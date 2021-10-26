DOH: 51 new COVID-19 cases, one new death reported in Cumberland County Tuesday

The state Department of Health reported 51 cases of COVID-19 and one additional death for Cumberland County Tuesday.

The county has reported 45 deaths in October, the highest total since 113 in January. The county reported 21 COVID-related deaths in September.

The number of patients hospitalized with COVID-19 increased to 101 in Tuesday's report, up one from Monday. There are 26 adults in intensive care (up five from Monday) and 19 on ventilators (up two from Monday). Nine adult ICU beds remain open of the 114 currently staffed across the county, and 32 of 95 ventilators in the county are in use.

Tuesday's report included 151 test results, with 22 probable cases. Comparing just the number of negative tests (100) and confirmed positive tests (29), the county saw 22.5% of its tests come back positive.

The southcentral region reported 590 cases and 13 new deaths Tuesday, with 139 cases in York County, 97 cases in Dauphin County and 84 cases in Franklin County.

Franklin County reports 63 patients hospitalized with COVID-19 Tuesday (down one from Monday), with two of 30 currently staffed ICU beds available in the county and 13 of 35 available ventilators in use. There are eight adults in intensive care and seven on ventilators.

Dauphin County reports 108 patients hospitalized with COVID-19 Tuesday (up one from Monday), with 35 of 198 currently staffed ICU beds available in the county and 75 of 177 available ventilators in use. There are 33 adults in intensive care and 18 on ventilators.

School-age children

In its weekly update for the eighth week of the school year, the department reported another 118 cases among children aged 5-18 in Cumberland County during the week of Oct. 13-19, the same number of cases as was reported last week. That brings the total number of cases in Cumberland County for this school year to 1,189.

Statewide, the number of cases among 5- to 18-year-olds decreased for the fourth week in a row with 5,877 cases reported. The state said the total number of cases in that age group for the school year is 54,503.

Early Warning Dashboard

Cumberland County saw a decrease in its in percent positivity and its incidence rate per 100,000 people in the Health Department's weekly update to its Early Warning Monitoring System Dashboard Friday. Its percent positivity decreased to 11.1% for the week of Oct. 15-21, down from 11.8% the previous week. The incidence rate per 100,000 people decreased to 158.3, down from 213.1 the previous week.

Philadelphia County, which includes the city of Philadelphia, had the second lowest percent positivity in the state for the week of Oct. 15-21 at 4.5% and the lowest incidence rate per 100,000 people at 89.5.

Forest County has the lowest percent positivity for the week at 3.1%.

Penn State Health update (Oct. 25)

Penn State Health lists a COVID-19 dashboard on its website tracking cases at each of its acute care hospitals — Penn State Health Milton S. Hershey Medical Center, Penn State Health Holy Spirit Medical Center, Hampden Medical Center and Penn State Health St. Joseph Medical Center. The dashboard will be updated every Monday, Wednesday and Friday.

Monday's update shows 102 total cases (99 adults, 3 pediatrics) in the health system's four hospitals — 20 are fully vaccinated (19.6%) with no one in an ICU and no one on a ventilator, 72 are nonvaccinated (70.6%) with 27 adults in an ICU and 13 adults on a ventilator, and 10 are unknown status patients. All three children hospitalized are unvaccinated, with one in an ICU and one on a ventilator.

Holy Spirit Medical Center in Camp Hill has 19 COVID patients. Seven are fully vaccinated adults (no one in ICU and no one on a ventilator) and 12 unvaccinated adults (three in an ICU and two on a ventilator).

Hampden Medical Center has seven COVID patients. Five are not fully vaccinated (two in an ICU, two on a ventilator) and two are fully vaccinated.

Vaccinations

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention labels Cumberland County as having "high" transmission of the virus — the highest level, which is the transmission level for every county in the state. Community transmission is determined by the number of new cases per 100,000 people in the last seven days and the positivity rate over the last seven days, so the classification could vary from day to day based on those numbers.

In data updated Monday evening, the CDC says Cumberland County has seen 62.3% of its total population of 253,370 become fully vaccinated. For the county's vaccine eligible population of people ages 12 and older, 71.8% have been fully vaccinated.

County numbers in the southcentral region (for Oct. 26):

Adams County (pop. 103,009): 29 new cases; 13,165 total cases (10,789 confirmed, 2,376 probable); 43,925 negatives; 219 deaths; 49.7% of county population vaccinated

ZIP code-level counts (updated Oct. 26):

