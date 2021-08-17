DOH: 54 new COVID-19 cases for Cumberland County Tuesday; hospitalizations increase fifth straight day

The CDC labels Cumberland County as having "high" transmission of the virus — the highest level, which is the transmission level for Adams, Bedford, Dauphin, Franklin, Juniata, Lebanon, Perry and York counties. Community transmission is determined by the number of new cases per 100,000 people in the last seven days and the positivity rate over the last seven days, so the classification could vary from day to day based on those numbers.

In data updated Monday evening, the CDC says 55.2% of Cumberland County's total population of 253,370 has been fully vaccinated. For the county's vaccine eligible population of people ages 12 and older, 63.7% has been fully vaccinated. CDC data is current as of 6 a.m. on the day it is posted.

In CDC estimates, the delta variant accounted for 83.4% of genetically sequenced coronavirus cases of COVID-19 in the United States for the two-week period ending Aug. 7, marking an increase from the 81.7% estimated for the week ending July 31.

