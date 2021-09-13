DOH: 55 new cases of COVID-19 reported for Cumberland County Monday

The state Department of Health reported 55 new cases of COVID-19 and no additional deaths for Cumberland County Monday.
Monday's report included 219 total test results, with 11 probable cases. Comparing just the number of negative tests (164) and confirmed positive tests (44), the county saw 21.1% of its tests come back positive.
The number of patients hospitalized with COVID-19 decreased to 61 in Monday's report, down two from Sunday's report, with 12 adults in intensive care and nine on ventilators. Three adult ICU beds remain available in the county and 26 of 89 ventilators in the county are in use.
The county's seven-day average of cases now sits at 87.14. Its 14-day per capita rate sits at 444.80.
The southcentral region reported 596 cases Monday, with York County reporting 178 cases, Dauphin County 81 and Lebanon County 71.
School-age children
In its weekly update for the second week of the school year, the department reported another 118 cases among children aged 5-18 during the week of Sept. 2-8. That brings the total number of cases in Cumberland County for this school year to 282.
Cases among school-aged children in the county, according to CDC data, reached a monthly high of 383 cases in December 2020. In total, 1,796 of the total 2,009 cases of COVID-19 reported among children in the CDC data through Aug. 24 came during the 2020-21 school year.
Statewide, there were another 5,371 cases reported among 5-18-year-olds. That brings the total number of cases for the school year to 13,525.
By comparison, there were 387 cases reported statewide during the second week of school in 2020.
Early Warning Dashboard
Cumberland County saw increases in its in percent positivity and incidence rate per 100,000 people in the Health Department's weekly update to its Early Warning Monitoring System Dashboard Friday. Cumberland County saw its percent positivity rise to 11.8% for the week of Sept. 3-9, up from 10.6% the previous week. The incidence rate per 100,000 people increased to 170.9, up from 142.9 the previous week.
Four southcentral region counties are among the 10 counties with the highest percent positivity rate in the state. Perry County sits at 17.5%, which gives it the third highest rate in the state. Juniata County has the fifth highest rate at 16.8% with Bedford County at 16.2% and Franklin County at 16.1%
For the second consecutive week, Franklin County had the highest incidence rate per 100,000 people statewide for the week of Sept. 3-9 at 363.8, with Juniata County ninth at 238.3 and Lebanon County 10th at 234.1.
Vaccinations
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention labels Cumberland County as having "high" transmission of the virus — the highest level, which is the transmission level for every county in the state. Community transmission is determined by the number of new cases per 100,000 people in the last seven days and the positivity rate over the last seven days, so the classification could vary from day to day based on those numbers.
The entire state is considered to have "high" transmission, according to the latest update from the CDC.
In data updated Sunday evening, the CDC says Cumberland County has seen 58.1% of its total population of 253,370 become fully vaccinated. For the county's vaccine eligible population of people ages 12 and older, 67.1% have been fully vaccinated.
