two more Sunday and Dauphin County had one more Sunday. Huntingdon County was the only other county in the region to see an increase in the number of deaths, rising by one in Monday's report.
Statewide there were 1,945 new cases reported Sunday and 1,628 new cases reported Monday. In the month of February, no one day reported higher than 5,000 new cases statewide. The number of new deaths was also relatively low across the state, with 21 reported Sunday and another five reported Monday.
Along with fewer new cases, there were also fewer hospitalizations associated with COVID-19 over the weekend. The number of hospitalized patients fell from 58 to 55 over the last two days. The number of adult patients in the ICU also fell from nine to four, and the number of patients on ventilators fell from seven to four in Monday's report.
County numbers in the southcentral region (updated March 1):
- Adams County (pop. 103,009): 23 new cases Sunday and 11 new cases Monday; 7,284 total cases (6,256 confirmed, 1,028 probable); 30,618 negatives; 150 deaths
- Bedford County (pop. 47,888): 2 new cases Sunday and 3 new cases Monday; 3,807 total cases (2,770 confirmed, 1,037 probable); 8,856 negatives; 129 deaths
- Blair County (pop. 121,829): 17 new cases Sunday and 7 new cases Monday; 10,615 total cases (8,653 confirmed, 1,962 probable); 34,570 negatives; 298 deaths
- Cumberland County (pop. 253,370): 41 new cases Sunday and 18 new cases Monday; 16,538 total cases (13,663 confirmed, 2,875 probable); 69,035 negatives; 482 deaths (+1)
- Dauphin County (pop. 278,299): 35 new cases Sunday and 26 new cases Monday; 20,585 total cases (18,459 confirmed, 2,126 probable); 88,498 negatives; 493 deaths (+1)
- Franklin County (pop. 155,027): 9 new cases Sunday and 17 new cases Monday; 12,520 total cases (10,836 confirmed, 1,684 probable); 43,886 negatives; 324 deaths
- Fulton County (pop. 14,530): 2 new cases Sunday and 0 new cases Monday; 1,131 total cases (650 confirmed, 481 probable); 3,339 negatives; 14 deaths
- Huntingdon County (pop. 45,144): 9 new cases Sunday and 8 new cases Monday; 4,208 total cases (3,549 confirmed, 659 probable); 13,145 negatives; 124 deaths (+1)
- Juniata County (pop. 24,763): 2 new cases Sunday and 2 new cases Monday; 1,819 total cases (1,639 confirmed, 180 probable); 4,542 negatives; 80 deaths
- Lebanon County (pop. 141,793): 21 new cases Sunday and 22 new cases Monday; 12,841 total cases (11,284 confirmed, 1,557 probable); 43,298 negatives; 259 deaths
- Mifflin County (pop. 46,138): 6 new cases Sunday and 3 new cases Monday; 4,586 total cases (4,356 confirmed, 230 probable); 12,517 negatives; 167 deaths
- Perry County (pop. 46,272): 3 new cases Sunday and 2 new cases Monday; 2,896 total cases (2,374 confirmed, 522 probable); 9,205 negatives; 84 deaths
- York County (pop. 449,058): 73 new cases Sunday and 66 new cases Monday; 35,878 total cases (30,086 confirmed, 5,792 probable); 130,445 negatives; 722 deaths (+2)
ZIP code-level counts (updated March 1):
- 17013: 1,988 positives, 10,443 negatives - +9 since Feb. 27
- 17015: 1,273 positives, 5,268 negatives - +6 since Feb. 27
- 17050: 1,988 positives, 10,138 negatives - +8 since Feb. 27
- 17055: 2,280 positives, 12,908 negatives - +10 since Feb. 27
- 17011: 2,236 positives, 10,974 negatives - +9 since Feb. 27
- 17007: 314 positives, 1,252 negatives - +0 since Feb. 27
- 17065: 211 positives, 915 negatives - +1 since Feb. 27
- 17324: 198 positives, 972 negatives - +3 since Feb. 27
- 17241: 510 positives, 2,545 negatives - +2 since Feb. 27
- 17257: 1,518 positives, 5,058 negatives - +3 since Feb. 27
- 17240: 133 positives, 469 negatives - +1 since Feb. 27
- 17025: 889 positives, 4,101 negatives - +1 since Feb. 27
- 17070: 878 positives, 4,038 negatives - +5 since Feb. 27
- 17043: 289 positives, 1,488 negatives - +1 since Feb. 27
- 17019: 952 positives, 4,154 negatives - +4 since Feb. 27
- 17266: 17 positives, 93 negatives - +0 since Feb. 27
Long-term care facilities and personal care homes in Cumberland County (as reported to the Department of Health through Feb. 9):
