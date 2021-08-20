DOH: 53 new COVID-19 cases for Cumberland County Friday, hospitalizations drop

The state Department of Health reported 53 new cases of COVID-19 for Cumberland County Friday.
The county's seven-day average of cases now sits at 46.86, the highest rate since May 6, and its 14-day per capita rate sits at 226.94.
But the data for hospitalizations in the county took a sizable drop Friday — the number of patients in the county hospitalized with COVID-19 decreased to 23 in Friday's report, a drop of nine from Thursday, with seven in intensive care and three on ventilators.
For the week (from Saturday through Friday), Cumberland County has 328 cases, 111 more than it reported the entire month of June. It has reported at least 20 new COVID cases every day in August, and 40 ore more cases six of the past seven days. Data is not available for how many positive new cases include vaccinated people.
Friday's report included 210 total test results, with 11 probable cases. Comparing just the number of negative tests (157) and confirmed positive tests (42), the county saw 21.1% of its tests come back positive.
Cumberland County stayed flat in percent positivity and showed an increase in incidence rate per 100,000 people in the Health Department's weekly update to its Early Warning Monitoring System Dashboard Friday. Cumberland County saw its percent positivity stay flat at 7.5% for the week of Aug. 13-19. The incidence rate per 100,000 people increased to 83.7 (up from 73.0 the previous week).
The southcentral region reported 398 cases Friday, with eight of the region's 13 counties showing double-digit increases and five counties showing increases of 30 or more new cases. York County reported 109 new cases, Dauphin County 77, Lebanon County 33 and Franklin County 32.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention labels Cumberland County as having "high" transmission of the virus — the highest level, which is the transmission level for Adams, Bedford, Dauphin, Franklin, Lebanon, Perry and York counties in the region. Community transmission is determined by the number of new cases per 100,000 people in the last seven days and the positivity rate over the last seven days, so the classification could vary from day to day based on those numbers.
In data updated Thursday evening, the CDC says 55.6% of Cumberland County's total population of 253,370 has been fully vaccinated. For the county's vaccine eligible population of people ages 12 and older, 64.1% has been fully vaccinated. CDC data is current as of 6 a.m. on the day it is posted.
In CDC estimates, the delta variant accounted for 98.8% of genetically sequenced coronavirus cases of COVID-19 in the United States for the two-week period ending Aug. 14, an increase from the 97.9% estimated for the week ending Aug. 7.
For Region 3 in the U.S. (which includes Pennsylvania, Delaware, District of Columbia, Maryland, Virginia and West Virginia), the delta variant is estimated to account for 98.4% of genetically sequenced coronavirus cases of COVID-19, an increase from an estimated 97.2% for the two-week period ending July 31.
Data added to the CDC site this week shows the delta variant accounted for 91.4% of the cases in Pennsylvania.
The delta variant is a mutated coronavirus that spreads more easily than other versions. It was first detected in India but now has been identified around the world.
