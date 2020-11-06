DOH: 52 COVID-19 cases reported in Cumberland County Friday; Pa. reports another record-breaking increase

Cumberland County saw a spike in cases as the state overall saw the highest single-day increase yet in COVID-19 since the pandemic began.

Part of the record increases are due to increased reporting, according to the state Department of Health. The department reported a record high testing of more than 49,500 diagnostic tests in the latest data set, which helped result in 3,384 new COVID-19 cases across the state.

Cumberland County's 52 new cases Friday - about double the number of new cases it had been seeing the past few days - was likely also due to more testing. Even though the number of new cases was high, there was also about twice as many negative tests as usual in the same report.

Judging by just the number of positive and negative tests reported, Cumberland County saw about 11.74% of its tests come back positive - about the rate it's seen in other reporting days.

Cumberland County wasn't the only county in the region to see a spike. Dauphin County rose by 99 new cases in Friday's report, and Franklin County's number increased by 46 new cases and three new deaths.