17013: 3,354 positives, 15,617 negatives - +15 since Oct. 22

17015: 2,012 positives, 7,641 negatives - +14 since Oct. 22

17050: 3,188 positives, 15,962 negatives - +22 since Oct. 22

17055: 3,576 positives, 18,168 negatives - +32 since Oct. 22

17011: 3,307 positives, 15,209 negatives - +26 since Oct. 22

17007: 480 positives, 1,946 negatives - +3 since Oct. 22

17065: 345 positives, 1,351 negatives - +2 since Oct. 22

17324: 383 positives, 1,404 negatives - +6 since Oct. 22

17241: 901 positives, 3,419 negatives - +7 since Oct. 22

17257: 2,314 positives, 7,705 negatives - +16 since Oct. 22

17240: 218 positives, 690 negatives - +2 since Oct. 22

17025: 1,533 positives, 6,159 negatives - +22 since Oct. 22

17070: 1,420 positives, 5,866 negatives - +11 since Oct. 22

17043: 488 positives, 2,226 negatives - +4 since Oct. 22

17019: 1,677 positives, 5,997 negatives - +24 since Oct. 22

17266: 28 positives, 136 negatives - +1 since Oct. 22

School district and college case counts (updated Oct. 22)

The Sentinel's case counts for Cumberland County school districts and colleges or universities are updated Fridays. The policy for each school district’s reporting is noted in the list below.

Big Spring School District (reports active cases in past 14 days with school exposure): 14 student cases and 5 staff cases as of the site’s last update on Oct. 20.

(reports active cases in past 14 days with school exposure): 14 student cases and 5 staff cases as of the site’s last update on Oct. 20. Carlisle Area School District (reports cases as they occur and updates a chart): 13 new cases since Oct. 14; 154 cases this school year (started Aug. 25) according to the chart’s last update on Oct. 18.

(reports cases as they occur and updates a chart): 13 new cases since Oct. 14; 154 cases this school year (started Aug. 25) according to the chart’s last update on Oct. 18. Camp Hill School District (posts chart that includes total case count): 7 student cases and no new staff cases since Oct. 18; 61 student cases and 7 staff cases this school year (started Aug. 25.)

(posts chart that includes total case count): 7 student cases and no new staff cases since Oct. 18; 61 student cases and 7 staff cases this school year (started Aug. 25.) Cumberland Valley School District (reports weekly and total number of cases with school exposure): 13 cases since Oct. 18; 180 cases this school year (started Aug. 31.)

(reports weekly and total number of cases with school exposure): 13 cases since Oct. 18; 180 cases this school year (started Aug. 31.) Mechanicsburg Area School District (chart lists total cases actively being monitored, updated Tuesday and Friday): 13 positive and presumed positive cases being monitored as of Oct. 22.

(chart lists total cases actively being monitored, updated Tuesday and Friday): 13 positive and presumed positive cases being monitored as of Oct. 22. Shippensburg Area School District (reports weekly and total confirmed case counts involving school exposure): 6 new cases since Oct. 18; 145 cases this school year (started Aug. 19.)

(reports weekly and total confirmed case counts involving school exposure): 6 new cases since Oct. 18; 145 cases this school year (started Aug. 19.) South Middleton School District (posts notices as cases occur, updates table of case counts weekly on Fridays): 68 cases this school year (started Aug. 25) as of the chart’s last update on Oct. 15.

(posts notices as cases occur, updates table of case counts weekly on Fridays): 68 cases this school year (started Aug. 25) as of the chart’s last update on Oct. 15. West Shore School District (reports active cases with school exposure within past 14 days): 35 student cases and 5 staff cases as of Oct. 22.

(reports active cases with school exposure within past 14 days): 35 student cases and 5 staff cases as of Oct. 22. Dickinson College : 3 student cases and 1 employee cases since Oct. 18; 32 student cases and 23 employee cases this semester (started Aug. 30.)

: 3 student cases and 1 employee cases since Oct. 18; 32 student cases and 23 employee cases this semester (started Aug. 30.) Messiah University : 4 new student cases and 1 new staff case since Oct. 18; 50 student cases and 17 employee cases this semester (started Aug. 7.)

: 4 new student cases and 1 new staff case since Oct. 18; 50 student cases and 17 employee cases this semester (started Aug. 7.) Shippensburg University: 6 new student cases and 1 new staff case since Oct. 18; 150 student cases and 17 employee cases this semester (started Aug. 1.)

(Counties with a percent positivity above 5% in a week go on the Department of Health's watch list)

Pennsylvania: Percent Positivity - 9.4% last 7 days (9.7% previous 7 days) Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 173.4 (202.6 previous 7 days)

Adams County: Percent Positivity - 15.8% last 7 days (16.6% previous 7 days) Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 241.7 (220.4 previous 7 days)

Cumberland County: Percent Positivity - 11.1% last 7 days (11.8% previous 7 days) Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 158.3 (213.1 previous 7 days)

Dauphin County: Percent Positivity - 12.7% last 7 days (12.8% previous 7 days) Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 204.5 (226.7 previous 7 days)

Franklin County: Percent Positivity - 12.4% last 7 days (14.1% previous 7 days) Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 162.6 (176.7 previous 7 days)

Lebanon County: Percent Positivity - 13.1% last 7 days (14.4% previous 7 days) Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 200.3 (249.7 previous 7 days)

Perry County: Percent Positivity - 15.8% last 7 days (20.0% previous 7 days) Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 175.1 (237.7 previous 7 days)

York County:

Percent Positivity - 14.7% last 7 days (16.5% previous 7 days)

Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 247.4 (289.5 previous 7 days)