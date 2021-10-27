DOH: 53 new COVID-19 cases, five new deaths reported in Cumberland County Wednesday

The state Department of Health reported 53 cases of COVID-19 and five additional deaths for Cumberland County Wednesday.

The county has reported 50 deaths so far in October, the highest total since 113 in January. The county reported 21 COVID-related deaths in September.

The number of patients hospitalized in the county with COVID-19 decreased to 92 in Wednesday's report, down nine from Tuesday. There are 22 adults in intensive care (down four from Tuesday) and 17 on ventilators (down two from Tuesday). Eleven adult ICU beds remain open of the 113 currently staffed across the county, and 34 of 95 ventilators in the county are in use.

Wednesday's report included 228 test results, with 23 probable cases. Comparing just the number of negative tests (175) and confirmed positive tests (30), the county saw 14.6% of its tests come back positive.

The southcentral region reported 747 cases and 34 new deaths Wednesday, with 260 cases and nine deaths in York County, 95 cases and three deaths in Dauphin County and 73 cases and three deaths in Blair County.

Franklin County reports 67 patients hospitalized with COVID-19 Wednesday (up four from Tuesday), with one of 29 currently staffed ICU beds available in the county and 17 of 35 available ventilators in use. There are 12 adults in intensive care and 10 on ventilators.

Dauphin County reports 115 patients hospitalized with COVID-19 Wednesday (up seven from Tuesday), with 27 of 198 currently staffed ICU beds available in the county and 76 of 177 available ventilators in use. There are 29 adults in intensive care and 18 on ventilators.

School-age children

In its weekly update for the eighth week of the school year, the department reported another 118 cases among children aged 5-18 in Cumberland County during the week of Oct. 13-19, the same number of cases as was reported last week. That brings the total number of cases in Cumberland County for this school year to 1,189.

Statewide, the number of cases among 5- to 18-year-olds decreased for the fourth week in a row with 5,877 cases reported. The state said the total number of cases in that age group for the school year is 54,503.

Early Warning Dashboard

Cumberland County saw a decrease in its in percent positivity and its incidence rate per 100,000 people in the Health Department's weekly update to its Early Warning Monitoring System Dashboard Friday. Its percent positivity decreased to 11.1% for the week of Oct. 15-21, down from 11.8% the previous week. The incidence rate per 100,000 people decreased to 158.3, down from 213.1 the previous week.

Philadelphia County, which includes the city of Philadelphia, had the second lowest percent positivity in the state for the week of Oct. 15-21 at 4.5% and the lowest incidence rate per 100,000 people at 89.5.

Forest County has the lowest percent positivity for the week at 3.1%.

Penn State Health update (Oct. 25)

Penn State Health lists a COVID-19 dashboard on its website tracking cases at each of its acute care hospitals — Penn State Health Milton S. Hershey Medical Center, Penn State Health Holy Spirit Medical Center, Hampden Medical Center and Penn State Health St. Joseph Medical Center. The dashboard will be updated every Monday, Wednesday and Friday.

Monday's update shows 102 total cases (99 adults, 3 pediatrics) in the health system's four hospitals — 20 are fully vaccinated (19.6%) with no one in an ICU and no one on a ventilator, 72 are nonvaccinated (70.6%) with 27 adults in an ICU and 13 adults on a ventilator, and 10 are unknown status patients. All three children hospitalized are unvaccinated, with one in an ICU and one on a ventilator.

Holy Spirit Medical Center in Camp Hill has 19 COVID patients. Seven are fully vaccinated adults (no one in ICU and no one on a ventilator) and 12 unvaccinated adults (three in an ICU and two on a ventilator).

Hampden Medical Center has seven COVID patients. Five are not fully vaccinated (two in an ICU, two on a ventilator) and two are fully vaccinated.

Vaccinations

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention labels Cumberland County as having "high" transmission of the virus — the highest level, which is the transmission level for every county in the state. Community transmission is determined by the number of new cases per 100,000 people in the last seven days and the positivity rate over the last seven days, so the classification could vary from day to day based on those numbers.

In data updated Tuesday evening, the CDC says Cumberland County has seen 62.3% of its total population of 253,370 become fully vaccinated. For the county's vaccine eligible population of people ages 12 and older, 71.9% have been fully vaccinated.

County numbers in the southcentral region (for Oct. 27):

Adams County (pop. 103,009): 48 new cases; 13,213 total cases (10,817 confirmed, 2,396 probable); 43,945 negatives; 220 deaths (+1); 49.7% of county population vaccinated

Bedford County (pop. 47,888): 18 new cases; 6,743 total cases (4,576 confirmed, 2,167 probable); 12,403 negatives; 170 deaths (+1); 34.5% of county population vaccinated

Blair County (pop. 121,829): 73 new cases; 17,304 total cases (13,652 confirmed, 3,652 probable); 46,942 negatives; 382 deaths (+3); 46% of county population vaccinated

Cumberland County (pop. 253,370): 53 new cases; 28,014 total cases (21,920 confirmed, 6,094 probable); 101,252 negatives; 617 deaths (+5); 62.3% of county population vaccinated

Dauphin County (pop. 278,299): 95 new cases; 34,666 total cases (29,764 confirmed, 4,902 probable); 127,617 negatives; 642 deaths (+3); 58.2% of county population vaccinated

Franklin County (pop. 155,027): 66 new cases; 21,689 total cases (17,712 confirmed, 3,977 probable); 64,168 negatives; 455 deaths (+4); 45.2% of county population vaccinated

Fulton County (pop. 14,530): 10 new cases; 2,233 total cases (1,110 confirmed, 1,123 probable); 4,988 negatives; 31 deaths (+2); 30.8% of county population vaccinated

