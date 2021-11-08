DOH: 57 new COVID-19 cases reported in Cumberland County Monday

The state Department of Health reported 57 cases of COVID-19 and no additional deaths for Cumberland County Monday.

The number of patients hospitalized with COVID-19 increased to 89 in Monday's report, up 10 from Sunday. There are 16 adults in intensive care (down one from Sunday) and 13 on ventilators (up one from Sunday). Eight adult ICU beds remain open of the 98 currently staffed across the county, and 26 of 95 ventilators in the county are in use.

Monday's report included 170 test results, with 18 probable cases. Comparing just the number of negative tests (113) and confirmed positive tests (39), the county saw 25.7% of its tests come back positive.

The southcentral region reported 509 cases and seven new deaths Monday, with 166 cases and three deaths in York County, 87 cases and one death in Blair County and 53 cases and one death in Dauphin County. York County topped 1,000 deaths (1,002) for the pandemic.

Franklin County reports 51 patients hospitalized with COVID-19 Monday (the same as Sunday), with four of 30 currently staffed ICU beds available in the county and 13 of 35 available ventilators in use. There are nine adults in intensive care and seven on ventilators.

Dauphin County reports 95 patients hospitalized with COVID-19 Monday (down five from Sunday), with 26 of 198 currently staffed ICU beds available in the county and 68 of 177 available ventilators in use. There are 31 adults in intensive care and 17 on ventilators.

School-age children

In its weekly update for the 10th week of the school year, the department reported 84 cases among children aged 5-18 in Cumberland County during the week of Oct. 27-Nov. 2, an increase of 12 from the 72 cases reported last week. That brings the total number of cases in Cumberland County for this school year to 1,346.

Statewide, the number of cases among 5- to 18-year-olds decreased for the sixth week in a row with 4,918 cases reported. The state said the total number of cases in that age group for the school year is 64,674.

Early Warning Dashboard

Cumberland County saw an increase in its in percent positivity and a decrease in its incidence rate per 100,000 people in the Health Department's weekly update to its Early Warning Monitoring System Dashboard Friday. Its percent positivity increased to 9.5% for the week of Oct. 29-Nov. 4, up from 8.4% the previous week. The incidence rate per 100,000 people decreased to 115.6, down from 128.3 the previous week.

Philadelphia County, which includes the city of Philadelphia, had the lowest percent positivity in the state for the week of Oct. 29-Nov. 4 at 3.4% and the lowest incidence rate per 100,000 people at 62.5.

Penn State Health update (Nov. 8)

Penn State Health lists a COVID-19 dashboard on its website tracking cases at each of its acute care hospitals — Penn State Health Milton S. Hershey Medical Center, Penn State Health Holy Spirit Medical Center, Hampden Medical Center and Penn State Health St. Joseph Medical Center. The dashboard will be updated every Monday, Wednesday and Friday.

Monday's update shows 92 total cases (88 adults, 4 pediatrics) in the health system's four hospitals — 20 are fully vaccinated (21.7%) with five in an ICU and one on a ventilator, 58 are nonvaccinated (63%) with 19 adults in an ICU and eight adults on a ventilator, and 14 are unknown status patients. Three of four children hospitalized are unvaccinated (one is unknown status), with no one in an ICU and no one on a ventilator.

Holy Spirit Medical Center in Camp Hill has 19 COVID patients. Four are fully vaccinated adults (no one in ICU and no one on a ventilator) and 15 unvaccinated adults (one in an ICU and one on a ventilator).

Hampden Medical Center has eight COVID patients. Five are not fully vaccinated (two in an ICU, no one on a ventilator) and three are fully vaccinated (one in an ICU).

Vaccinations

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention labels Cumberland County as having "high" transmission of the virus — the highest level, which is the transmission level for every county in the state except Philadelphia County which has dropped to "substantial," the next highest level. Community transmission is determined by the number of new cases per 100,000 people in the last seven days and the positivity rate over the last seven days, so the classification could vary from day to day based on those numbers.

In data updated Sunday evening, the CDC says Cumberland County has seen 63.4% of its total population of 253,370 become fully vaccinated. For the county's vaccine eligible population of people ages 12 and older, 73.2% have been fully vaccinated.

