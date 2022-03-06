DOH: 54 new COVID-19 cases reported over weekend in Cumberland County

Only five counties in the southcentral region, including Cumberland County, had new COVID-19 case counts higher than single digits over the weekend.

The state Department of Health on Sunday reported in its online update that York County had the highest number of new cases at 68 on the Friday and Saturday reporting days, while Cumberland County had the second highest at 54 new cases. Of those new cases for the county, 38 were confirmed cases of COVID-19.

Only three other counties had double digit counts, with Dauphin County (36), Blair County (21) and Mifflin County (11) rounding out those five counties.

With falling new case numbers, the Centers for Disease Control is adjusting labeled transmission levels across the state and country. In the region, Cumberland County fell to "substantial" transmission instead of high, joining other counties Dauphin, Franklin, York, Mifflin and Huntingdon.

A few counties in the region - Perry, Lebanon and Juniata - are considered to have "moderate" transmission (one step above "low"), while others in the region - Adams, Blair, Fulton and Bedford counties - still remain in the "high" transmission level.

Few deaths were reported over the weekend, with one each reported in York County, Dauphin County and Blair County.

Cumberland County also saw a drop in the number of patients hospitalized with COVID-19. According to the Sunday update, Cumberland County had 31 COVID-19 patients in the hospital, four fewer than Friday. Of those patients, three were in the ICU (two fewer than Friday) and five were on ventilators (one fewer than Friday). Of its 111 currently staffed ICU beds, 13 were available in the county.

Franklin County's hospitalization numbers remained the same with 17 in the hospital, two of which are in the ICU. Of its 30 currently staffed ICU beds, 12 were still available.

Dauphin County saw a sizable drop from Friday, falling by eight patients to 34 total in the hospital with COVID-19 Sunday. Of those patients, six are in the ICU (three fewer than Friday) and seven are on ventilators (two more than Friday). Of its 198 ICU beds, 42 are still available.

Vaccine update (March 6)

In data updated Friday evening, the CDC says 68.4% of Cumberland County's population is fully vaccinated. The CDC also reported that 72.3% of the population 5 and older is vaccinated, and 75.7% of the population 12 and older is fully vaccinated.

The CDC also reported that 40.9% of the county's fully vaccinated population has received a booster vaccine.

Early Warning Dashboard update (Feb. 28)

Cumberland County again saw decreases in its COVID-19 percent positivity and a decrease in its incidence rate per 100,000 people in the Health Department's weekly update to its Early Warning Monitoring System Dashboard this weekend.

The county's percent positivity decreased to 8% for the week of Feb. 18-24, down from 14.2% the previous week. The incidence rate per 100,000 people decreased to 69.1, down from 160.2 the previous week, 188.7 two weeks ago and 352.1 from three weeks ago.

Bedford County had the highest positivity rate in the Midstate at 13.1% (the fifth highest in the state and down from 14.8% the week before). Cameron and McKeon counties topped the state at 14.3%.

Fulton County had the highest incidence rate in the Midstate and state at 234, up from 185.8 the week before.

School-age children (updated March 4)

In its weekly update for the 26th week of the school year, the department reported 31 cases among children aged 5-18 in Cumberland County during the week of Feb. 23-March 1, a decrease from the previous week's total of 41 cases. The total number of cases in Cumberland County for this school year is 4,520.

Statewide, the number of cases among 5- to 18-year-olds saw an increase of 1,153 cases reported during the week of Feb. 23-March 1, down from an increase of 2,025 cases during the previous week.

The state said the total number of cases in that age group for the school year is 254,028.

County numbers in the southcentral region (updated March 6):

Adams County (pop. 103,009): 9 new cases; 24,606 total cases (20,737 confirmed, 3,869 probable); 46,859 negatives; 354 deaths; 54.9% of county population vaccinated

Bedford County (pop. 47,888): 7 new cases; 10,903 total cases (7,335 confirmed, 3,568 probable); 13,465 negatives; 271 deaths; 38.6% of county population vaccinated

Blair County (pop. 121,829): 21 new cases; 29,464 total cases (23,680 confirmed, 5,784 probable); 49,931 negatives; 598 deaths (+1); 51.9% of county population vaccinated

Cumberland County (pop. 253,370): 54 new cases; 50,588 total cases (38,570 confirmed, 12,018 probable); 109,977 negatives; 865 deaths; 68.4% of county population vaccinated

Dauphin County (pop. 278,299): 36 new cases; 58,793 total cases (49,172 confirmed, 9,621 probable); 134,787 negatives; 937 deaths (+1); 62.2% of county population vaccinated

Franklin County (pop. 155,027): 5 new cases; 40,118 total cases (33,360 confirmed, 6,758 probable); 67,921 negatives; 670 deaths; 48.8% of county population vaccinated

Fulton County (pop. 14,530): 0 new cases; 4,089 total cases (2,221 confirmed, 1,868 probable); 5,282 negatives; 64 deaths; 35.7% of county population vaccinated

Huntingdon County (pop. 45,144): 8 new cases; 11,434 total cases (9,521 confirmed, 1,913 probable); 23,187 negatives; 240 deaths; 50.6% of county population vaccinated

Juniata County (pop. 24,763): 2 new cases; 4,744 total cases (4,367 confirmed, 377 probable); 7,132 negatives; 174 deaths; 40.2% of county population vaccinated

Lebanon County (pop. 141,793): 9 new cases; 36,362 total cases (31,580 confirmed, 4,782 probable); 65,774 negatives; 505 deaths; 55.3% of county population vaccinated

Mifflin County (pop. 46,138): 11 new cases; 12,214 total cases (11,603 confirmed, 611 probable); 18,108 negatives; 274 deaths; 49.4% of county population vaccinated

Perry County (pop. 46,272): 8 new cases; 8,783 total cases (6,922 confirmed, 1,861 probable); 14,457 negatives; 180 deaths; 48.2% of county population vaccinated

York County (pop. 449,058): 68 new cases; 118,003 total cases (98,749 confirmed; 19,254 probable); 203,923 negatives; 1,461 deaths (+1); 58.4% of county population vaccinated

(Counties with a percent positivity above 5% in a week go on the Department of Health's watch list)

Pennsylvania: Percent Positivity - 6.6% last 7 days (9.7% previous 7 days) Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 123.0 (179.6 previous 7 days)

Adams County: Percent Positivity - 6.7% last 7 days (11.1% previous 7 days) Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 78.6 (133.0 previous 7 days)

Cumberland County: Percent Positivity - 8.0% last 7 days (14.2% previous 7 days) Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 69.1 (160.2 previous 7 days)

Dauphin County: Percent Positivity - 7.3% last 7 days (11.8% previous 7 days) Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 61.1 (121.5 previous 7 days)

Franklin County: Percent Positivity - 7.8% last 7 days (10.0% previous 7 days) Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 103.9 (140.6 previous 7 days)

Lebanon County: Percent Positivity - 7.8% last 7 days (10.4% previous 7 days) Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 83.2 (122.0 previous 7 days)

Perry County: Percent Positivity - 10.3% last 7 days (15.2% previous 7 days) Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 71.3 (129.7 previous 7 days)

York County:

Percent Positivity - 8.1% last 7 days (12.0% previous 7 days)

Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 87.5 (152.3 previous 7 days)