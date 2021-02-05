DOH: 58 new cases of COVID-19 and no deaths for Cumberland County Friday

The state Department of Health reported 58 new cases of COVID-19 and no new deaths for Cumberland County in Friday's data release.
That's the first daily report with no new deaths for the county since Jan. 19.
Friday's report, following the snow storm on Sunday and Monday, included 171 total test results, including 23 probable cases. Comparing just the number of negative tests (113) and confirmed positive tests (35) Thursday, the county saw about 24% of its tests come back positive.
The county's seven-day average of cases sits at 78.43 and its 14-day per capita rate sits at 693.85. The seven-day rate is now removed from last week's back-to-back days of high cases in the county due to inclusion of backlogged testing data in the daily reports. Tests included in that data date back as far as Dec. 20, leading to case totals of 447 and 369 on Jan. 28-29.
Today's new seven-day rate falls into the range of seven-day rates the county showed prior to the backlogged data being added in.
In the latest update to the DoH's COVID-19 Early Warning Monitoring System Dashboard showed Cumberland County with a slight increase in percent positivity, up to 7.9% for the week of Jan. 29-Feb. 4 after a 6.4% rate the week prior. The county's incidence rate per 100,000 people dropped this week, sitting at 157.8, down from 206.1.
Perry County, with a jump to a 17.3% positivity for the week (up from 13.2% the prior week), holds the highest percent positivity of any county in the state for the past week.
There were 59 patients hospitalized with COVID-19 in the county in Friday's report, with 11 in intensive care units, and five on ventilators. That matches Thursday's number for the lowest single-day hospitalization count in the county since Nov. 29, resulting in the county's lowest 14-day average hospitalizations since Dec. 5.
As of Friday's data, the Health Department says 10,445 partial vaccines have been administered in Cumberland County, with 3,344 full vaccines (both doses) administered.
In the southcentral region for Friday, York County is the only county to report triple-digit new cases totals at 143 new cases.
The Health Department reported 4,688 new cases for the state Friday and 138 new deaths.
County numbers in the southcentral region (updated Feb. 5):
- Adams County (pop. 103,009): 32 new cases; 6,704 total cases (5,797 confirmed, 907 probable); 28,847 negatives; 144 deaths
- Bedford County (pop. 47,888): 11 new cases; 3,678 total cases (2,700 confirmed, 978 probable); 8,446 negatives; 123 deaths
- Blair County (pop. 121,829): 30 new cases; 10,133 total cases (8,315 confirmed, 1,818 probable); 32,904 negatives; 269 deaths (+5)
- Cumberland County (pop. 253,370): 58 new cases; 14,800 total cases (12,315 confirmed, 2,485 probable); 64,287 negatives; 450 deaths
- Dauphin County (pop. 278,299): 78 new cases; 18,945 total cases (17,113 confirmed, 1,832 probable); 83,588 negatives; 457 deaths (+5)
- Franklin County (pop. 155,027): 45 new cases; 11,683 total cases (10,181 confirmed, 1,502 probable); 41,189 negatives; 304 deaths (+2)
- Fulton County (pop. 14,530): 3 new cases; 1,060 total cases (609 confirmed, 451 probable); 3,150 negatives; 13 deaths
- Huntingdon County (pop. 45,144): 8 new cases; 3,921 total cases (3,289 confirmed, 632 probable); 12,048 negatives; 115 deaths
- Juniata County (pop. 24,763): 7 new cases; 1,725 total cases (1,543 confirmed, 182 probable); 4,297 negatives; 77 deaths
- Lebanon County (pop. 141,793): 57 new cases; 11,997 total cases (10,577 confirmed, 1,420 probable); 40,473 negatives; 234 deaths (+4)
- Mifflin County (pop. 46,138): 10 new cases; 4,380 total cases (4,159 confirmed, 221 probable); 11,850 negatives; 159 deaths
- Perry County (pop. 46,272): 24 new cases; 2,638 total cases (2,181 confirmed, 457 probable); 8,695 negatives; 76 deaths
- York County (pop. 449,058): 143 new cases; 32,858 total cases (27,770 confirmed, 5,088 probable); 122,714 negatives; 657 deaths (+3)
ZIP code-level counts (updated Feb. 5):
- 17013: 1,812 positives, 9,446 negatives - +43 since Jan. 29
- 17015: 1,165 positives, 4,980 negatives - +46 since Jan. 29
- 17050: 1,856 positives, 9,421 negatives - +59 since Jan. 29
- 17055: 2,084 positives, 12,197 negatives - +59 since Jan. 29
- 17011: 1,790 positives, 9,946 negatives - +68 since Jan. 29
- 17007: 288 positives, 1,176 negatives - +7 since Jan. 29
- 17065: 204 positives, 847 negatives - +3 since Jan. 29
- 17324: 183 positives, 923 negatives - +7 since Jan. 29