County numbers in the southcentral region (for Nov. 8):

Adams County (pop. 103,009): 31 new cases; 13,679 total cases (11,161 confirmed, 2,518 probable); 44,357 negatives; 231 deaths; 50.5% of county population vaccinated

31 new cases; 13,679 total cases (11,161 confirmed, 2,518 probable); 44,357 negatives; 231 deaths; 50.5% of county population vaccinated Bedford County (pop. 47,888): 14 new cases; 7,049 total cases (4,803 confirmed, 2,246 probable); 12,592 negatives; 176 deaths; 35.1% of county population vaccinated

14 new cases; 7,049 total cases (4,803 confirmed, 2,246 probable); 12,592 negatives; 176 deaths; 35.1% of county population vaccinated Blair County (pop. 121,829): 87 new cases; 18,337 total cases (14,460 confirmed, 3,877 probable); 47,464 negatives; 401 deaths (+1); 46.5% of county population vaccinated

87 new cases; 18,337 total cases (14,460 confirmed, 3,877 probable); 47,464 negatives; 401 deaths (+1); 46.5% of county population vaccinated Cumberland County (pop. 253,370): 57 new cases; 28,835 total cases (22,502 confirmed, 6,333 probable); 102,915 negatives; 634 deaths; 63.4% of county population vaccinated

57 new cases; 28,835 total cases (22,502 confirmed, 6,333 probable); 102,915 negatives; 634 deaths; 63.4% of county population vaccinated Dauphin County (pop. 278,299): 53 new cases; 35,538 total cases (30,467 confirmed, 5,071 probable); 129,194 negatives; 660 deaths (+1); 59.2% of county population vaccinated

53 new cases; 35,538 total cases (30,467 confirmed, 5,071 probable); 129,194 negatives; 660 deaths (+1); 59.2% of county population vaccinated Franklin County (pop. 155,027): 27 new cases; 22,263 total cases (18,083 confirmed, 4,180 probable); 64,702 negatives; 467 deaths; 46.2% of county population vaccinated

27 new cases; 22,263 total cases (18,083 confirmed, 4,180 probable); 64,702 negatives; 467 deaths; 46.2% of county population vaccinated Fulton County (pop. 14,530): 4 new cases; 2,334 total cases (1,147 confirmed, 1,187 probable); 5,056 negatives; 32 deaths; 31.7% of county population vaccinated

4 new cases; 2,334 total cases (1,147 confirmed, 1,187 probable); 5,056 negatives; 32 deaths; 31.7% of county population vaccinated Huntingdon County (pop. 45,144): 4 new cases; 6,993 total cases (5,743 confirmed, 1,250 probable); 21,011 negatives; 167 deaths; 47.3% of county population vaccinated

4 new cases; 6,993 total cases (5,743 confirmed, 1,250 probable); 21,011 negatives; 167 deaths; 47.3% of county population vaccinated Juniata County (pop. 24,763): 6 new cases; 2,987 total cases (2,724 confirmed, 263 probable); 6,725 negatives; 117 deaths (+1); 40.6% of county population vaccinated

6 new cases; 2,987 total cases (2,724 confirmed, 263 probable); 6,725 negatives; 117 deaths (+1); 40.6% of county population vaccinated Lebanon County (pop. 141,793): 32 new cases; 21,122 total cases (18,062 confirmed, 3,060 probable); 63,490 negatives; 341 deaths (+1); 51.3% of county population vaccinated

32 new cases; 21,122 total cases (18,062 confirmed, 3,060 probable); 63,490 negatives; 341 deaths (+1); 51.3% of county population vaccinated Mifflin County (pop. 46,138): 17 new cases; 7,462 total cases (7,059 confirmed, 403 probable); 17,697 negatives; 204 deaths; 49.5% of county population vaccinated

17 new cases; 7,462 total cases (7,059 confirmed, 403 probable); 17,697 negatives; 204 deaths; 49.5% of county population vaccinated Perry County (pop. 46,272): 11 new cases; 5,427 total cases (4,180 confirmed, 1,247 probable); 13,441 negatives; 127 deaths; 47.6% of county population vaccinated

11 new cases; 5,427 total cases (4,180 confirmed, 1,247 probable); 13,441 negatives; 127 deaths; 47.6% of county population vaccinated York County (pop. 449,058): 166 new cases; 64,425 total cases (52,443 confirmed; 11,982 probable); 195,487 negatives; 1,002 deaths (+3); 55.8% of county population vaccinated

ZIP code-level counts (updated Nov. 8):

17013: 3,460 positives, 15,949 negatives - +26 since Nov. 5

17015: 2,060 positives, 7,794 negatives - +13 since Nov. 5

17050: 3,272 positives, 16,270 negatives - +20 since Nov. 5

17055: 3,681 positives, 18,444 negatives - +19 since Nov. 5

17011: 3,390 positives, 15,464 negatives - +18 since Nov. 5

17007: 493 positives, 1,993 negatives - +5 since Nov. 5

17065: 355 positives, 1,379 negatives - +6 since Nov. 5

17324: 402 positives, 1,419 negatives - +2 since Nov. 5

17241: 925 positives, 3,459 negatives - +7 since Nov. 5

17257: 2,369 positives, 7,822 negatives - +11 since Nov. 5

17240: 230 positives, 706 negatives - +2 since Nov. 5

17025: 1,574 positives, 6,283 negatives - +12 since Nov. 5

17070: 1,482 positives, 5,967 negatives - +18 since Nov. 5

17043: 501 positives, 2,264 negatives - +9 since Nov. 5

17019: 1,743 positives, 6,052 negatives - +16 since Nov. 5

17266: 28 positives, 136 negatives - +0 since Nov. 5

School district and college case counts (updated Oct. 29)

The Sentinel's case counts for Cumberland County school districts and colleges or universities are updated Fridays. The policy for each school district’s reporting is noted in the list below.

