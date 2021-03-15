DOH: 53 new COVID-19 cases reported over weekend in Cumberland County

A relatively small number of cases of COVID-19 were reported over the weekend, though the decline also came with a decrease in the percentage of tests coming back positive for the disease.

The state Department of Health reported Monday that there were 39 new cases of COVID-19 Sunday and another 14 in Monday's report in Cumberland County.

Though Sunday's report was a slight uptick from the 36 cases reported Saturday, the percent positivity saw a decline Monday in the county. Based on just the number of positive confirmed tests reported and the number of negative tests reported, the county saw 21.1% of its tests come back positive Sunday, before falling to 11.2% of its tests coming back positive Monday.

With reporting usually slower over the weekend, most of the counties in the southcentral region didn't see large increases of COVID-19 cases.

York County saw the highest increase with 86 new cases Sunday and 51 new cases Monday, while Dauphin County had 47 new cases Sunday and 27 new cases Monday.

Lebanon County had 24 new cases Sunday before seeing only 12 new cases Monday, and Adams County saw 21 new cases Sunday before its count fell to seven new cases Monday. Franklin County had 19 new cases Sunday and 12 new cases Monday.