Huntingdon County (pop. 45,144): 18 new cases; 6,805 total cases (5,605 confirmed, 1,200 probable); 20,473 negatives; 156 deaths; 46.4% of county population vaccinated

Juniata County (pop. 24,763): 18 new cases; 2,880 total cases (2,620 confirmed, 260 probable); 6,611 negatives; 115 deaths; 39.7% of county population vaccinated

Lebanon County (pop. 141,793): 40 new cases; 20,509 total cases (17,539 confirmed, 2,970 probable); 62,792 negatives; 330 deaths (+3); 50.4% of county population vaccinated

Mifflin County (pop. 46,138): 37 new cases; 7,220 total cases (6,827 confirmed, 393 probable); 17,506 negatives; 197 deaths (+2); 48.5% of county population vaccinated

Perry County (pop. 46,272): 11 new cases; 5,267 total cases (4,064 confirmed, 1,203 probable); 13,175 negatives; 121 deaths (+1); 46.6% of county population vaccinated

York County (pop. 449,058): 260 new cases; 62,106 total cases (50,560 confirmed; 11,546 probable); 193,346 negatives; 966 deaths (+9); 54.9% of county population vaccinated

ZIP code-level counts (updated Oct. 27):

17013: 3,357 positives, 15,687 negatives - +18 since Oct. 22

17015: 2,016 positives, 7,651 negatives - +18 since Oct. 22

17050: 3,191 positives, 15,984 negatives - +25 since Oct. 22

17055: 3,580 positives, 18,189 negatives - +36 since Oct. 22

17011: 3,313 positives, 15,221 negatives - +32 since Oct. 22

17007: 480 positives, 1,950 negatives - +3 since Oct. 22

17065: 345 positives, 1,352 negatives - +2 since Oct. 22

17324: 383 positives, 1,406 negatives - +6 since Oct. 22

17241: 905 positives, 3,425 negatives - +11 since Oct. 22

17257: 2,320 positives, 7,724 negatives - +22 since Oct. 22

17240: 219 positives, 691 negatives - +3 since Oct. 22

17025: 1,534 positives, 6,167 negatives - +23 since Oct. 22

17070: 1,423 positives, 5,869 negatives - +14 since Oct. 22

17043: 489 positives, 2,231 negatives - +5 since Oct. 22

17019: 1,683 positives, 5,996 negatives - +30 since Oct. 22

17266: 28 positives, 136 negatives - +1 since Oct. 22

School district and college case counts (updated Oct. 22)

The Sentinel's case counts for Cumberland County school districts and colleges or universities are updated Fridays. The policy for each school district’s reporting is noted in the list below.

Big Spring School District (reports active cases in past 14 days with school exposure): 14 student cases and 5 staff cases as of the site's last update on Oct. 20.

Carlisle Area School District (reports cases as they occur and updates a chart): 13 new cases since Oct. 14; 154 cases this school year (started Aug. 25) according to the chart's last update on Oct. 18.

Camp Hill School District (posts chart that includes total case count): 7 student cases and no new staff cases since Oct. 18; 61 student cases and 7 staff cases this school year (started Aug. 25.)

Cumberland Valley School District (reports weekly and total number of cases with school exposure): 13 cases since Oct. 18; 180 cases this school year (started Aug. 31.)

Mechanicsburg Area School District (chart lists total cases actively being monitored, updated Tuesday and Friday): 13 positive and presumed positive cases being monitored as of Oct. 22.

Shippensburg Area School District (reports weekly and total confirmed case counts involving school exposure): 6 new cases since Oct. 18; 145 cases this school year (started Aug. 19.)

South Middleton School District (posts notices as cases occur, updates table of case counts weekly on Fridays): 68 cases this school year (started Aug. 25) as of the chart's last update on Oct. 15.

West Shore School District (reports active cases with school exposure within past 14 days): 35 student cases and 5 staff cases as of Oct. 22.

Dickinson College: 3 student cases and 1 employee cases since Oct. 18; 32 student cases and 23 employee cases this semester (started Aug. 30.)

Messiah University: 4 new student cases and 1 new staff case since Oct. 18; 50 student cases and 17 employee cases this semester (started Aug. 7.)

: 4 new student cases and 1 new staff case since Oct. 18; 50 student cases and 17 employee cases this semester (started Aug. 7.) Shippensburg University: 6 new student cases and 1 new staff case since Oct. 18; 150 student cases and 17 employee cases this semester (started Aug. 1.)

(Counties with a percent positivity above 5% in a week go on the Department of Health's watch list)

Pennsylvania: Percent Positivity - 9.4% last 7 days (9.7% previous 7 days) Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 173.4 (202.6 previous 7 days)

Adams County: Percent Positivity - 15.8% last 7 days (16.6% previous 7 days) Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 241.7 (220.4 previous 7 days)

Cumberland County: Percent Positivity - 11.1% last 7 days (11.8% previous 7 days) Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 158.3 (213.1 previous 7 days)

Dauphin County: Percent Positivity - 12.7% last 7 days (12.8% previous 7 days) Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 204.5 (226.7 previous 7 days)

Franklin County: Percent Positivity - 12.4% last 7 days (14.1% previous 7 days) Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 162.6 (176.7 previous 7 days)

Lebanon County: Percent Positivity - 13.1% last 7 days (14.4% previous 7 days) Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 200.3 (249.7 previous 7 days)

Perry County: Percent Positivity - 15.8% last 7 days (20.0% previous 7 days) Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 175.1 (237.7 previous 7 days)

York County:

Percent Positivity - 14.7% last 7 days (16.5% previous 7 days)

last 7 days (16.5% previous 7 days)

Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 247.4 (289.5 previous 7 days)