- 17241: 475 positives, 2,403 negatives - +7 since Jan. 29
- 17257: 1,443 positives, 4,693 negatives - +28 since Jan. 29
- 17240: 127 positives, 432 negatives - +1 since Jan. 29
- 17025: 826 positives, 3,782 negatives - +29 since Jan. 29
- 17070: 794 positives, 3,791 negatives - +31 since Jan. 29
- 17043: 265 positives, 1,394 negatives - +14 since Jan. 29
- 17019: 874 positives, 3,911 negatives - +18 since Jan. 29
- 17266: 16 positives, 88 negatives - +0 since Jan. 29
Long-term care facilities and personal care homes in Cumberland County (as reported to the Department of Health through Jan. 20):
- Artis Senior Living of West Shore (Lemoyne): 29 resident cases; 12 staff cases; fewer than 5 deaths
- Bethany Village Retirement Center (Mechanicsburg): 6 resident cases; 8 staff cases; 0 deaths
- Bridges at Bent Creek (Hampden Township): 0 resident cases; fewer than 5 staff cases; 0 deaths
- Brookdale Grandon Farms (Hampden Township): 9 resident cases; 5 staff cases; 0 deaths
- Carriage Courts Personal Care at Green Ridge Village (Newville): fewer than 5 resident cases; fewer than 5 staff cases; 0 deaths
- Chapel Pointe (Carlisle): 13 resident cases; 13 staff cases; 5 deaths
- Church of God Home (Carlisle): fewer than 5 resident cases; fewer than 5 staff cases; 12 deaths
- Claremont Nursing & Rehabilitation Center (Carlisle): 102 resident cases; 61 staff cases; 33 deaths (numbers are from last available data on Dec. 29)
- Country Meadows of West Shore (Mechanicsburg): 72 resident cases; 38 staff cases; fewer than 5 deaths
- Cumberland Crossings (Carlisle): 40 resident cases; 31 staff cases; 15 deaths (data from last report on Dec. 17)
- Elmcroft of Shippensburg: 17 resident cases; 11 staff cases; fewer than 5 deaths
- Forest Park (Carlisle): 60 resident cases; 43 staff cases; 11 deaths
- Fox Subacute (Mechanicsburg): 0 resident cases; 14 staff cases; 0 deaths
- Gardens at Camp Hill: 50 resident cases; 26 staff cases; 8 deaths (numbers are from last available data on Dec. 8)
- Gardens at West Shore (Camp Hill): 82 resident cases; 26 staff cases; 19 deaths (numbers are from last available data on June 10)
- Gilliland Manor (Newville): fewer than 5 resident cases; fewer than 5 staff cases; 0 deaths
- Manorcare Health Center (Camp Hill): fewer than 5 resident cases; fewer than 9 staff cases; 6 deaths
- Manorcare Health Center (Carlisle): 103 resident cases; 36 staff cases; 12 deaths
- Messiah Lifeways (Upper Allen Township): 115 cases; 78 staff cases; 49 deaths
- New Visions Inc.: 6 staff cases; fewer than 5 resident cases; 0 deaths
- Sarah A. Todd Memorial Home (Carlisle): 101 resident cases; 74 staff cases; 17 deaths (numbers are from last available data on Dec. 29)
- Shippensburg Health Care Center: 116 resident cases; 51 staff cases; 34 deaths (resident numbers haven't been updated since Dec. 1)
- Swaim Health Center (Newville): 14 resident cases; 20 staff cases; fewer than 5 deaths
- Thornwald Home (Carlisle): 33 resident cases; 44 staff cases; fewer than 5 deaths
- Vibra Senior Living: fewer than 5 resident cases; fewer than 5 staff cases; 0 deaths
- Woods at Cedar Run: fewer than 5 resident cases; fewer than 5 staff cases; 0 deaths
COVID-19 Early Warning Monitoring System Dashboard (Jan. 29-Feb. 4):
(Counties with a percent positivity above 5% in a week go on the Department of Health's watch list)
- Pennsylvania:
- Percent Positivity - 8.6% last 7 days (9.3% previous 7 days)
- Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 157.8 (206.1 previous 7 days)
- Adams County:
- Percent Positivity - 11.0% last 7 days (12.5% previous 7 days)
- Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 164.1 (237.8 previous 7 days)
- Cumberland County:
- Percent Positivity - 7.9% last 7 days (6.4% previous 7 days)
- Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 142.9 (141.7 previous 7 days)
- Dauphin County:
- Percent Positivity - 11.2% last 7 days (10.3% previous 7 days)
- Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 175.4 (197.6 previous 7 days)
- Franklin County:
- Percent Positivity - 11.2% last 7 days (13.1% previous 7 days)
- Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 138.7 (192.9 previous 7 days)
- Lebanon County:
- Percent Positivity - 10.8% last 7 days (11.7% previous 7 days)
- Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 200.3 (260.9 previous 7 days)
- Perry County:
- Percent Positivity - 17.3% last 7 days (13.2% previous 7 days)
- Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 162.1 (168.6 previous 7 days)
- York County:
- Percent Positivity - 11.6% last 7 days (11.8% previous 7 days)
- Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 188.8 (223.4 previous 7 days)