DOH: 55 new COVID cases, 1 new death reported in Cumberland County Wednesday

The number of new COVID-19 cases remained relatively steady over the last two days, even though the number of overall tests reported fell significantly in the latest report from the state Department of Health.
The department reported that Cumberland County had 55 new cases of COVID-19 in data collected Tuesday and reported on Wednesday. That's only slightly lower than the 59 new cases reported the previous day.
However, there were almost 100 fewer total tests reported Wednesday compared to Tuesday. The department had 232 total tests listed in Tuesday's report, but only 137 tests in Wednesday's report.
Due to the lower number of total tests, the rate of positivity was higher than the past few days. Comparing just the number of confirmed positive tests (38) and negative tests (99), the county saw about 27.7% of its tests come back positive in Wednesday's report.
In the southcentral region, only York and Adams counties saw higher than average increases of new cases, compared to the last few days. York County had 95 new cases, while York County had 34 new cases. Dauphin County was again one of the counties in the region with the highest increases, seeing 53 new cases Wednesday.
The region also saw a higher increase in the number of deaths compared to Tuesday's report. While Tuesday only saw increases in Cumberland, Dauphin and York counties, far more counties saw at least one new death.
Cumberland, Dauphin, Blair, Franklin, Juniata and Perry counties each had one new death associated with COVID-19, while York and Mifflin counties saw two new deaths each.
Statewide, there were 69 new deaths in Wednesday's report, as well as 2,577 new cases of COVID-19.
Though Cumberland County continues to see regular death reports, hospitalization reports continue to show improvements. In Cumberland County, there were still 49 patients hospitalized with COVID-19, but only four adults were in the ICU and two patients were on ventilators, a decrease of one patient in each category.
County numbers in the southcentral region (updated March 3):
- Adams County (pop. 103,009): 34 new cases; 7,332 total cases (6,284 confirmed, 1,048 probable); 30,742 negatives; 151 deaths
- Bedford County (pop. 47,888): 3 new cases; 3,817 total cases (2,776 confirmed, 1,041 probable); 8,891 negatives; 129 deaths
- Blair County (pop. 121,829): 9 new cases; 10,646 total cases (8,674 confirmed, 1,972 probable); 34,675 negatives; 302 deaths (+1)
- Cumberland County (pop. 253,370): 55 new cases; 16,652 total cases (13,746 confirmed, 2,906 probable); 69,307 negatives; 484 deaths (+1)
- Dauphin County (pop. 278,299): 53 new cases; 20,698 total cases (18,549 confirmed, 2,149 probable); 88,875 negatives; 496 deaths (+1)
- Franklin County (pop. 155,027): 30 new cases; 12,586 total cases (10,888 confirmed, 1,698 probable); 44,148 negatives; 325 deaths (+1)
- Fulton County (pop. 14,530): 2 new cases; 1,136 total cases (652 confirmed, 484 probable); 3,364 negatives; 14 deaths
- Huntingdon County (pop. 45,144): 16 new cases; 4,226 total cases (3,564 confirmed, 662 probable); 13,204 negatives; 124 deaths
- Juniata County (pop. 24,763): 7 new cases; 1,827 total cases (1,647 confirmed, 180 probable); 4,563 negatives; 81 deaths (+1)
- Lebanon County (pop. 141,793): 33 new cases; 12,902 total cases (11,326 confirmed, 1,576 probable); 43,524 negatives; 259 deaths
- Mifflin County (pop. 46,138): 13 new cases; 4,603 total cases (4,372 confirmed, 231 probable); 12,591 negatives; 169 deaths (+2)
- Perry County (pop. 46,272): 2 new cases; 2,906 total cases (2,377 confirmed, 529 probable); 9,247 negatives; 85 deaths (+1)
- York County (pop. 449,058): 95 new cases; 36,033 total cases (30,192 confirmed, 5,841 probable); 131,047 negatives; 727 deaths (+2)
ZIP code-level counts (updated March 2):
- 17013: 1,995 positives, 10,475 negatives - +16 since Feb. 26
- 17015: 1,276 positives, 5,277 negatives - +16 since Feb. 26
- 17050: 1,998 positives, 10,174 negatives - +27 since Feb. 26
- 17055: 2,288 positives, 12,939 negatives - +34 since Feb. 26
- 17011: 2,246 positives, 10,995 negatives - +343 since Feb. 26
- 17007: 314 positives, 1,256 negatives - +0 since Feb. 26
- 17065: 212 positives, 918 negatives - +3 since Feb. 26
- 17324: 198 positives, 975 negatives - +3 since Feb. 26
- 17241: 511 positives, 2,547 negatives - +2 since Feb. 26
- 17257: 1,524 positives, 5,081 negatives - +11 since Feb. 26
