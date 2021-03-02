DOH: 59 new cases of COVID-19 for Cumberland County Tuesday as SCI Camp Hill continues to deal with virus outbreak

The state Department of Health reported 59 new cases of COVID-19 and one new death for Cumberland County in Tuesday's data release.

Tuesday's report included 232 total test results, with 14 new probables. Comparing just the number of negative tests (173) and confirmed positive tests (45), the county saw about 21% of its tests come back positive.

The county's seven-day average of cases now sits at 94.29. Its 14-day per capita rate sits at 424.68. Both numbers are influenced by the recent COVID outbreak at SCI Camp Hill, which led to 393 new cases for the county Saturday.

According to the Department of Corrections dashboard as of Tuesday, SCI Camp Hill currently has an additional 155 cases since Thursday with 392 total active cases of the virus — 360 from inmates and 32 from employees, with four total deaths.

The DOC showed in January a total population of 2,165 at the prison, which serves as the diagnostic and classification center for all male inmates entering the state prison system.