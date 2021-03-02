DOH: 59 new cases of COVID-19 for Cumberland County Tuesday as SCI Camp Hill continues to deal with virus outbreak

The state Department of Health reported 59 new cases of COVID-19 and one new death for Cumberland County in Tuesday's data release.
Tuesday's report included 232 total test results, with 14 new probables. Comparing just the number of negative tests (173) and confirmed positive tests (45), the county saw about 21% of its tests come back positive.
The county's seven-day average of cases now sits at 94.29. Its 14-day per capita rate sits at 424.68. Both numbers are influenced by the recent COVID outbreak at SCI Camp Hill, which led to 393 new cases for the county Saturday.
According to the Department of Corrections dashboard as of Tuesday, SCI Camp Hill currently has an additional 155 cases since Thursday with 392 total active cases of the virus — 360 from inmates and 32 from employees, with four total deaths.
The DOC showed in January a total population of 2,165 at the prison, which serves as the diagnostic and classification center for all male inmates entering the state prison system.
Cumberland County's colleges and universities saw low case counts over the past week (since Feb. 23). Shippensburg University reported nine cases among commuter students and two cases among residential students for a total of 11 new cases. No new cases were reported among employees. Messiah University saw five new student cases and two new employee cases for a total of seven new cases. Dickinson College reported two new student cases and one new faculty case for a total of three new cases.
There were 49 patients hospitalized with COVID-19 in the county in Tuesday's report, with 5 in intensive care units, and 3 on ventilators.
As of Tuesday's data, the Health Department says 15,811 partial vaccines have been administered in Cumberland County, with 11,219 full vaccines (both doses) administered.
In the southcentral region for Tuesday, York and Dauphin counties each reported 60 new cases of the virus.
County numbers in the southcentral region (updated March 2):
- Adams County (pop. 103,009): 14 new cases; 7,298 total cases (6,267 confirmed, 1,031 probable); 30,698 negatives; 151 deaths (+1)
- Bedford County (pop. 47,888): 7 new cases; 3,814 total cases (2,774 confirmed, 1,040 probable); 8,867 negatives; 129 deaths
- Blair County (pop. 121,829): 22 new cases; 10,637 total cases (8,670 confirmed, 1,967 probable); 34,624 negatives; 301 deaths (+3)
- Cumberland County (pop. 253,370): 59 new cases; 16,597 total cases (13,708 confirmed, 2,889 probable); 69,208 negatives; 483 deaths (+1)
- Dauphin County (pop. 278,299): 60 new cases; 20,645 total cases (18,507 confirmed, 2,138 probable); 88,678 negatives; 495 deaths (+2)
- Franklin County (pop. 155,027): 36 new cases; 12,556 total cases (10,866 confirmed, 1,690 probable); 44,077 negatives; 324 deaths
- Fulton County (pop. 14,530): 3 new cases; 1,134 total cases (652 confirmed, 482 probable); 3,359 negatives; 14 deaths
- Huntingdon County (pop. 45,144): 2 new cases; 4,210 total cases (3,551 confirmed, 659 probable); 13,166 negatives; 124 deaths
- Juniata County (pop. 24,763): 1 new case; 1,820 total cases (1,640 confirmed, 180 probable); 4,550 negatives; 80 deaths
- Lebanon County (pop. 141,793): 28 new cases; 12,869 total cases (11,304 confirmed, 1,565 probable); 43,422 negatives; 259 deaths
- Mifflin County (pop. 46,138): 4 new cases; 4,590 total cases (4,359 confirmed, 231 probable); 12,542 negatives; 167 deaths
- Perry County (pop. 46,272): 8 new cases; 2,904 total cases (2,378 confirmed, 526 probable); 9,229 negatives; 84 deaths
- York County (pop. 449,058): 60 new cases; 35,938 total cases (30,130 confirmed, 5,808 probable); 130,738 negatives; 725 deaths (+3)
ZIP code-level counts (updated March 2):
- 17013: 1,995 positives, 10,402 negatives - +16 since Feb. 26
- 17015: 1,276 positives, 5,277 negatives - +16 since Feb. 26
- 17050: 1,998 positives, 10,174 negatives - +27 since Feb. 26
- 17055: 2,288 positives, 12,939 negatives - +34 since Feb. 26
- 17011: 2,246 positives, 10,995 negatives - +343 since Feb. 26
- 17007: 314 positives, 1,256 negatives - +0 since Feb. 26
- 17065: 212 positives, 918 negatives - +3 since Feb. 26
- 17324: 198 positives, 975 negatives - +3 since Feb. 26
- 17241: 511 positives, 2,547 negatives - +2 since Feb. 26
- 17257: 1,524 positives, 5,081 negatives - +11 since Feb. 26
