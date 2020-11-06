DOH: 52 COVID-19 cases reported in Cumberland County Friday; Pa. reports another record-breaking increase

Cumberland County saw a spike in cases as the state overall saw the highest single-day increase yet in COVID-19 since the pandemic began.
Part of the record increases are due to increased reporting, according to the state Department of Health. The department reported a record high testing of more than 49,500 diagnostic tests in the latest data set, which helped result in 3,384 new COVID-19 cases across the state.
Cumberland County's 52 new cases Friday - about double the number of new cases it had been seeing the past few days - was likely also due to more testing. Even though the number of new cases was high, there was also about twice as many negative tests as usual in the same report.
Judging by just the number of positive and negative tests reported, Cumberland County saw about 11.74% of its tests come back positive - about the rate it's seen in other reporting days.
Cumberland County wasn't the only county in the region to see a spike. Dauphin County rose by 99 new cases in Friday's report, and Franklin County's number increased by 46 new cases and three new deaths.
Other counties in the region that don't often report higher numbers also saw increases. Adams County's increases are usually in the single-digits or teens, but it saw 36 new cases and one new death Friday. Juniata County rarely sees increases outside of single-digits, but its tally increased by 20 new cases, while Mifflin County saw 34 new cases.
Some counties saw about the same number of new cases as in past days, with Lebanon County seeing 55 new cases, Bedford County seeing 31 new cases and Huntingdon County seeing 20 new cases.
York and Blair counties were the only counties to see a reduction in the number of new cases, with York County seeing only 46 new cases and one new death (about half of Thursday's report), and Blair County seeing only 38 new cases and one new death, compared to the daily increases in the 70s and 80s over the last week.
Support Local Journalism
County numbers in the southcentral region (updated Nov. 6):
- Adams County (pop. 103,009): 36 new cases; 1,288 total cases (1,251 confirmed, 37 probable); 19,521 negatives; 34 deaths (+1)
- Bedford County (pop. 47,888): 31 new cases; 581 total cases (456 confirmed, 125 probable); 5,763 negatives; 9 deaths
- Blair County (pop. 121,829): 38 new cases; 1,771 total cases (1,566 confirmed, 205 probable); 23,135 negatives; 34 deaths (+1)
- Cumberland County (pop. 253,370): 52 new cases; 2,745 total cases (2,556 confirmed, 189 probable); 40,395 negatives; 82 deaths
- Dauphin County (pop. 278,299): 99 new cases; 5,367 total cases (5,197 confirmed, 170 probable); 57,931 negatives; 196 deaths
- Franklin County (pop. 155,027): 46 new cases; 2,546 total cases (2,454 confirmed, 92 probable); 25,996 negatives; 62 deaths (+3)
- Fulton County (pop. 14,530): 2 new cases; 116 total cases (96 confirmed, 20 probable); 1,647 negatives; 4 deaths
- Huntingdon County (pop. 45,144): 22 new cases; 1,172 total cases (1,066 confirmed, 106 probable); 8,739 negatives; 24 deaths (+1)
- Juniata County (pop. 24,763): 20 new cases; 279 total cases (259 confirmed, 20 probable); 3,030 negatives; 8 deaths
- Lebanon County (pop. 141,793): 55 new cases; 3,503 total cases (3,359 confirmed, 144 probable); 26,829 negatives; 72 deaths (+1)
- Mifflin County (pop. 46,138): 34 new cases; 562 total cases (519 confirmed, 43 probable); 8,414 negatives; 4 deaths
- Perry County (pop. 46,272): 6 new cases; 408 total cases (369 confirmed, 39 probable); 5,627 negatives; 7 deaths
- York County (pop. 449,058): 46 new cases; 7,072 total cases (6,794 confirmed, 278 probable); 78,705 negatives; 211 deaths (+1)
ZIP code-level counts (through Nov. 6):
- 17013: 377 positives, 5,901 negatives - +35 since Oct. 30
- 17015: 204 positives, 3,027 negatives - +13 since Oct. 30
- 17050: 427 positives, 5,741 negatives - +16 since Oct. 30
- 17055: 419 positives, 6,928 negatives - +34 since Oct. 30
- 17011: 415 positives, 7,007 negatives - +24 since Oct. 30
- 17007: 36 positives, 755 negatives - +10 since Oct. 30