County numbers in the southcentral region (for Sept. 13):
- Adams County (pop. 103,009): 43 new cases; 11,166 total cases (9,155 confirmed, 2,011 probable); 41,901 negatives; 192 deaths; 46.3% of county population vaccinated
- Bedford County (pop. 47,888): 41 new cases; 5,311 total cases (3,658 confirmed, 1,653 probable); 11,397 negatives; 145 deaths; 32.2% of county population vaccinated
- Blair County (pop. 121,829): 56 new cases; 14,583 total cases (11,393 confirmed, 3,190 probable); 44,047 negatives; 347 deaths; 43.7% of county population vaccinated
- Cumberland County (pop. 253,370): 55 new cases; 23,411 total cases (18,667 confirmed, 4,744 probable); 92,724 negatives; 548 deaths; 58.1% of county population vaccinated
- Dauphin County (pop. 278,299): 81 new cases; 29,567 total cases (25,441 confirmed, 4,126 probable); 119,086 negatives; 579 deaths; 54.4% of county population vaccinated
- Franklin County (pop. 155,027): 25 new cases; 17,954 total cases (15,132 confirmed, 2,822 probable); 61,547 negatives; 391 deaths (+3); 41.5% of county population vaccinated
- Fulton County (pop. 14,530): 7 new cases; 1,683 total cases (897 confirmed, 786 probable); 4,599 negatives; 20 deaths; 27.9% of county population vaccinated
- Huntingdon County (pop. 45,144): 10 new cases; 5,708 total cases (4,770 confirmed, 938 probable); 18,386 negatives; 141 deaths; 43.5% of county population vaccinated
- Juniata County (pop. 24,763): 5 new cases; 2,410 total cases (2,172 confirmed, 238 probable); 6,052 negatives; 95 deaths; 36.9% of county population vaccinated
- Lebanon County (pop. 141,793): 71 new cases; 17,960 total cases (15,409 confirmed, 2,551 probable); 59,384 negatives; 308 deaths; 47.2% of county population vaccinated
- Mifflin County (pop. 46,138): 10 new cases; 5,852 total cases (5,529 confirmed, 323 probable); 16,494 negatives; 184 deaths; 44.7% of county population vaccinated
- Perry County (pop. 46,272): 14 new cases; 4,360 total cases (3,361 confirmed, 999 probable); 12,244 negatives; 102 deaths; 43.1% of county population vaccinated
- York County (pop. 449,058): 178 new cases; 52,753 total cases (42,807 confirmed, 9,946 probable); 181,120 negatives; 863 deaths; 51.1% of county population vaccinated
ZIP code-level counts (updated Sept. 13):
- 17013: 2,804 positives, 14,066 negatives - +27 since Sept. 10
- 17015: 1,705 positives, 6,997 negatives - +15 since Sept. 10
- 17050: 2,748 positives, 14,455 negatives - +32 since Sept. 10
- 17055: 3,098 positives, 17,032 negatives - +24 since Sept. 10
- 17011: 2,871 positives, 14,005 negatives - +21 since Sept. 10
- 17007: 410 positives, 1,759 negatives - +2 since Sept. 10
- 17065: 281 positives, 1,253 negatives - +2 since Sept. 10
- 17324: 310 positives, 1,329 negatives - +5 since Sept. 10
- 17241: 742 positives, 3,205 negatives - +11 since Sept. 10
- 17257: 2,006 positives, 7,276 negatives - +29 since Sept. 10
- 17240: 186 positives, 655 negatives - +3 since Sept. 10
- 17025: 1,276 positives, 5,663 negatives - +26 since Sept. 10
- 17070: 1,192 positives, 5,398 negatives - +18 since Sept. 10
- 17043: 423 positives, 2,058 negatives - +8 since Sept. 10
- 17019: 1,374 positives, 5,548 negatives - +11 since Sept. 10
- 17266: 23 positives, 124 negatives - +0 since Sept. 10
COVID-19 Early Warning Monitoring System Dashboard (Sept. 3-9):
(Counties with a percent positivity above 5% in a week go on the Department of Health's watch list)
- Pennsylvania:
- Percent Positivity - 9.1% last 7 days (8.2% previous 7 days)
- Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 151.4 (142.4 previous 7 days)
- Adams County:
- Percent Positivity - 10.7% last 7 days (9.7% previous 7 days)
- Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 214.5 (198 previous 7 days)
- Cumberland County:
- Percent Positivity - 11.8% last 7 days (10.6% previous 7 days)
- Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 170.9 (142.9 previous 7 days)
- Dauphin County:
- Percent Positivity - 12.6% last 7 days (11.4% previous 7 days)
- Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 189.4 (155.6 previous 7 days)
- Franklin County:
- Percent Positivity - 16.1% last 7 days (14% previous 7 days)
- Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 363.8 (267.7 previous 7 days)
- Lebanon County:
- Percent Positivity - 13.8% last 7 days (12% previous 7 days)
- Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 234.1 (166.4 previous 7 days)
- Perry County:
- Percent Positivity - 17.5% last 7 days (14.1% previous 7 days)
- Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 190.2 (125.3 previous 7 days)
- York County:
- Percent Positivity - 11.1% last 7 days (10.2% previous 7 days)
- Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 216 (177.7 previous 7 days)