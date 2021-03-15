DOH: 53 new COVID-19 cases reported over weekend in Cumberland County

A relatively small number of cases of COVID-19 were reported over the weekend, though the decline also came with a decrease in the percentage of tests coming back positive for the disease.
The state Department of Health reported Monday that there were 39 new cases of COVID-19 Sunday and another 14 in Monday's report in Cumberland County.
Though Sunday's report was a slight uptick from the 36 cases reported Saturday, the percent positivity saw a decline Monday in the county. Based on just the number of positive confirmed tests reported and the number of negative tests reported, the county saw 21.1% of its tests come back positive Sunday, before falling to 11.2% of its tests coming back positive Monday.
With reporting usually slower over the weekend, most of the counties in the southcentral region didn't see large increases of COVID-19 cases.
York County saw the highest increase with 86 new cases Sunday and 51 new cases Monday, while Dauphin County had 47 new cases Sunday and 27 new cases Monday.
Lebanon County had 24 new cases Sunday before seeing only 12 new cases Monday, and Adams County saw 21 new cases Sunday before its count fell to seven new cases Monday. Franklin County had 19 new cases Sunday and 12 new cases Monday.
The number of deaths fluctuated in the state department's system, with only a few increasing at all since Saturday. Among them were Dauphin County, Lebanon County and Perry County, which each seeing one new death in the last two days.
Cumberland County's hospitalization rate is falling. Six fewer patients were in the hospital with COVID-19 with that number now at 30 patients. The county's number of adults in ICU and on ventilators, however, stayed steady since Saturday with two in the ICU and four on ventilators.
The department reported that statewide, there were 3,302 new cases and only 14 new deaths over the last two days.
County numbers in the southcentral region (updated March 15):
- Adams County (pop. 103,009): 21 new cases Sunday and 7 new cases Monday; 7,614 total cases (6,487 confirmed, 1,127 probable); 31,510 negatives; 155 deaths
- Bedford County (pop. 47,888): 2 new cases Sunday and 1 new case Monday; 3,879 total cases (2,820 confirmed, 1,059 probable); 9,038 negatives; 129 deaths
- Blair County (pop. 121,829): 9 new cases Sunday and 5 new cases Monday; 10,815 total cases (8,801 confirmed, 2,014 probable); 35,339 negatives; 305 deaths
- Cumberland County (pop. 253,370): 39 new cases Sunday and 14 new cases Monday; 17,157 total cases (14,106 confirmed, 3,051 probable); 70,828 negatives; 486 deaths
- Dauphin County (pop. 278,299): 47 new cases Sunday and 27 new cases Monday; 21,374 total cases (19,061 confirmed, 2,313 probable); 91,051 negatives; 506 deaths (+1)
- Franklin County (pop. 155,027): 19 new cases Sunday and 12 new cases Monday; 12,903 total cases (11,118 confirmed, 1,785 probable); 45,191 negatives; 332 deaths
- Fulton County (pop. 14,530): 0 new cases Sunday and 1 new case Monday; 1,157 total cases (661 confirmed, 495 probable); 3,447 negatives; 14 deaths
- Huntingdon County (pop. 45,144): 6 new cases Sunday and 7 new cases Monday; 4,449 total cases (3,755 confirmed, 694 probable); 13,783 negatives; 126 deaths
- Juniata County (pop. 24,763): 1 new case Sunday and 0 new cases Monday; 1,858 total cases (1,679 confirmed, 179 probable); 4,683 negatives; 81 deaths
- Lebanon County (pop. 141,793): 24 new cases Sunday and 12 new cases Monday; 13,229 total cases (11,600 confirmed, 1,629 probable); 44,637 negatives; 263 deaths (+1)
- Mifflin County (pop. 46,138): 3 new cases Sunday and 1 new case Monday; 4,670 total cases (4,436 confirmed, 234 probable); 12,933 negatives; 174 deaths
- Perry County (pop. 46,272): 12 new cases Sunday and 3 new cases Monday; 3,010 total cases (2,444 confirmed, 566 probable); 9,506 negatives; 87 deaths (+1)
- York County (pop. 449,058): 86 new cases Sunday and 51 new cases Monday; 37,166 total cases (31,038 confirmed, 6,128 probable); 134,597 negatives; 742 deaths
ZIP code-level counts (updated March 13):
- 17013: 2,044 positives, 10,621 negatives - +1 since March 12
- 17015: 1,302 positives, 5,384 negatives - +2 since March 12
- 17050: 2,052 positives, 10,525 negatives - +5 since March 12
- 17055: 2,342 positives, 13,161 negatives - +3 since March 12
- 17011: 2,294 positives, 11,088 negatives - +3 since March 12
- 17007: 327 positives, 1,301 negatives - +1 since March 12
- 17065: 215 positives, 933 negatives - +0 since March 12
- 17324: 203 positives, 1,002 negatives - +0 since March 12
- 17241: 523 positives, 2,606 negatives - +0 since March 12
- 17257: 1,540 positives, 5,186 negatives - +3 since March 12
- 17240: 137 positives, 483 negatives - +1 since March 12
- 17025: 916 positives, 4,191 negatives - +1 since March 12
- 17070: 895 positives, 4,133 negatives - +3 since March 12
- 17043: 311 positives, 1,546 negatives - +0 since March 12
- 17019: 976 positives, 4,298 negatives - +2 since March 12
- 17266: 19 positives, 93 negatives - +1 since March 12
COVID-19 Early Warning Monitoring System Dashboard (March 5-March 11):
(Counties with a percent positivity above 5% in a week go on the Department of Health's watch list)
- Pennsylvania:
- Percent Positivity - 5.7% last 7 days (5.7% previous 7 days)
- Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 97.5 (105.8 previous 7 days)
- Adams County:
- Percent Positivity - 8.4% last 7 days (6.8% previous 7 days)
- Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 129.1 (101.9 previous 7 days)
- Cumberland County:
- Percent Positivity - 4.8% last 7 days (8.9% previous 7 days)
- Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 93.9 (213.9 previous 7 days)
- Dauphin County:
- Percent Positivity - 7.8% last 7 days (7.4% previous 7 days)
- Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 109.6 (112.8 previous 7 days)
- Franklin County:
- Percent Positivity - 5.2% last 7 days (5.6% previous 7 days)
- Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 92.2 (81.9 previous 7 days)
- Lebanon County:
- Percent Positivity - 7.3% last 7 days (6.1% previous 7 days)
- Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 107.2 (99.4 previous 7 days)
- Perry County:
- Percent Positivity - 9.2% last 7 days (9.0% previous 7 days)
- Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 86.4 (80.0 previous 7 days)
- York County:
- Percent Positivity - 6.5% last 7 days (7.2% previous 7 days)
- Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 105.3 (103.8 previous 7 days)