DOH: 54 cases of COVID-19 for Cumberland County Friday

The state Department of Health reported 54 new cases of COVID-19 and no new deaths for Cumberland County in Friday's data release.
Friday's report included 237 total test results, with 12 new probables. Comparing just the number of negative tests (183) and confirmed positive tests (42), the county saw about 18.7% of its tests come back positive.
The county's seven-day average of cases now sits at 40.71 and its 14-day per capita rate sits at 244.31.
On the DOH's weekly update to its Early Warning Monitoring System Dashboard, Cumberland County showed drops in percent positivity and incidence rate per 1,000 for the week of March 12-18. The county's incidence rate dropped to 4.4% (down from 4.8%) and its incidence rate dropped to 81.3 (down from 95.9.)
The state as whole saw its percent positivity increase to 6.5% (up from 5.7%) and incidence rate increase to 110.8 (up from 100).
There were 46 patients hospitalized with COVID-19 in the county in Friday's report (the third straight day for an increase), with four in intensive care units, and seven on ventilators.
As of Friday's data, the Health Department says 21,777 partial vaccines have been administered in Cumberland County, with 21,838 full vaccines (both doses) administered.
In the southcentral region for Friday, York County reported 146 new cases, Dauphin 49 new cases and Franklin County 38 new cases.
County numbers in the southcentral region (updated March 19):
- Adams County (pop. 103,009): 19 new cases; 7,699 total cases (6,542 confirmed, 1,157 probable); 31,752 negatives; 158 deaths (+1)
- Bedford County (pop. 47,888): 0 new cases; 3,895 total cases (2,825 confirmed, 1,070 probable); 9,091 negatives; 130 deaths (+1)
- Blair County (pop. 121,829): 23 new cases; 10,885 total cases (8,846 confirmed, 2,039 probable); 35,589 negatives; 309 deaths (+1)
- Cumberland County (pop. 253,370): 54 new cases; 17,353 total cases (14,245 confirmed, 3,108 probable); 71,383 negatives; 489 deaths
- Dauphin County (pop. 278,299): 49 new cases; 21,566 total cases (19,222 confirmed, 2,334 probable); 91,970 negatives; 510 deaths (-1)
- Franklin County (pop. 155,027): 38 new cases; 13,067 total cases (11,252 confirmed, 1,815 probable); 45,703 negatives; 337 deaths (+2)
- Fulton County (pop. 14,530): 1 new cases; 1,163 total cases (664 confirmed, 499 probable); 3,490 negatives; 15 deaths
- Huntingdon County (pop. 45,144): 20 new cases; 4,476 total cases (3,772 confirmed, 704 probable); 13,870 negatives; 126 deaths
- Juniata County (pop. 24,763): 3 new cases; 1,867 total cases (1,686 confirmed, 181 probable); 4,715 negatives; 81 deaths
- Lebanon County (pop. 141,793): 17 new cases; 13,362 total cases (11,709 confirmed, 1,653 probable); 45,079 negatives; 264 deaths
- Mifflin County (pop. 46,138): 7 new cases; 4,693 total cases (4,458 confirmed, 235 probable); 13,054 negatives; 174 deaths
- Perry County (pop. 46,272): 12 new cases; 3,062 total cases (2,477 confirmed, 585 probable); 9,582 negatives; 88 deaths
- York County (pop. 449,058): 146 new cases; 37,690 total cases (31,416 confirmed, 6,264 probable); 135,774 negatives; 743 deaths (+1)
ZIP code-level counts (updated March 19):
- 17013: 2,088 positives, 10,712 negatives - +45 since March 12
- 17015: 1,318 positives, 5,447 negatives - +18 since March 12
- 17050: 2,082 positives, 10,658 negatives - +35 since March 12
- 17055: 2,361 positives, 13,289 negatives - +22 since March 12
- 17011: 2,319 positives, 11,225 negatives - +28 since March 12
- 17007: 331 positives, 1,314 negatives - +5 since March 12
- 17065: 217 positives, 944 negatives - +2 since March 12
- 17324: 203 positives, 1,018 negatives - +0 since March 12
- 17241: 536 positives, 2,633 negatives - +13 since March 12
- 17257: 1,548 positives, 5,254 negatives - +11 since March 12
- 17240: 141 positives, 489 negatives - +5 since March 12
- 17025: 928 positives, 4,253 negatives - +13 since March 12
- 17070: 910 positives, 4,184 negatives - +18 since March 12
- 17043: 313 positives, 1,556 negatives - +2 since March 12
- 17019: 1,001 positives, 4,342 negatives - +27 since March 12
- 17266: 19 positives, 94 negatives - +1 since March 12
COVID-19 Early Warning Monitoring System Dashboard (March 12-March 18):
(Counties with a percent positivity above 5% in a week go on the Department of Health's watch list)
- Pennsylvania:
- Percent Positivity - 6.5% last 7 days (5.7% previous 7 days)
- Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 110.8 (100 previous 7 days)
- Adams County:
- Percent Positivity - 6.4% last 7 days (8.6% previous 7 days)
- Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 82.5 (133 previous 7 days)
- Cumberland County:
- Percent Positivity - 4.4% last 7 days (4.8% previous 7 days)
- Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 81.3 (95.9 previous 7 days)
- Dauphin County:
- Percent Positivity - 6.6% last 7 days (7.8% previous 7 days)
- Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 89.8 (110.7 previous 7 days)
- Franklin County:
- Percent Positivity - 6.8% last 7 days (5.2% previous 7 days)
- Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 118 (94.2 previous 7 days)
- Lebanon County:
- Percent Positivity - 7.5% last 7 days (7.3% previous 7 days)
- Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 117.1 (107.9 previous 7 days)
- Perry County:
- Percent Positivity - 9.0% last 7 days (9.3% previous 7 days)
- Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 82.1 (86.4 previous 7 days)
- York County:
- Percent Positivity - 8.3% last 7 days (6.5% previous 7 days)
- Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 120.9 (107.8 previous 7 days)
Email Jeff at jpratt@cumberlink.com. Follow him on Twitter @SentinelPratt.