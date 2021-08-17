DOH: 54 new COVID-19 cases for Cumberland County Tuesday; hospitalizations increase fifth straight day

The state Department of Health reported 54 new cases of COVID-19 and one additional death for Cumberland County Tuesday, with hospitalizations in the county increasing for the fifth straight day.
The last time the county saw a count higher than 50 in a single-day report was on May 7 when 57 cases were reported.
Tuesday's report included 167 total test results, with 27 probable cases. Comparing just the number of negative tests (113) and confirmed positive tests (27), the county saw 19.3% of its tests come back positive.
The number of patients in the county hospitalized with COVID-19 increased to 30 in Tuesday's report, an increase of two from Monday and 13 since Friday, with seven in intensive care and two on ventilators. That's the highest number of hospitalizations for the county since June 3 (30 patients).
The Health Department reported 2,027 additional positive cases of COVID-19 and 27 new deaths for the state since Tuesday's report.
The southcentral region reported 352 cases Tuesday, with eight of the region's 13 counties showing double-digit increases and four counties show increases of 50 or more new cases. York County reported 75 new cases, Dauphin County 63 and Franklin County 54. The region also reported six additional deaths, the highest single-day total for the region since June 4.
The CDC labels Cumberland County as having "high" transmission of the virus — the highest level, which is the transmission level for Adams, Bedford, Dauphin, Franklin, Juniata, Lebanon, Perry and York counties. Community transmission is determined by the number of new cases per 100,000 people in the last seven days and the positivity rate over the last seven days, so the classification could vary from day to day based on those numbers.
In data updated Monday evening, the CDC says 55.2% of Cumberland County's total population of 253,370 has been fully vaccinated. For the county's vaccine eligible population of people ages 12 and older, 63.7% has been fully vaccinated. CDC data is current as of 6 a.m. on the day it is posted.
In CDC estimates, the delta variant accounted for 83.4% of genetically sequenced coronavirus cases of COVID-19 in the United States for the two-week period ending Aug. 7, marking an increase from the 81.7% estimated for the week ending July 31.
For Region 3 in the U.S. (which includes Pennsylvania, Delaware, District of Columbia, Maryland, Virginia and West Virginia), the delta variant is estimated to account for 86.5% of genetically sequenced coronavirus cases of COVID-19, representing an increase from an estimated 84.2% for the two-week period ending July 31.
The delta variant is a mutated coronavirus that spreads more easily than other versions. It was first detected in India but now has been identified around the world.
County numbers in the southcentral region (for Aug. 17):
- Adams County (pop. 103,009): 31 new cases; 10,149 total cases (8,369 confirmed, 1,780 probable); 39,797 negatives; 190 deaths; 44% of county population vaccinated
- Bedford County (pop. 47,888): 11 new cases; 4,870 total cases (3,382 confirmed, 1,488 probable); 10,829 negatives; 142 deaths; 31.1% of county population vaccinated
- Blair County (pop. 121,829): 14 new cases; 13,739 total cases (10,780 confirmed, 2,959 probable); 42,081 negatives; 346 deaths; 42.1% of county population vaccinated
- Cumberland County (pop. 253,370): 54 new cases; 21,495 total cases (17,227 confirmed, 4,268 probable); 88,658 negatives; 533 deaths (+1); 55.2% of county population vaccinated
- Dauphin County (pop. 278,299): 63 new cases; 27,308 total cases (23,695 confirmed, 3,613 probable); 114,923 negatives; 571 deaths (+1); 51.7% of county population vaccinated
