DOH: 58 new cases of COVID-19 for Cumberland County Tuesday

The state Department of Health reported 58 new cases of COVID-19 and no new deaths for Cumberland County in Tuesday's data release.
Tuesday's report included 266 total test results, with eight new probables. Comparing just the number of negative tests (208) and confirmed positive tests (50), the county saw about 19% of its tests come back positive.
The county's seven-day average of cases now sits at 43.29, the lowest number since Nov. 7. The seven-day rate is now fully removed from last weekend's single-day spike in cases (393 cases for the county on Feb. 27) due to an outbreak of COVID-19 at SCI Camp Hill prison.
Its 14-day per capita rate sits at 380.08, still influenced by the Feb. 27 case total.
According to the Department of Corrections dashboard as of Thursday, SCI Camp Hill had 389 active cases of the virus — 352 from inmates and 37 from employees — with four deaths. The Department of Corrections showed in January a total population of 2,165 at the prison, which serves as the diagnostic and classification center for all male inmates entering the state prison system.
There were 44 patients hospitalized with COVID-19 in the county in Tuesday's report, with four in intensive care units, and three on ventilators.
As of Tuesday's data, the Health Department says 18,643 partial vaccines have been administered in Cumberland County, with 14,543 full vaccines (both doses) administered.
In the southcentral region for Tuesday, York County had 74 new cases and three deaths, Dauphin and Huntingdon counties eash had 62 new cases, and Adams County had 40 new cases.
The DOH reported 2,975 new cases for the state Tuesday, with 40 new deaths. The DOH still says mask-wearing is required in all businesses and whenever leaving home, even if fully vaccinated. Consistent mask-wearing is critical to preventing the spread of COVID-19.
County numbers in the southcentral region (updated March 9):
- Adams County (pop. 103,009): 40 new cases; 7,476 total cases (6,388 confirmed, 1,088 probable); 31,146 negatives; 153 deaths (+1)
- Bedford County (pop. 47,888): 3 new case; 3,847 total cases (2,795 confirmed, 1,052 probable); 8,949 negatives; 129 deaths
- Blair County (pop. 121,829): 23 new cases; 10,741 total cases (8,750 confirmed, 1,991 probable); 34,996 negatives; 305 deaths
- Cumberland County (pop. 253,370): 58 new cases; 16,900 total cases (13,921 confirmed, 2,979 probable); 70,113 negatives; 485 deaths
- Dauphin County (pop. 278,299): 62 new cases; 21,081 total cases (18,849 confirmed, 2,232 probable); 90,084 negatives; 501 deaths
- Franklin County (pop. 155,027): 37 new cases; 12,725 total cases (10,988 confirmed, 1,737 probable); 44,677 negatives; 328 deaths (+2)
- Fulton County (pop. 14,530): 4 new case; 1,145 total cases (660 confirmed, 485 probable); 3,401 negatives; 14 deaths
- Huntingdon County (pop. 45,144): 62 new cases; 4,391 total cases (3,700 confirmed, 691 probable); 13,544 negatives; 125 deaths
- Juniata County (pop. 24,763): 4 new cases; 1,845 total cases (1,666 confirmed, 179 probable); 4,618 negatives; 81 deaths
- Lebanon County (pop. 141,793): 33 new cases; 13,056 total cases (11,463 confirmed, 1,593 probable); 44,157 negatives; 261 deaths (+1)
- Mifflin County (pop. 46,138): -1 new cases; 4,634 total cases (4,400 confirmed, 234 probable); 12,751 negatives; 172 deaths (+2)
- Perry County (pop. 46,272): 8 new cases; 2,969 total cases (2,424 confirmed, 545 probable); 9,390 negatives; 86 deaths
- York County (pop. 449,058): 74 new cases; 36,540 total cases (30,569 confirmed, 5,971 probable); 132,972 negatives; 737 deaths (+3)
ZIP code-level counts (updated March 9):
- 17013: 2,019 positives, 10,556 negatives - +1 since March 6
- 17015: 1,290 positives, 5,352 negatives - +4 since March 6
- 17050: 2,032 positives, 10,438 negatives - +18 since March 6
- 17055: 2,322 positives, 13,088 negatives - +13 since March 6
- 17011: 2,271 positives, 11,024 negatives - +3 since March 6
- 17007: 322 positives, 1,282 negatives - +2 since March 6
- 17065: 214 positives, 929 negatives - +3 since March 6
- 17324: 201 positives, 996 negatives - +2 since March 6
- 17241: 516 positives, 2,587 negatives - +1 since March 6
- 17257: 1,535 positives, 5,124 negatives - +3 since March 6
- 17240: 136 positives, 481 negatives - +2 since March 6
- 17025: 905 positives, 4,161 negatives - +6 since March 6
- 17070: 882 positives, 4,114 negatives - +2 since March 6
- 17043: 301 positives, 1,527 negatives - +5 since March 6
- 17019: 970 positives, 4,245 negatives - +7 since March 6
- 17266: 18 positives, 92 negatives - +0 since March 6
COVID-19 Early Warning Monitoring System Dashboard (Feb. 26-March 4):
(Counties with a percent positivity above 5% in a week go on the Department of Health's watch list)
- Pennsylvania:
- Percent Positivity - 5.7% last 7 days (6.2% previous 7 days)
- Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 103.7 (103.8 previous 7 days)
- Adams County:
- Percent Positivity - 6.7% last 7 days (8.8% previous 7 days)
- Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 98.0 (121.3 previous 7 days)
- Cumberland County:
- Percent Positivity - 8.8% last 7 days (5.8% previous 7 days)
- Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 213.1 (102.2 previous 7 days)
- Dauphin County:
- Percent Positivity - 7.4% last 7 days (9.1% previous 7 days)
- Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 110.7 (114.6 previous 7 days)
- Franklin County:
- Percent Positivity - 5.6% last 7 days (5.4% previous 7 days)
- Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 81.3 (83.9 previous 7 days)
- Lebanon County:
- Percent Positivity - 6.1% last 7 days (7.6% previous 7 days)
- Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 98.0 (107.2 previous 7 days)
- Perry County:
- Percent Positivity - 9.0% last 7 days (13.3% previous 7 days)
- Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 77.8 (88.6 previous 7 days)
- York County:
- Percent Positivity - 7.2% last 7 days (8.3% previous 7 days)
- Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 101.8 (107.6 previous 7 days)
