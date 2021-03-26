DOH: 57 new cases of COVID-19 and one new death for Cumberland County Friday

The state Department of Health reported Friday that there were 57 new cases of COVID-19 and one new death for Cumberland County.

Friday's report included 263 total test results, with 19 new probables. Comparing just the number of negative tests (206) and confirmed positive tests (38), the county saw about 15.5% of its tests come back positive.

The county's seven-day average of cases now sits at 48.86 and its 14-day per capita rate sits at 247.46.

On the Health Department's weekly update to its Early Warning Monitoring System Dashboard, Cumberland County showed stability in percent positivity and a slight rise in incidence rate per 100,000 people for the week of March 19-25. The county's percent positivity remained at 4.4% for the week and its incidence rate rose to 90.0 (up from 82.9.).

The state as whole saw its percent positivity increase to 7.6% (up from 6.5%) and incidence rate increase to 139.1(up from 114.3). Most counties in the southcentral region saw a rise in percent positivity for the week, with Adams County jumping from 6.2% to 10.1%.

There were 46 patients hospitalized with COVID-19 in the county in Friday's report, with three in intensive care units, and five on ventilators.