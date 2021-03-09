DOH: 58 new cases of COVID-19 for Cumberland County Tuesday

The state Department of Health reported 58 new cases of COVID-19 and no new deaths for Cumberland County in Tuesday's data release.

Tuesday's report included 266 total test results, with eight new probables. Comparing just the number of negative tests (208) and confirmed positive tests (50), the county saw about 19% of its tests come back positive.

The county's seven-day average of cases now sits at 43.29, the lowest number since Nov. 7. The seven-day rate is now fully removed from last weekend's single-day spike in cases (393 cases for the county on Feb. 27) due to an outbreak of COVID-19 at SCI Camp Hill prison.

Its 14-day per capita rate sits at 380.08, still influenced by the Feb. 27 case total.

According to the Department of Corrections dashboard as of Thursday, SCI Camp Hill had 389 active cases of the virus — 352 from inmates and 37 from employees — with four deaths. The Department of Corrections showed in January a total population of 2,165 at the prison, which serves as the diagnostic and classification center for all male inmates entering the state prison system.