DOH: 55 deaths due to COVID-19 in Cumberland County for October

The state Department of Health reported 75 cases of COVID-19 and five additional deaths for Cumberland County Thursday.

The county has reported 55 deaths so far in October, the fourth highest death total for a month during the pandemic (December 2020 had 163 deaths, January 2021 had 113 deaths, and November 2020 had 93 deaths). The county reported 21 COVID-related deaths in September.

The number of patients hospitalized in the county with COVID-19 increased to 96 in Thursday's report, up four from Wednesday. There are 20 adults in intensive care (down two from Wednesday) and 18 on ventilators (up one from Wednesday). Nine adult ICU beds remain open of the 114 currently staffed across the county, and 36 of 95 ventilators in the county are in use.

Thursday's report included 242 test results, with 12 probable cases. Comparing just the number of negative tests (167) and confirmed positive tests (63), the county saw 27.4% of its tests come back positive.

The southcentral region reported 766 cases and 27 new deaths Thursday, with 252 cases and five deaths in York County, 81 cases and four deaths in Blair County and 80 cases and three deaths in Dauphin County.

Franklin County reports 70 patients hospitalized with COVID-19 Thursday (up three from Wednesday), with three of 30 currently staffed ICU beds available in the county and 17 of 35 available ventilators in use. There are 13 adults in intensive care and 10 on ventilators.

Dauphin County reports 117 patients hospitalized with COVID-19 Thursday (up two from Wednesday), with 23 of 198 currently staffed ICU beds available in the county and 82 of 177 available ventilators in use. There are 31 adults in intensive care and 19 on ventilators.

School-age children

In its weekly update for the eighth week of the school year, the department reported another 118 cases among children aged 5-18 in Cumberland County during the week of Oct. 13-19, the same number of cases as was reported last week. That brings the total number of cases in Cumberland County for this school year to 1,189.

Statewide, the number of cases among 5- to 18-year-olds decreased for the fourth week in a row with 5,877 cases reported. The state said the total number of cases in that age group for the school year is 54,503.

Early Warning Dashboard

Cumberland County saw a decrease in its in percent positivity and its incidence rate per 100,000 people in the Health Department's weekly update to its Early Warning Monitoring System Dashboard Friday. Its percent positivity decreased to 11.1% for the week of Oct. 15-21, down from 11.8% the previous week. The incidence rate per 100,000 people decreased to 158.3, down from 213.1 the previous week.

Philadelphia County, which includes the city of Philadelphia, had the second lowest percent positivity in the state for the week of Oct. 15-21 at 4.5% and the lowest incidence rate per 100,000 people at 89.5.

Forest County has the lowest percent positivity for the week at 3.1%.

Penn State Health update (Oct. 27)

Penn State Health lists a COVID-19 dashboard on its website tracking cases at each of its acute care hospitals — Penn State Health Milton S. Hershey Medical Center, Penn State Health Holy Spirit Medical Center, Hampden Medical Center and Penn State Health St. Joseph Medical Center. The dashboard will be updated every Monday, Wednesday and Friday.

Wednesday's update shows 107 total cases (102 adults, 5 pediatrics) in the health system's four hospitals — 23 are fully vaccinated (21.5%) with no one in an ICU and no one on a ventilator, 73 are nonvaccinated (68%) with 23 adults in an ICU and 12 adults on a ventilator, and 11 are unknown status patients. Four of five children hospitalized are unvaccinated, with two in an ICU and two on a ventilator.

Holy Spirit Medical Center in Camp Hill has 22 COVID patients. Seven are fully vaccinated adults (no one in ICU and no one on a ventilator) and 15 unvaccinated adults (two in an ICU and one on a ventilator).

Hampden Medical Center has six COVID patients. Four are not fully vaccinated (one in an ICU, one on a ventilator) and two are fully vaccinated.

Vaccinations

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention labels Cumberland County as having "high" transmission of the virus — the highest level, which is the transmission level for every county in the state. Community transmission is determined by the number of new cases per 100,000 people in the last seven days and the positivity rate over the last seven days, so the classification could vary from day to day based on those numbers.

In data updated Wednesday evening, the CDC says Cumberland County has seen 62.3% of its total population of 253,370 become fully vaccinated. For the county's vaccine eligible population of people ages 12 and older, 71.9% have been fully vaccinated.

