DOH: 54 cases of COVID-19 for Cumberland County Friday

The state Department of Health reported 54 new cases of COVID-19 and no new deaths for Cumberland County in Friday's data release.

Friday's report included 237 total test results, with 12 new probables. Comparing just the number of negative tests (183) and confirmed positive tests (42), the county saw about 18.7% of its tests come back positive.

The county's seven-day average of cases now sits at 40.71 and its 14-day per capita rate sits at 244.31.

On the DOH's weekly update to its Early Warning Monitoring System Dashboard, Cumberland County showed drops in percent positivity and incidence rate per 1,000 for the week of March 12-18. The county's incidence rate dropped to 4.4% (down from 4.8%) and its incidence rate dropped to 81.3 (down from 95.9.)

The state as whole saw its percent positivity increase to 6.5% (up from 5.7%) and incidence rate increase to 110.8 (up from 100).

There were 46 patients hospitalized with COVID-19 in the county in Friday's report (the third straight day for an increase), with four in intensive care units, and seven on ventilators.

As of Friday's data, the Health Department says 21,777 partial vaccines have been administered in Cumberland County, with 21,838 full vaccines (both doses) administered.