Big Spring School District (reports active cases in past 14 days with school exposure): 16 student cases and 3 staff cases being monitored as of the site’s last update on Nov. 5.

(reports active cases in past 14 days with school exposure): 16 student cases and 3 staff cases being monitored as of the site’s last update on Nov. 5. Camp Hill School District (posts chart that includes total case count): 12 new student cases and no new staff case since Oct. 29; 74 student cases and 8 staff cases this school year (started Aug. 25.)

(posts chart that includes total case count): 12 new student cases and no new staff case since Oct. 29; 74 student cases and 8 staff cases this school year (started Aug. 25.) Carlisle Area School District (reports cases as they occur and updates a chart): 4 new cases since Oct. 29; 168 cases this school year (started Aug. 25) according to the chart’s last update on Nov. 4.

(reports cases as they occur and updates a chart): 4 new cases since Oct. 29; 168 cases this school year (started Aug. 25) according to the chart’s last update on Nov. 4. Cumberland Valley School District (reports weekly and total number of cases with school exposure): 25 cases since Oct. 29; 219 cases this school year (started Aug. 31.)

(reports weekly and total number of cases with school exposure): 25 cases since Oct. 29; 219 cases this school year (started Aug. 31.) Mechanicsburg Area School District (chart lists total cases actively being monitored, updated Tuesday and Friday): 14 positive and presumed positive cases being monitored as of Nov. 5.

(chart lists total cases actively being monitored, updated Tuesday and Friday): 14 positive and presumed positive cases being monitored as of Nov. 5. Shippensburg Area School District (reports weekly and total confirmed case counts involving school exposure): 9 new cases since Oct. 29; 156 cases this school year (started Aug. 19) as of the chart’s last update on Nov. 3.

(reports weekly and total confirmed case counts involving school exposure): 9 new cases since Oct. 29; 156 cases this school year (started Aug. 19) as of the chart’s last update on Nov. 3. South Middleton School District (posts notices as cases occur, updates table of case counts weekly on Fridays): 1 new case since Oct. 22; 73 cases this school year (started Aug. 25) as of the chart’s last update on Oct. 29.

(posts notices as cases occur, updates table of case counts weekly on Fridays): 1 new case since Oct. 22; 73 cases this school year (started Aug. 25) as of the chart’s last update on Oct. 29. West Shore School District (reports active cases with school exposure within past 14 days): 63 student cases and 9 staff cases being monitored as of Nov. 5.

(reports active cases with school exposure within past 14 days): 63 student cases and 9 staff cases being monitored as of Nov. 5. Dickinson College : no new student cases and 3 employee cases since Oct. 29; 34 student cases and 27 employee cases this semester (started Aug. 30.)

: no new student cases and 3 employee cases since Oct. 29; 34 student cases and 27 employee cases this semester (started Aug. 30.) Messiah University : 8 new student cases and 5 new staff cases since Oct. 29; 66 student cases and 29 employee cases this semester (started Aug. 7.)

: 8 new student cases and 5 new staff cases since Oct. 29; 66 student cases and 29 employee cases this semester (started Aug. 7.) Shippensburg University: 1 new student case and no new staff cases since Oct. 29; 164 student cases and 21 employee cases this semester (started Aug. 1) as of the last update on Nov. 1.

(Counties with a percent positivity above 5% in a week go on the Department of Health's watch list)

Pennsylvania: Percent Positivity - 9.3% last 7 days (8.7% previous 7 days) Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 165.3 (165 previous 7 days)

Adams County: Percent Positivity - 14.2% last 7 days (15.2% previous 7 days) Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 192.2 (194.2 previous 7 days)

Cumberland County: Percent Positivity - 9.5% last 7 days (8.4% previous 7 days) Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 115.6 (128.3 previous 7 days)

Dauphin County: Percent Positivity - 10.6% last 7 days (11.8% previous 7 days) Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 140.1 (179.3 previous 7 days)

Franklin County: Percent Positivity - 11.1% last 7 days (11.7% previous 7 days) Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 138.7 (152.2 previous 7 days)

Lebanon County: Percent Positivity - 14% last 7 days (11.7% previous 7 days) Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 201 (186.9 previous 7 days)

Perry County: Percent Positivity - 9.1% last 7 days (14.7% previous 7 days) Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 97.3 (179.4 previous 7 days)

York County:

Percent Positivity - 15.9% last 7 days (15.3% previous 7 days)

last 7 days (15.3% previous 7 days)

Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 228.3 (249.2 previous 7 days)

Email Jeff at jpratt@cumberlink.com. Follow him on Twitter @SentinelPratt.

Concerned about COVID-19? Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.