County numbers in the southcentral region (for Aug. 20):
- Adams County (pop. 103,009): 28 new cases; 10,223 total cases (8,426 confirmed, 1,797 probable); 40,016 negatives; 190 deaths; 44.3% of county population vaccinated
- Bedford County (pop. 47,888): 7 new cases; 4,896 total cases (3,399 confirmed, 1,497 probable); 10,881 negatives; 142 deaths; 31.3% of county population vaccinated
- Blair County (pop. 121,829): 29 new cases; 13,808 total cases (10,820 confirmed, 2,988 probable); 42,235 negatives; 346 deaths; 42.4% of county population vaccinated
- Cumberland County (pop. 253,370): 53 new cases; 21,640 total cases (17,325 confirmed, 4,315 probable); 89,132 negatives; 535 deaths; 55.6% of county population vaccinated
- Dauphin County (pop. 278,299): 77 new cases; 27,518 total cases (23,858 confirmed, 3,660 probable); 115,457 negatives; 574 deaths (+1); 52% of county population vaccinated
- Franklin County (pop. 155,027): 32 new cases; 16,127 total cases (13,646 confirmed, 2,481 probable); 58,959 negatives; 379 deaths (+1); 39.4% of county population vaccinated
- Fulton County (pop. 14,530): 1 new case; 1,419 total cases (793 confirmed, 626 probable); 4,394 negatives; 17 deaths; 27% of county population vaccinated
- Huntingdon County (pop. 45,144): 9 new cases; 5,282 total cases (4,431 confirmed, 851 probable); 17,708 negatives; 137 deaths; 41.6% of county population vaccinated
- Juniata County (pop. 24,763): 1 new case; 2,195 total cases (1,980 confirmed, 215 probable); 5,900 negatives; 88 deaths; 35.4% of county population vaccinated
- Lebanon County (pop. 141,793): 33 new cases; 16,766 total cases (14,488 confirmed, 2,278 probable); 57,653 negatives; 301 deaths; 45.1% of county population vaccinated
- Mifflin County (pop. 46,138): 7 new cases; 5,536 total cases (5,229 confirmed, 307 probable); 16,026 negatives; 183 deaths; 42.7% of county population vaccinated
- Perry County (pop. 46,272): 12 new cases; 3,995 total cases (3,109 confirmed, 886 probable); 11,702 negatives; 101 deaths; 41.1% of county population vaccinated
- York County (pop. 449,058): 109 new cases; 48,971 total cases (39,831 confirmed, 9,140 probable); 172,882 negatives; 843 deaths; 48.9% of county population vaccinated
ZIP code-level counts (updated Aug. 20):
- 17013: 2,605 positives, 13,521 negatives - +29 since Aug. 16
- 17015: 1,584 positives, 6,728 negatives - +13 since Aug. 16
- 17050: 2,513 positives, 13,800 negatives - +16 since Aug. 16
- 17055: 2,909 positives, 16,469 negatives - +27 since Aug. 16
- 17011: 2,720 positives, 13,507 negatives - +12 since Aug. 16
- 17007: 393 positives, 1,683 negatives - +5 since Aug. 16
- 17065: 267 positives, 1,196 negatives - +3 since Aug. 16
- 17324: 257 positives, 1,279 negatives - +2 since Aug. 16
- 17241: 685 positives, 3,121 negatives - +6 since Aug. 16
- 17257: 1,833 positives, 6,828 negatives - +22 since Aug. 16
- 17240: 164 positives, 612 negatives - +0 since Aug. 16
- 17025: 1,143 positives, 5,333 negatives - +8 since Aug. 16
- 17070: 1,121 positives, 5,193 negatives - +9 since Aug. 16
- 17043: 390 positives, 1,975 negatives - +8 since Aug. 16
- 17019: 1,275 positives, 5,317 negatives - +9 since Aug. 16
- 17266: 20 positives, 120 negatives - +0 since Aug. 16
COVID-19 Early Warning Monitoring System Dashboard (Aug. 13 - Aug. 19):
(Counties with a percent positivity above 5% in a week go on the Department of Health's watch list)
- Pennsylvania:
- Percent Positivity - 6.9% last 7 days (5.8% previous 7 days)
- Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 91.2 (71.4 previous 7 days)
- Adams County:
- Percent Positivity - 8.6% last 7 days (6.2% previous 7 days)
- Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 121.3 (89.3 previous 7 days)
- Cumberland County:
- Percent Positivity - 7.5% last 7 days (7.5% previous 7 days)
- Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 83.7 (73.0 previous 7 days)
- Dauphin County:
- Percent Positivity - 11.9% last 7 days (9.1% previous 7 days)
- Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 152.4 (102.8 previous 7 days)
- Franklin County:
- Percent Positivity - 9.1% last 7 days (6.9% previous 7 days)
- Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 121.9 (91.0 previous 7 days)
- Lebanon County:
- Percent Positivity - 9.1% last 7 days (7.3% previous 7 days)
- Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 119.9 (81.1 previous 7 days)
- Perry County:
- Percent Positivity - 10.8% last 7 days (12.2% previous 7 days)
- Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 86.4 (71.3 previous 7 days)
- York County:
- Percent Positivity - 9.2% last 7 days (6.8% previous 7 days)
- Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 121.4 (75.9 previous 7 days)