- 17240: 134 positives, 474 negatives - +2 since Feb. 26
- 17025: 893 positives, 4,112 negatives - +6 since Feb. 26
- 17070: 878 positives, 4,048 negatives - +4 since Feb. 26
- 17043: 289 positives, 1,496 negatives - +1 since Feb. 26
- 17019: 954 positives, 4,167 negatives - +12 since Feb. 26
- 17266: 17 positives, 92 negatives - +0 since Feb. 26
Long-term care facilities and personal care homes in Cumberland County (as reported to the Department of Health through Feb. 9):
- Artis Senior Living of West Shore (Lemoyne): 29 resident cases; 12 staff cases; fewer than 5 deaths
- Bethany Village Retirement Center (Mechanicsburg): 6 resident cases; 9 staff cases; 0 deaths
- Bridges at Bent Creek (Hampden Township): 0 resident cases; fewer than 5 staff cases; 0 deaths
- Brookdale Grandon Farms (Hampden Township): 9 resident cases; 5 staff cases; 0 deaths
- Carriage Courts Personal Care at Green Ridge Village (Newville): fewer than 5 resident cases; fewer than 5 staff cases; 0 deaths
- Chapel Pointe (Carlisle): 13 resident cases; 13 staff cases; 5 deaths
- Church of God Home (Carlisle): fewer than 5 resident cases; fewer than 5 staff cases; 12 deaths
- Claremont Nursing & Rehabilitation Center (Carlisle): 135 resident cases; 88 staff cases; 49 deaths
- Country Meadows of West Shore (Mechanicsburg): 72 resident cases; 38 staff cases; fewer than 5 deaths
- Cumberland Crossings (Carlisle): 40 resident cases; 31 staff cases; 15 deaths (data from last report on Dec. 17)
- Elmcroft of Shippensburg: 17 resident cases; 11 staff cases; fewer than 5 deaths
- Forest Park (Carlisle): 64 resident cases; 43 staff cases; 13 deaths
- Fox Subacute (Mechanicsburg): 0 resident cases; 14 staff cases; 0 deaths (numbers are from last available data on Dec. 29)
- Gardens at Camp Hill: 50 resident cases; 26 staff cases; 8 deaths (numbers are from last available data on Jan. 29)
- Gardens at West Shore (Camp Hill): 82 resident cases; 26 staff cases; 19 deaths (numbers are from last available data on June 10)
- Gilliland Manor (Newville): fewer than 5 resident cases; fewer than 5 staff cases; 0 deaths
- Manorcare Health Center (Camp Hill): 38 resident cases; fewer than 15 staff cases; less than 5 deaths
- Manorcare Health Center (Carlisle): 113 resident cases; 38 staff cases; 14 deaths
- Messiah Lifeways (Upper Allen Township): 115 cases; 80 staff cases; 52 deaths
- New Visions Inc.: 7 staff cases; fewer than 5 resident cases; 0 deaths
- Sarah A. Todd Memorial Home (Carlisle): 105 resident cases; 90 staff cases; 17 deaths
- Shippensburg Health Care Center: 116 resident cases; 51 staff cases; 34 deaths (resident numbers haven't been updated since Dec. 1)
- Swaim Health Center (Newville): 14 resident cases; 26 staff cases; fewer than 5 deaths
- Thornwald Home (Carlisle): 37 resident cases; 47 staff cases; fewer than 5 deaths
- Vibra Senior Living: 0 resident cases; fewer than 5 staff cases; 0 deaths
- Woods at Cedar Run: fewer than 5 resident cases; fewer than 5 staff cases; 0 deaths
COVID-19 Early Warning Monitoring System Dashboard (Feb. 19-Feb. 25):
(Counties with a percent positivity above 5% in a week go on the Department of Health's watch list)
- Pennsylvania:
- Percent Positivity - 6.3% last 7 days (6.5% previous 7 days)
- Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 101.3 (118.6 previous 7 days)
- Adams County:
- Percent Positivity - 8.6% last 7 days (9.1% previous 7 days)
- Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 116.5 (136.9 previous 7 days)
- Cumberland County:
- Percent Positivity - 5.9% last 7 days (5.5% previous 7 days)
- Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 98.3 (111.7 previous 7 days)
- Dauphin County:
- Percent Positivity - 9.1% last 7 days (8.2% previous 7 days)
- Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 109.2 (135.1 previous 7 days)
- Franklin County:
- Percent Positivity - 5.4% last 7 days (6.9% previous 7 days)
- Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 78.7 (118.7 previous 7 days)
- Lebanon County:
- Percent Positivity - 7.8% last 7 days (7.3% previous 7 days)
- Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 103.7 (138.9 previous 7 days)
- Perry County:
- Percent Positivity - 13.2% last 7 days (12.8% previous 7 days)
- Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 82.1 (103.7 previous 7 days)
- York County:
- Percent Positivity - 8.4% last 7 days (9.3% previous 7 days)
- Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 105.1 (149.4 previous 7 days)
