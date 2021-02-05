DOH: 58 new cases of COVID-19 and no deaths for Cumberland County Friday

The state Department of Health reported 58 new cases of COVID-19 and no new deaths for Cumberland County in Friday's data release.

That's the first daily report with no new deaths for the county since Jan. 19.

Friday's report, following the snow storm on Sunday and Monday, included 171 total test results, including 23 probable cases. Comparing just the number of negative tests (113) and confirmed positive tests (35) Thursday, the county saw about 24% of its tests come back positive.

The county's seven-day average of cases sits at 78.43 and its 14-day per capita rate sits at 693.85. The seven-day rate is now removed from last week's back-to-back days of high cases in the county due to inclusion of backlogged testing data in the daily reports. Tests included in that data date back as far as Dec. 20, leading to case totals of 447 and 369 on Jan. 28-29.

Today's new seven-day rate falls into the range of seven-day rates the county showed prior to the backlogged data being added in.