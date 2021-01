DOH: 59 new cases of COVID-19, 2 deaths for Cumberland County Tuesday

The state Department of Health reported 59 new cases of COVID-19 and two additional deaths for Cumberland County in Tuesday's data release.

That's the county's second lowest new case total since Nov. 23, with 17 new cases reported on Jan. 4 immediately following the New Year's holiday weekend.

Tuesday's report included 358 total test results. Comparing just the number of negative tests (299) and confirmed positive tests (52) Tuesday, the county saw about 14.8% of its tests come back positive.

The county's seven-day average of cases sits at 75.29, which is the county's lowest rate since Nov. 12, and its 14-day per capita rate sits at 492.17, the lowest since Nov. 19. The county reached 7-day averages above 200 and per-capita numbers above 1,000 in mid-December.

There were 100 patients hospitalized with COVID-19 in the county in Tuesday's report (up two from Monday), with 17 in intensive care units, and 16 on ventilators.

As of Tuesday's data, the Health Department says 6,843 (+138 since Monday) partial vaccines have been administered in Cumberland County, with 1,274 full vaccines (both doses) administered.