- 17065: 39 positives, 499 negatives - +4 since Oct. 30
- 17324: 44 positives, 605 negatives - +5 since Oct. 30
- 17241: 128 positives, 1,696 negatives - +13 since Oct. 30
- 17257: 375 positives, 2,235 negatives - +39 since Oct. 30
- 17240: 26 positives, 198 negatives - +2 since Oct. 30
- 17025: 153 positives, 2,189 negatives - +8 since Oct. 30
- 17070: 150 positives, 2,262 negatives - +20 since Oct. 30
- 17043: 45 positives, 913 negatives - +5 since Oct. 30
- 17019: 121 positives, 2,526 negatives - +7 since Oct. 30
Long-term care facilities and personal care homes in Cumberland County (as reported to the Department of Health through Nov. 4 - personal care home data may be incomplete due to the department's transition to new system):
- Artis Senior Living of West Shore (Lemoyne): Fewer than 5 resident cases; 0 staff cases; fewer than 5 deaths
- Bethany Village Retirement Center (Mechanicsburg): 0 resident cases; fewer than 5 staff cases; 0 deaths
- Bridges at Bent Creek (Hampden Township): 0 resident cases; fewer than 5 staff cases; 0 deaths
- Brookdale Grandon Farms (Hampden Township): 9 resident cases; 5 staff cases; 0 deaths
- Carriage Courts Personal Care at Green Ridge Village (Newville): 0 resident cases; fewer than 5 staff cases; 0 deaths
- Chapel Pointe (Carlisle): 0 resident cases; fewer than 5 staff cases; 0 deaths
- Claremont Nursing & Rehabilitation Center (Carlisle): fewer than 5 resident cases; 12 staff cases; 0 deaths
- Country Meadows of West Shore (Mechanicsburg): 5 resident cases; fewer than 5 staff cases; 0 deaths
- Cumberland Crossings (Carlisle): 0 resident cases; 0 staff cases; 0 deaths
- Forest Park (Carlisle: 0 resident cases; fewer than 5 staff cases; 0 deaths
- Fox Subacute (Mechanicsburg): 0 resident cases; 5 staff cases; 0 deaths
- Gardens at Camp Hill: 48 resident cases; 22 staff cases; 8 deaths
- Gardens at West Shore (Camp Hill): 82 resident cases; 26 staff cases; 19 deaths (numbers are from last available data on June 10)
- Gilliland Manor (Newville): 0 resident cases; fewer than 5 staff cases; 0 deaths
- Manorcare Health Center (Carlisle): 25 resident cases; 7 staff cases; 5 deaths
- Messiah Lifeways (Upper Allen Township): 9 cases; 7 staff cases; 0 deaths
- Sarah A. Todd Memorial Home (Carlisle): 74 resident cases; 45 staff cases; 11 deaths
- Shippensburg Health Care Center: 100 resident cases; 32 staff cases; 32 deaths
- Swaim Health Center (Newville): 13 resident cases; 12 staff cases; 0 deaths
- Thornwald Home (Carlisle): 18 resident cases; 12 staff cases; fewer than 5 deaths
- Vibra Senior Living: 0 resident cases; fewer than 5 staff cases; 0 deaths
COVID-19 Early Warning Monitoring System Dashboard (Oct. 23-Oct. 29):
(Counties with a percent positivity above 5% in a week go on the Department of Health's watch list)
- Pennsylvania
- Percent Positivity - 6.1% last 7 days (5.0% previous 7 days)
- Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 103.9 (80.6 previous 7 days)
- Adams County:
- Percent Positivity - 4.8% last 7 days (4.2% previous 7 days)
- Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 94.3 (86.6 previous 7 days)
- Cumberland County:
- Percent Positivity - 5.2% last 7 days (4.8% previous 7 days)
- Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 71.2 (49.3 previous 7 days)
- Dauphin County:
- Percent Positivity - 6.6% last 7 days (5.5% previous 7 days)
- Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 119.1 (73.6 previous 7 days)
- Franklin County:
- Percent Positivity - 10.3% last 7 days (6.1% previous 7 days)
- Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 115.6 (68.5 previous 7 days)
- Lebanon County:
- Percent Positivity - 9.7% last 7 days (8.7% previous 7 days)
- Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 264.0 (171.2 previous 7 days)
- Perry County:
- Percent Positivity - 4.2% last 7 days (8.0% previous 7 days)
- Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 43.3 (80.2 previous 7 days)
- York County:
- Percent Positivity - 7.3% last 7 days (7.2% previous 7 days)
- Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 104.6 (91.9 previous 7 days)
Email Naomi Creason at ncreason@cumberlink.com or follow her on Twitter @SentinelCreason
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.