- 17240: 134 positives, 474 negatives - +2 since Feb. 26
- 17025: 893 positives, 4,112 negatives - +6 since Feb. 26
- 17070: 878 positives, 4,048 negatives - +4 since Feb. 26
- 17043: 289 positives, 1,496 negatives - +1 since Feb. 26
- 17019: 954 positives, 4,167 negatives - +12 since Feb. 26
- 17266: 17 positives, 92 negatives - +0 since Feb. 26
Long-term care facilities and personal care homes in Cumberland County (as reported to the Department of Health through Feb. 9):
- Artis Senior Living of West Shore (Lemoyne): 29 resident cases; 12 staff cases; fewer than 5 deaths
- Bethany Village Retirement Center (Mechanicsburg): 6 resident cases; 9 staff cases; 0 deaths
- Bridges at Bent Creek (Hampden Township): 0 resident cases; fewer than 5 staff cases; 0 deaths
- Brookdale Grandon Farms (Hampden Township): 9 resident cases; 5 staff cases; 0 deaths
- Carriage Courts Personal Care at Green Ridge Village (Newville): fewer than 5 resident cases; fewer than 5 staff cases; 0 deaths
- Chapel Pointe (Carlisle): 13 resident cases; 13 staff cases; 5 deaths
- Church of God Home (Carlisle): fewer than 5 resident cases; fewer than 5 staff cases; 12 deaths
- Claremont Nursing & Rehabilitation Center (Carlisle): 135 resident cases; 88 staff cases; 49 deaths
- Country Meadows of West Shore (Mechanicsburg): 72 resident cases; 38 staff cases; fewer than 5 deaths
- Cumberland Crossings (Carlisle): 40 resident cases; 31 staff cases; 15 deaths (data from last report on Dec. 17)
- Elmcroft of Shippensburg: 17 resident cases; 11 staff cases; fewer than 5 deaths
- Forest Park (Carlisle): 64 resident cases; 43 staff cases; 13 deaths
- Fox Subacute (Mechanicsburg): 0 resident cases; 14 staff cases; 0 deaths (numbers are from last available data on Dec. 29)
- Gardens at Camp Hill: 50 resident cases; 26 staff cases; 8 deaths (numbers are from last available data on Jan. 29)
- Gardens at West Shore (Camp Hill): 82 resident cases; 26 staff cases; 19 deaths (numbers are from last available data on June 10)
- Gilliland Manor (Newville): fewer than 5 resident cases; fewer than 5 staff cases; 0 deaths
- Manorcare Health Center (Camp Hill): 38 resident cases; fewer than 15 staff cases; less than 5 deaths
- Manorcare Health Center (Carlisle): 113 resident cases; 38 staff cases; 14 deaths
- Messiah Lifeways (Upper Allen Township): 115 cases; 80 staff cases; 52 deaths
- New Visions Inc.: 7 staff cases; fewer than 5 resident cases; 0 deaths
- Sarah A. Todd Memorial Home (Carlisle): 105 resident cases; 90 staff cases; 17 deaths
- Shippensburg Health Care Center: 116 resident cases; 51 staff cases; 34 deaths (resident numbers haven't been updated since Dec. 1)
- Swaim Health Center (Newville): 14 resident cases; 26 staff cases; fewer than 5 deaths
- Thornwald Home (Carlisle): 37 resident cases; 47 staff cases; fewer than 5 deaths
- Vibra Senior Living: 0 resident cases; fewer than 5 staff cases; 0 deaths
- Woods at Cedar Run: fewer than 5 resident cases; fewer than 5 staff cases; 0 deaths
COVID-19 Early Warning Monitoring System Dashboard (Feb. 19-Feb. 25):
(Counties with a percent positivity above 5% in a week go on the Department of Health's watch list)
- Pennsylvania:
- Percent Positivity - 6.3% last 7 days (6.5% previous 7 days)
- Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 101.3 (118.6 previous 7 days)
- Adams County:
- Percent Positivity - 8.6% last 7 days (9.1% previous 7 days)
- Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 116.5 (136.9 previous 7 days)
- Cumberland County:
- Percent Positivity - 5.9% last 7 days (5.5% previous 7 days)
- Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 98.3 (111.7 previous 7 days)
- Dauphin County:
- Percent Positivity - 9.1% last 7 days (8.2% previous 7 days)
- Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 109.2 (135.1 previous 7 days)
- Franklin County:
- Percent Positivity - 5.4% last 7 days (6.9% previous 7 days)
- Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 78.7 (118.7 previous 7 days)
- Lebanon County:
- Percent Positivity - 7.8% last 7 days (7.3% previous 7 days)
- Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 103.7 (138.9 previous 7 days)
- Perry County:
- Percent Positivity - 13.2% last 7 days (12.8% previous 7 days)
- Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 82.1 (103.7 previous 7 days)
- York County:
- Percent Positivity - 8.4% last 7 days (9.3% previous 7 days)
- Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 105.1 (149.4 previous 7 days)