County numbers in the southcentral region (for Oct. 28):

Adams County (pop. 103,009): 39 new cases; 13,252 total cases (10,846 confirmed, 2,406 probable); 43,994 negatives; 221 deaths (+1); 49.7% of county population vaccinated

39 new cases; 13,252 total cases (10,846 confirmed, 2,406 probable); 43,994 negatives; 221 deaths (+1); 49.7% of county population vaccinated Bedford County (pop. 47,888): 22 new cases; 6,765 total cases (4,594 confirmed, 2,171 probable); 12,416 negatives; 170 deaths; 34.5% of county population vaccinated

22 new cases; 6,765 total cases (4,594 confirmed, 2,171 probable); 12,416 negatives; 170 deaths; 34.5% of county population vaccinated Blair County (pop. 121,829): 81 new cases; 17,385 total cases (13,709 confirmed, 3,676 probable); 46,989 negatives; 386 deaths (+4); 46% of county population vaccinated

81 new cases; 17,385 total cases (13,709 confirmed, 3,676 probable); 46,989 negatives; 386 deaths (+4); 46% of county population vaccinated Cumberland County (pop. 253,370): 75 new cases; 28,089 total cases (21,983 confirmed, 6,106 probable); 101,419 negatives; 622 deaths (+5); 62.3% of county population vaccinated

75 new cases; 28,089 total cases (21,983 confirmed, 6,106 probable); 101,419 negatives; 622 deaths (+5); 62.3% of county population vaccinated Dauphin County (pop. 278,299): 80 new cases; 34,746 total cases (29,836 confirmed, 4,910 probable); 127,749 negatives; 645 deaths (+3); 58.2% of county population vaccinated

80 new cases; 34,746 total cases (29,836 confirmed, 4,910 probable); 127,749 negatives; 645 deaths (+3); 58.2% of county population vaccinated Franklin County (pop. 155,027): 66 new cases; 21,755 total cases (17,751 confirmed, 4,004 probable); 64,216 negatives; 457 deaths (+2); 45.2% of county population vaccinated

66 new cases; 21,755 total cases (17,751 confirmed, 4,004 probable); 64,216 negatives; 457 deaths (+2); 45.2% of county population vaccinated Fulton County (pop. 14,530): 7 new cases; 2,240 total cases (1,113 confirmed, 1,127 probable); 4,993 negatives; 31 deaths; 30.8% of county population vaccinated

7 new cases; 2,240 total cases (1,113 confirmed, 1,127 probable); 4,993 negatives; 31 deaths; 30.8% of county population vaccinated Huntingdon County (pop. 45,144): 25 new cases; 6,830 total cases (5,617 confirmed, 1,213 probable); 20,500 negatives; 156 deaths; 46.4% of county population vaccinated

25 new cases; 6,830 total cases (5,617 confirmed, 1,213 probable); 20,500 negatives; 156 deaths; 46.4% of county population vaccinated Juniata County (pop. 24,763): 13 new cases; 2,893 total cases (2,633 confirmed, 260 probable); 6,626 negatives; 115 deaths; 39.7% of county population vaccinated

13 new cases; 2,893 total cases (2,633 confirmed, 260 probable); 6,626 negatives; 115 deaths; 39.7% of county population vaccinated Lebanon County (pop. 141,793): 44 new cases; 20,553 total cases (17,581 confirmed, 2,972 probable); 62,886 negatives; 335 deaths (+5); 50.4% of county population vaccinated

44 new cases; 20,553 total cases (17,581 confirmed, 2,972 probable); 62,886 negatives; 335 deaths (+5); 50.4% of county population vaccinated Mifflin County (pop. 46,138): 28 new cases; 7,248 total cases (6,853 confirmed, 395 probable); 17,532 negatives; 198 deaths (+1); 48.5% of county population vaccinated

28 new cases; 7,248 total cases (6,853 confirmed, 395 probable); 17,532 negatives; 198 deaths (+1); 48.5% of county population vaccinated Perry County (pop. 46,272): 34 new cases; 5,301 total cases (4,097 confirmed, 1,204 probable); 13,198 negatives; 122 deaths (+1); 46.6% of county population vaccinated

34 new cases; 5,301 total cases (4,097 confirmed, 1,204 probable); 13,198 negatives; 122 deaths (+1); 46.6% of county population vaccinated York County (pop. 449,058): 252 new cases; 62,358 total cases (50,763 confirmed; 11,595 probable); 193,543 negatives; 971 deaths (+5); 54.9% of county population vaccinated

ZIP code-level counts (updated Oct. 28):

17013: 3,367 positives, 15,732 negatives - +28 since Oct. 22

17015: 2,019 positives, 7,660 negatives - +21 since Oct. 22

17050: 3,198 positives, 16,013 negatives - +32 since Oct. 22

17055: 3,595 positives, 18,208 negatives - +51 since Oct. 22

17011: 3,320 positives, 15,232 negatives - +39 since Oct. 22

17007: 480 positives, 1,953 negatives - +3 since Oct. 22

17065: 347 positives, 1,357 negatives - +4 since Oct. 22

17324: 386 positives, 1,407 negatives - +9 since Oct. 22

17241: 906 positives, 3,430 negatives - +12 since Oct. 22

17257: 2,322 positives, 7,733 negatives - +24 since Oct. 22

17240: 220 positives, 693 negatives - +4 since Oct. 22

17025: 1,538 positives, 6,176 negatives - +27 since Oct. 22

17070: 1,429 positives, 5,877 negatives - +20 since Oct. 22

17043: 491 positives, 2,230 negatives - +7 since Oct. 22

17019: 1,686 positives, 6,003 negatives - +33 since Oct. 22

17266: 28 positives, 136 negatives - +1 since Oct. 22

School district and college case counts (updated Oct. 22)

The Sentinel's case counts for Cumberland County school districts and colleges or universities are updated Fridays. The policy for each school district’s reporting is noted in the list below.