- Franklin County (pop. 155,027): 54 new cases; 16,001 total cases (13,546 confirmed, 2,455 probable); 58,721 negatives; 377 deaths; 39.2% of county population vaccinated
- Fulton County (pop. 14,530): 8 new cases; 1,416 total cases (792 confirmed, 624 probable); 4,378 negatives; 17 deaths; 26.9% of county population vaccinated
- Huntingdon County (pop. 45,144): 1 new case; 5,258 total cases (4,412 confirmed, 846 probable); 17,623 negatives; 137 deaths (+1); 41.3% of county population vaccinated
- Juniata County (pop. 24,763): 1 new case; 2,187 total cases (1,975 confirmed, 212 probable); 5,872 negatives; 88 deaths; 35.3% of county population vaccinated
- Lebanon County (pop. 141,793): 27 new cases; 16,648 total cases (14,395 confirmed, 2,253 probable); 57,419 negatives; 300 deaths (+1); 44.8% of county population vaccinated
- Mifflin County (pop. 46,138): 8 new cases; 5,515 total cases (5,208 confirmed, 307 probable); 15,946 negatives; 183 deaths; 42.3% of county population vaccinated
- Perry County (pop. 46,272): 6 new cases; 3,972 total cases (3,091 confirmed, 881 probable); 11,652 negatives; 101 deaths; 40.9% of county population vaccinated
- York County (pop. 449,058): 75 new cases; 48,632 total cases (39,545 confirmed, 9,087 probable); 172,012 negatives; 842 deaths (+2); 48.6% of county population vaccinated
ZIP code-level counts (updated Aug. 17):
- 17013: 2,587 positives, 13,462 negatives - +11 since Aug. 16
- 17015: 1,579 positives, 6,685 negatives - +8 since Aug. 16
- 17050: 2,499 positives, 13,697 negatives - +2 since Aug. 16
- 17055: 2,888 positives, 16,401 negatives - +6 since Aug. 16
- 17011: 2,713 positives, 13,436 negatives - +5 since Aug. 16
- 17007: 390 positives, 1,677 negatives - +2 since Aug. 16
- 17065: 265 positives, 1,191 negatives - +1 since Aug. 16
- 17324: 255 positives, 1,274 negatives - +0 since Aug. 16
- 17241: 680 positives, 3,109 negatives - +1 since Aug. 16
- 17257: 1,817 positives, 6,753 negatives - +6 since Aug. 16
- 17240: 164 positives, 610 negatives - +0 since Aug. 16
- 17025: 1,138 positives, 5,310 negatives - +3 since Aug. 16
- 17070: 1,114 positives, 5,161 negatives - +2 since Aug. 16
- 17043: 383 positives, 1,963 negatives - +1 since Aug. 16
- 17019: 1,270 positives, 5,277 negatives - +4 since Aug. 16
- 17266: 20 positives, 121 negatives - +0 since Aug. 16
COVID-19 Early Warning Monitoring System Dashboard (Aug. 6 - Aug. 12):
(Counties with a percent positivity above 5% in a week go on the Department of Health's watch list)
- Pennsylvania:
- Percent Positivity - 6% last 7 days (5.4% previous 7 days)
- Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 69.6 (57.6 previous 7 days)
- Adams County:
- Percent Positivity - 6.4% last 7 days (7.9% previous 7 days)
- Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 86.4 (81.5 previous 7 days)
- Cumberland County:
- Percent Positivity - 7.6% last 7 days (7.4% previous 7 days)
- Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 68.3 (63.1 previous 7 days)
- Dauphin County:
- Percent Positivity - 10.5% last 7 days (7.1% previous 7 days)
- Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 113.5 (61.8 previous 7 days)
- Franklin County:
- Percent Positivity - 7.3% last 7 days (6.1% previous 7 days)
- Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 87.7 (69.7 previous 7 days)
- Lebanon County:
- Percent Positivity - 7.7% last 7 days (5.9% previous 7 days)
- Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 85.3 (61.4 previous 7 days)
- Perry County:
- Percent Positivity - 12.2% last 7 days (9.3% previous 7 days)
- Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 77.8 (45.4 previous 7 days)
- York County:
- Percent Positivity - 7.1% last 7 days (6.4% previous 7 days)
- Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 75.9 (60.1 previous 7 days)
