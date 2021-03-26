DOH: 57 new cases of COVID-19 and one new death for Cumberland County Friday

The state Department of Health reported Friday that there were 57 new cases of COVID-19 and one new death for Cumberland County.
Friday's report included 263 total test results, with 19 new probables. Comparing just the number of negative tests (206) and confirmed positive tests (38), the county saw about 15.5% of its tests come back positive.
The county's seven-day average of cases now sits at 48.86 and its 14-day per capita rate sits at 247.46.
On the Health Department's weekly update to its Early Warning Monitoring System Dashboard, Cumberland County showed stability in percent positivity and a slight rise in incidence rate per 100,000 people for the week of March 19-25. The county's percent positivity remained at 4.4% for the week and its incidence rate rose to 90.0 (up from 82.9.).
The state as whole saw its percent positivity increase to 7.6% (up from 6.5%) and incidence rate increase to 139.1(up from 114.3). Most counties in the southcentral region saw a rise in percent positivity for the week, with Adams County jumping from 6.2% to 10.1%.
There were 46 patients hospitalized with COVID-19 in the county in Friday's report, with three in intensive care units, and five on ventilators.
As of Friday's data, the Health Department says 61,822 partial vaccines have been administered in Cumberland County, with 29,887 full vaccines (both doses) administered.
In the southcentral region Friday, York County had 246 new cases, Dauphin County 88 cases, Lebanon County 63 cases, and Adams County 60 cases.
County numbers in the southcentral region (updated March 26):
- Adams County (pop. 103,009): 60 new cases; 7,922 total cases (6,704 confirmed, 1,218 probable); 32,216 negatives; 158 deaths
- Bedford County (pop. 47,888): 4 new cases; 3,935 total cases (2,845 confirmed, 1,090 probable); 9,172 negatives; 130 deaths
- Blair County (pop. 121,829): 34 new cases; 11,031 total cases (8,947 confirmed, 2,084 probable); 35,939 negatives; 312 deaths
- Cumberland County (pop. 253,370): 57 new cases; 17,695 total cases (14,476 confirmed, 3,219 probable); 72,554 negatives; 494 deaths (+1)
- Dauphin County (pop. 278,299): 88 new cases; 22,006 total cases (19,531 confirmed, 2,475 probable); 93,301 negatives; 515 deaths
- Franklin County (pop. 155,027): 41 new cases; 13,292 total cases (11,408 confirmed, 1,884 probable); 46,422 negatives; 338 deaths
- Fulton County (pop. 14,530): 3 new cases; 1,178 total cases (670 confirmed, 508 probable); 3,556 negatives; 15 deaths
- Huntingdon County (pop. 45,144): 3 new cases; 4,515 total cases (3,805 confirmed, 710 probable); 14,083 negatives; 126 deaths
- Juniata County (pop. 24,763): 3 new cases; 1,887 total cases (1,706 confirmed, 181 probable); 4,787 negatives; 81 deaths
- Lebanon County (pop. 141,793): 63 new cases; 13,644 total cases (11,942 confirmed, 1,702 probable); 45,746 negatives; 264 deaths
- Mifflin County (pop. 46,138): 15 new case; 4,744 total cases (4,508 confirmed, 236 probable); 13,236 negatives; 175 deaths
- Perry County (pop. 46,272): 18 new cases; 3,145 total cases (2,522 confirmed, 623 probable); 9,692 negatives; 88 deaths
- York County (pop. 449,058): 246 new cases; 38,767 total cases (32,195 confirmed, 6,572 probable); 137,919 negatives; 746 deaths
ZIP code-level counts (updated March 26):
- 17013: 2,127 positives, 11,090 negatives - +39 since March 19
- 17015: 1,343 positives, 5,516 negatives - +25 since March 19
- 17050: 2,115 positives, 10,793 negatives - +33 since March 19
- 17055: 2,402 positives, 13,457 negatives - +41 since March 19
- 17011: 2,346 positives, 11,348 negatives - +27 since March 19
- 17007: 338 positives, 1,326 negatives - +7 since March 19
- 17065: 222 positives, 964 negatives - +5 since March 19
- 17324: 207 positives, 1,039 negatives - +4 since March 19
- 17241: 551 positives, 2,663 negatives - +15 since March 19
- 17257: 1,561 positives, 5,314 negatives - +13 since March 19
- 17240: 142 positives, 498 negatives - +1 since March 19
- 17025: 939 positives, 4,316 negatives - +11 since March 19
- 17070: 925 positives, 4,227 negatives - +15 since March 19
- 17043: 316 positives, 1,591 negatives - +3 since March 19
- 17019: 1,023 positives, 4,399 negatives - +22 since March 19
- 17266: 19 positives, 96 negatives - +0 since March 19
COVID-19 Early Warning Monitoring System Dashboard (March 19-March 25):
(Counties with a percent positivity above 5% in a week go on the Department of Health's watch list)
- Pennsylvania:
- Percent Positivity - 7.6% last 7 days (6.5% previous 7 days)
- Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 139.1 (114.3 previous 7 days)
- Adams County:
- Percent Positivity - 10.1% last 7 days (6.2% previous 7 days)
- Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 155.3 (84.5 previous 7 days)
- Cumberland County:
- Percent Positivity - 4.4% last 7 days (4.4% previous 7 days)
- Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 90.0 (82.9 previous 7 days)
- Dauphin County:
- Percent Positivity - 7.9% last 7 days (6.5% previous 7 days)
- Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 110.0 (90.2 previous 7 days)
- Franklin County:
- Percent Positivity - 6.0% last 7 days (6.8% previous 7 days)
- Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 101.3 (120.0 previous 7 days)
- Lebanon County:
- Percent Positivity - 11.1% last 7 days (7.4% previous 7 days)
- Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 156.6 (120.6 previous 7 days)
- Perry County:
- Percent Positivity - 10.9% last 7 days (9.2% previous 7 days)
- Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 101.6 (82.1 previous 7 days)
- York County:
- Percent Positivity - 10.7% last 7 days (8.3% previous 7 days)
- Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 168.8 (126.0 previous 7 days)
