DOH: 55 new COVID cases, 1 new death reported in Cumberland County Wednesday

The number of new COVID-19 cases remained relatively steady over the last two days, even though the number of overall tests reported fell significantly in the latest report from the state Department of Health.

The department reported that Cumberland County had 55 new cases of COVID-19 in data collected Tuesday and reported on Wednesday. That's only slightly lower than the 59 new cases reported the previous day.

However, there were almost 100 fewer total tests reported Wednesday compared to Tuesday. The department had 232 total tests listed in Tuesday's report, but only 137 tests in Wednesday's report.

Due to the lower number of total tests, the rate of positivity was higher than the past few days. Comparing just the number of confirmed positive tests (38) and negative tests (99), the county saw about 27.7% of its tests come back positive in Wednesday's report.

In the southcentral region, only York and Adams counties saw higher than average increases of new cases, compared to the last few days. York County had 95 new cases, while York County had 34 new cases. Dauphin County was again one of the counties in the region with the highest increases, seeing 53 new cases Wednesday.