DOH: 53 new COVID-19 cases for Cumberland County Friday, hospitalizations drop

The state Department of Health reported 53 new cases of COVID-19 for Cumberland County Friday.

The county's seven-day average of cases now sits at 46.86, the highest rate since May 6, and its 14-day per capita rate sits at 226.94.

But the data for hospitalizations in the county took a sizable drop Friday — the number of patients in the county hospitalized with COVID-19 decreased to 23 in Friday's report, a drop of nine from Thursday, with seven in intensive care and three on ventilators.

For the week (from Saturday through Friday), Cumberland County has 328 cases, 111 more than it reported the entire month of June. It has reported at least 20 new COVID cases every day in August, and 40 ore more cases six of the past seven days. Data is not available for how many positive new cases include vaccinated people.

Friday's report included 210 total test results, with 11 probable cases. Comparing just the number of negative tests (157) and confirmed positive tests (42), the county saw 21.1% of its tests come back positive.