- Artis Senior Living of West Shore (Lemoyne): 29 resident cases; 12 staff cases; fewer than 5 deaths
- Bethany Village Retirement Center (Mechanicsburg): 6 resident cases; 9 staff cases; 0 deaths
- Bridges at Bent Creek (Hampden Township): 0 resident cases; fewer than 5 staff cases; 0 deaths
- Brookdale Grandon Farms (Hampden Township): 9 resident cases; 5 staff cases; 0 deaths
- Carriage Courts Personal Care at Green Ridge Village (Newville): fewer than 5 resident cases; fewer than 5 staff cases; 0 deaths
- Chapel Pointe (Carlisle): 13 resident cases; 13 staff cases; 5 deaths
- Church of God Home (Carlisle): fewer than 5 resident cases; fewer than 5 staff cases; 12 deaths
- Claremont Nursing & Rehabilitation Center (Carlisle): 135 resident cases; 88 staff cases; 49 deaths
- Country Meadows of West Shore (Mechanicsburg): 72 resident cases; 38 staff cases; fewer than 5 deaths
- Cumberland Crossings (Carlisle): 40 resident cases; 31 staff cases; 15 deaths (data from last report on Dec. 17)
- Elmcroft of Shippensburg: 17 resident cases; 11 staff cases; fewer than 5 deaths
- Forest Park (Carlisle): 64 resident cases; 43 staff cases; 13 deaths
- Fox Subacute (Mechanicsburg): 0 resident cases; 14 staff cases; 0 deaths (numbers are from last available data on Dec. 29)
- Gardens at Camp Hill: 50 resident cases; 26 staff cases; 8 deaths (numbers are from last available data on Jan. 29)
- Gardens at West Shore (Camp Hill): 82 resident cases; 26 staff cases; 19 deaths (numbers are from last available data on June 10)
- Gilliland Manor (Newville): fewer than 5 resident cases; fewer than 5 staff cases; 0 deaths
- Manorcare Health Center (Camp Hill): 38 resident cases; fewer than 15 staff cases; less than 5 deaths
- Manorcare Health Center (Carlisle): 113 resident cases; 38 staff cases; 14 deaths
- Messiah Lifeways (Upper Allen Township): 115 cases; 80 staff cases; 52 deaths
- New Visions Inc.: 7 staff cases; fewer than 5 resident cases; 0 deaths
- Sarah A. Todd Memorial Home (Carlisle): 105 resident cases; 90 staff cases; 17 deaths
- Shippensburg Health Care Center: 116 resident cases; 51 staff cases; 34 deaths (resident numbers haven't been updated since Dec. 1)
- Swaim Health Center (Newville): 14 resident cases; 26 staff cases; fewer than 5 deaths
- Thornwald Home (Carlisle): 37 resident cases; 47 staff cases; fewer than 5 deaths
- Vibra Senior Living: 0 resident cases; fewer than 5 staff cases; 0 deaths
- Woods at Cedar Run: fewer than 5 resident cases; fewer than 5 staff cases; 0 deaths
COVID-19 Early Warning Monitoring System Dashboard (Feb. 19-Feb. 25):
(Counties with a percent positivity above 5% in a week go on the Department of Health's watch list)
- Pennsylvania:
- Percent Positivity - 6.3% last 7 days (6.5% previous 7 days)
- Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 101.3 (118.6 previous 7 days)
- Adams County:
- Percent Positivity - 8.6% last 7 days (9.1% previous 7 days)
- Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 116.5 (136.9 previous 7 days)
- Cumberland County:
- Percent Positivity - 5.9% last 7 days (5.5% previous 7 days)
- Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 98.3 (111.7 previous 7 days)
- Dauphin County:
- Percent Positivity - 9.1% last 7 days (8.2% previous 7 days)
- Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 109.2 (135.1 previous 7 days)
- Franklin County:
- Percent Positivity - 5.4% last 7 days (6.9% previous 7 days)
- Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 78.7 (118.7 previous 7 days)
- Lebanon County:
- Percent Positivity - 7.8% last 7 days (7.3% previous 7 days)
- Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 103.7 (138.9 previous 7 days)
- Perry County:
- Percent Positivity - 13.2% last 7 days (12.8% previous 7 days)
- Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 82.1 (103.7 previous 7 days)
- York County:
- Percent Positivity - 8.4% last 7 days (9.3% previous 7 days)
- Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 105.1 (149.4 previous 7 days)