Big Spring School District (reports active cases in past 14 days with school exposure): 14 student cases and 5 staff cases as of the site’s last update on Oct. 20.

(reports active cases in past 14 days with school exposure): 14 student cases and 5 staff cases as of the site’s last update on Oct. 20. Carlisle Area School District (reports cases as they occur and updates a chart): 13 new cases since Oct. 14; 154 cases this school year (started Aug. 25) according to the chart’s last update on Oct. 18.

(reports cases as they occur and updates a chart): 13 new cases since Oct. 14; 154 cases this school year (started Aug. 25) according to the chart’s last update on Oct. 18. Camp Hill School District (posts chart that includes total case count): 7 student cases and no new staff cases since Oct. 18; 61 student cases and 7 staff cases this school year (started Aug. 25.)

(posts chart that includes total case count): 7 student cases and no new staff cases since Oct. 18; 61 student cases and 7 staff cases this school year (started Aug. 25.) Cumberland Valley School District (reports weekly and total number of cases with school exposure): 13 cases since Oct. 18; 180 cases this school year (started Aug. 31.)

(reports weekly and total number of cases with school exposure): 13 cases since Oct. 18; 180 cases this school year (started Aug. 31.) Mechanicsburg Area School District (chart lists total cases actively being monitored, updated Tuesday and Friday): 13 positive and presumed positive cases being monitored as of Oct. 22.

(chart lists total cases actively being monitored, updated Tuesday and Friday): 13 positive and presumed positive cases being monitored as of Oct. 22. Shippensburg Area School District (reports weekly and total confirmed case counts involving school exposure): 6 new cases since Oct. 18; 145 cases this school year (started Aug. 19.)

(reports weekly and total confirmed case counts involving school exposure): 6 new cases since Oct. 18; 145 cases this school year (started Aug. 19.) South Middleton School District (posts notices as cases occur, updates table of case counts weekly on Fridays): 68 cases this school year (started Aug. 25) as of the chart’s last update on Oct. 15.

(posts notices as cases occur, updates table of case counts weekly on Fridays): 68 cases this school year (started Aug. 25) as of the chart’s last update on Oct. 15. West Shore School District (reports active cases with school exposure within past 14 days): 35 student cases and 5 staff cases as of Oct. 22.

(reports active cases with school exposure within past 14 days): 35 student cases and 5 staff cases as of Oct. 22. Dickinson College : 3 student cases and 1 employee case since Oct. 18; 32 student cases and 23 employee cases this semester (started Aug. 30.)

: 3 student cases and 1 employee case since Oct. 18; 32 student cases and 23 employee cases this semester (started Aug. 30.) Messiah University : 4 new student cases and 1 new staff case since Oct. 18; 50 student cases and 17 employee cases this semester (started Aug. 7.)

: 4 new student cases and 1 new staff case since Oct. 18; 50 student cases and 17 employee cases this semester (started Aug. 7.) Shippensburg University: 6 new student cases and 1 new staff case since Oct. 18; 150 student cases and 17 employee cases this semester (started Aug. 1.)

(Counties with a percent positivity above 5% in a week go on the Department of Health's watch list)

Pennsylvania: Percent Positivity - 9.4% last 7 days (9.7% previous 7 days) Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 173.4 (202.6 previous 7 days)

Adams County: Percent Positivity - 15.8% last 7 days (16.6% previous 7 days) Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 241.7 (220.4 previous 7 days)

Cumberland County: Percent Positivity - 11.1% last 7 days (11.8% previous 7 days) Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 158.3 (213.1 previous 7 days)

Dauphin County: Percent Positivity - 12.7% last 7 days (12.8% previous 7 days) Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 204.5 (226.7 previous 7 days)

Franklin County: Percent Positivity - 12.4% last 7 days (14.1% previous 7 days) Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 162.6 (176.7 previous 7 days)

Lebanon County: Percent Positivity - 13.1% last 7 days (14.4% previous 7 days) Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 200.3 (249.7 previous 7 days)

Perry County: Percent Positivity - 15.8% last 7 days (20.0% previous 7 days) Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 175.1 (237.7 previous 7 days)

York County:

Percent Positivity - 14.7% last 7 days (16.5% previous 7 days)

last 7 days (16.5% previous 7 days)

Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 247.4 (289.5 previous 7 days)

Email Jeff at jpratt@cumberlink.com. Follow him on Twitter @SentinelPratt.

Concerned about COVID-19? Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.