DOH: 55 new cases of COVID-19 reported for Cumberland County Monday

Statewide, there were another 5,371 cases reported among 5-18-year-olds. That brings the total number of cases for the school year to 13,525.

By comparison, there were 387 cases reported statewide during the second week of school in 2020.

Early Warning Dashboard

Cumberland County saw increases in its in percent positivity and incidence rate per 100,000 people in the Health Department's weekly update to its Early Warning Monitoring System Dashboard Friday. Cumberland County saw its percent positivity rise to 11.8% for the week of Sept. 3-9, up from 10.6% the previous week. The incidence rate per 100,000 people increased to 170.9, up from 142.9 the previous week.

Four southcentral region counties are among the 10 counties with the highest percent positivity rate in the state. Perry County sits at 17.5%, which gives it the third highest rate in the state. Juniata County has the fifth highest rate at 16.8% with Bedford County at 16.2% and Franklin County at 16.1%

For the second consecutive week, Franklin County had the highest incidence rate per 100,000 people statewide for the week of Sept. 3-9 at 363.8, with Juniata County ninth at 238.3 and Lebanon County 10th at 234.1.

Vaccinations