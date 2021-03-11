DOH: 51 new cases of COVID-19 for Cumberland County Thursday

The state Department of Health reported 51 new cases of COVID-19 and no new deaths for Cumberland County in Thursday's data release.
Thursday's report included 161 total test results, with three new probables. Comparing just the number of negative tests (110) and confirmed positive tests (48), the county saw about 30% of its tests come back positive.
The county's seven-day average of cases now sits at 40.14. The seven-day rate is now fully removed from last weekend's single-day spike in cases (393 cases for the county on Feb. 27) due to an outbreak of COVID-19 at SCI Camp Hill prison.
Its 14-day per capita rate sits at 378.10, still influenced by the Feb. 27 case total.
According to the Department of Corrections dashboard as of Monday, SCI Camp Hill had 381 active cases of the virus — 347 from inmates and 34 from employees — with four deaths. The Department of Corrections showed in January a total population of 2,165 at the prison, which serves as the diagnostic and classification center for all male inmates entering the state prison system.
As of Thursday's data, the Health Department says 19,247 partial vaccines have been administered in Cumberland County, with 15,533 full vaccines (both doses) administered.
In the southcentral region for Thursday, York County had 112 new cases, Dauphin County 42 cases and Franklin County 28 cases.
County numbers in the southcentral region (updated March 11):
- Adams County (pop. 103,009): 25 new cases; 7,527 total cases (6,432 confirmed, 1,095 probable); 31,274 negatives; 155 deaths
- Bedford County (pop. 47,888): 2 new cases; 3,856 total cases (2,802 confirmed, 1,054 probable); 8,973 negatives; 129 deaths
- Blair County (pop. 121,829): 15 new cases; 10,768 total cases (8,763 confirmed, 2,005 probable); 35,106 negatives; 305 deaths
- Cumberland County (pop. 253,370): 51 new cases; 16,983 total cases (13,990 confirmed, 2,993 probable); 70,348 negatives; 486 deaths
- Dauphin County (pop. 278,299): 42 new cases; 21,170 total cases (18,925 confirmed, 2,245 probable); 90,424 negatives; 504 deaths (+2)
- Franklin County (pop. 155,027): 28 new cases; 12,795 total cases (11,044 confirmed, 1,751 probable); 44,882 negatives; 330 deaths (+1)
- Fulton County (pop. 14,530): 3 new cases; 1,150 total cases (660 confirmed, 490 probable); 3,415 negatives; 14 deaths
- Huntingdon County (pop. 45,144): 8 new cases; 4,423 total cases (3,731 confirmed, 692 probable); 13,639 negatives; 126 deaths (+1)
- Juniata County (pop. 24,763): -1 new cases; 1,848 total cases (1,669 confirmed, 179 probable); 4,648 negatives; 81 deaths
- Lebanon County (pop. 141,793): 31 new cases; 13,121 total cases (11,514 confirmed, 1,607 probable); 44,360 negatives; 261 deaths
- Mifflin County (pop. 46,138): 14 new cases; 4,652 total cases (4,418 confirmed, 234 probable); 12,803 negatives; 172 deaths
- Perry County (pop. 46,272): 5 new cases; 2,981 total cases (2,432 confirmed, 549 probable); 9,430 negatives; 86 deaths
- York County (pop. 449,058): 112 new cases; 36,781 total cases (30,741 confirmed, 6,040 probable); 133,500 negatives; 738 deaths (+1)
ZIP code-level counts (updated March 11):
- 17013: 2,030 positives, 10,586 negatives - +12 since March 6
- 17015: 1,297 positives, 5,370 negatives - +11 since March 6
- 17050: 2,041 positives, 10,475 negatives - +27 since March 6
- 17055: 2,331 positives, 13,120 negatives - +22 since March 6
- 17011: 2,284 positives, 11,054 negatives - +16 since March 6
- 17007: 324 positives, 1,292 negatives - +4 since March 6
- 17065: 214 positives, 933 negatives - +3 since March 6
- 17324: 202 positives, 998 negatives - +3 since March 6
- 17241: 519 positives, 2,599 negatives - +4 since March 6
- 17257: 1,536 positives, 5,159 negatives - +4 since March 6
- 17240: 136 positives, 482 negatives - +2 since March 6
- 17025: 911 positives, 4,177 negatives - +12 since March 6
- 17070: 888 positives, 4,122 negatives - +8 since March 6
- 17043: 309 positives, 1,538 negatives - +13 since March 6
- 17019: 973 positives, 4,268 negatives - +10 since March 6
- 17266: 18 positives, 94 negatives - +0 since March 6
COVID-19 Early Warning Monitoring System Dashboard (Feb. 26-March 4):
(Counties with a percent positivity above 5% in a week go on the Department of Health's watch list)
- Pennsylvania:
- Percent Positivity - 5.7% last 7 days (6.2% previous 7 days)
- Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 103.7 (103.8 previous 7 days)
- Adams County:
- Percent Positivity - 6.7% last 7 days (8.8% previous 7 days)
- Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 98.0 (121.3 previous 7 days)
- Cumberland County:
- Percent Positivity - 8.8% last 7 days (5.8% previous 7 days)
- Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 213.1 (102.2 previous 7 days)
- Dauphin County:
- Percent Positivity - 7.4% last 7 days (9.1% previous 7 days)
- Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 110.7 (114.6 previous 7 days)
- Franklin County:
- Percent Positivity - 5.6% last 7 days (5.4% previous 7 days)
- Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 81.3 (83.9 previous 7 days)
- Lebanon County:
- Percent Positivity - 6.1% last 7 days (7.6% previous 7 days)
- Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 98.0 (107.2 previous 7 days)
- Perry County:
- Percent Positivity - 9.0% last 7 days (13.3% previous 7 days)
- Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 77.8 (88.6 previous 7 days)
- York County:
- Percent Positivity - 7.2% last 7 days (8.3% previous 7 days)
- Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 101.8 (107.6 previous 7 days)
