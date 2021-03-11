DOH: 51 new cases of COVID-19 for Cumberland County Thursday

The state Department of Health reported 51 new cases of COVID-19 and no new deaths for Cumberland County in Thursday's data release.

Thursday's report included 161 total test results, with three new probables. Comparing just the number of negative tests (110) and confirmed positive tests (48), the county saw about 30% of its tests come back positive.

The county's seven-day average of cases now sits at 40.14. The seven-day rate is now fully removed from last weekend's single-day spike in cases (393 cases for the county on Feb. 27) due to an outbreak of COVID-19 at SCI Camp Hill prison.

Its 14-day per capita rate sits at 378.10, still influenced by the Feb. 27 case total.

According to the Department of Corrections dashboard as of Monday, SCI Camp Hill had 381 active cases of the virus — 347 from inmates and 34 from employees — with four deaths. The Department of Corrections showed in January a total population of 2,165 at the prison, which serves as the diagnostic and classification center for all male inmates entering the state prison system.

There were 39 patients hospitalized with COVID-19 in the county in Thursday's report, with four in intensive care units, and four on ventilators.