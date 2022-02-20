DOH: 50 new COVID-19 cases, one new death reported over 2 days in Cumberland County

Only one county in the southcentral region averaged more than 50 cases a day over part of the holiday weekend.

The state Department of Health updated its online dashboard Sunday with reporting numbers from Friday and Saturday, which revealed that York County was the only county in the region to exceed more than 200 new cases over a span of two days.

Cumberland County had 100 new cases, as well as one new death, over those two reporting days - much lower than the 227 reported last weekend and the 253 reported the week before that.

York and Cumberland counties were again the counties with the two highest new caseloads, with other counties seeing far lower numbers. Dauphin County had 81 new cases, while Franklin County had 58 new cases, Lebanon County 59 new cases and Adams County 49 new cases.

York County also saw the highest number of deaths, with four reported over the last two days. In addition to Cumberland County, one new death each was reported in Dauphin, Franklin, Perry, Lebanon, Huntingdon and Juniata, as well as two new deaths in Blair County.

Hospitalizations continue to fall in Cumberland County. After a drop to 65 in Friday's update, Sunday's number of hospitalized patients was at 57. Of those patients, six are in the ICU and four are on ventilators (a decrease of one each from Friday's update). Of the 111 ICU beds currently staffed in the county, 13 are still available.

The number of patients hospitalized in Franklin County remained the same at 31, with five of those patients in the ICU and three on ventilators - also the same numbers as Friday. Of its 31 currently staffed ICU beds, six were still available.

Dauphin County's tally fell only slightly by three patients to 64 total COVID-19 patients. Of those patients, 12 are in the ICU (the same as Friday) and 12 are on ventilators (an increase of one since Friday). Of its 198 currently staffed ICU beds, 31 are still available.

Penn State Health cases update (Feb. 18)

Penn State Health lists a COVID-19 dashboard on its website tracking cases at each of its acute care hospitals — Hershey Medical Center, Penn State Health Holy Spirit Medical Center, Hampden Medical Center and Penn State Health St. Joseph Medical Center. The dashboard is updated every Monday, Wednesday and Friday.

Wednesday's update shows 57 total cases (52 adults, five pediatrics) in the health system’s four hospitals, a decrease of three cases since Wednesday. Data is incomplete for the vaccinated and unvaccinated totals because Penn State Health said the vaccination status of St. Joseph Medical Center inpatients is unavailable.

There are five pediatric patients, with four of them known to be unvaccinated (one is in an ICU) and one whose vaccination status is unknown.

Holy Spirit Medical Center in Camp Hill did not have its numbers updated Friday, but on Wednesday, it had 14 COVID patients (a drop of five since Feb. 11). Seven are fully vaccinated adults (no one in the ICU and no one on a ventilator) and seven are unvaccinated adults (one in the ICU and no one on a ventilator).

Hampden Medical Center has two COVID patients. One is fully vaccinated (no one in the ICU and no one on a ventilator) and one is not fully vaccinated (one in the ICU and one on a ventilator).

Vaccine update (Feb. 20)

In data updated Friday evening, the CDC says 67.8% of Cumberland County's population is fully vaccinated. The CDC also reported that 71.6% of the population 5 and older is vaccinated, and 75.2% of the population 12 and older is fully vaccinated.

The CDC also reported that 40.3% of the county's fully vaccinated population has received a booster vaccine.

Early Warning Dashboard update (Feb. 14)

Cumberland County saw decreases in its COVID-19 percent positivity and a decrease in its incidence rate per 100,000 people in the Health Department's weekly update to its Early Warning Monitoring System Dashboard this weekend.

The county's percent positivity decreased to 17.2% for the week of Feb. 4-10, down from 25.4% the previous week. The incidence rate per 100,000 people decreased to 181.2, down from 352.1 the previous week and 673.7 from two weeks ago.

Perry County had the highest positivity rate in the Midstate at 23.4% (the fourth highest in the state and down from 31.3% the week before). Bedford and Cameron counties both sit at 24.5%.

Mifflin County had the highest incidence rate in the Midstate at 468.2, the highest rate in the state and down from 830.1 the week before.

School-age children (updated Feb. 18)

In its weekly update for the 24th week of the school year, the department reported 71 cases among children aged 5-18 in Cumberland County during the week of Feb. 9-Feb. 15, a decrease from the previous week's total of 104 cases. The total number of cases in Cumberland County for this school year is 4,450.

Statewide, the number of cases among 5- to 18-year-olds saw an increase of 3,183 cases reported during the week of Feb. 9-Feb. 15, down from an increase of 5,259 cases during the previous week.

The state said the total number of cases in that age group for the school year is 250,717.

County numbers in the southcentral region (updated Feb. 20) *2-day new case totals:

Adams County (pop. 103,009): 49 new cases; 24,414 total cases (20,565 confirmed, 3,849 probable); 46,569 negatives; 347 deaths; 54.6% of county population vaccinated

49 new cases; 24,414 total cases (20,565 confirmed, 3,849 probable); 46,569 negatives; 347 deaths; 54.6% of county population vaccinated Bedford County (pop. 47,888): 36 new cases; 10,808 total cases (7,261 confirmed, 3,547 probable); 13,384 negatives; 265 deaths; 38.4% of county population vaccinated

36 new cases; 10,808 total cases (7,261 confirmed, 3,547 probable); 13,384 negatives; 265 deaths; 38.4% of county population vaccinated Blair County (pop. 121,829): 46 new cases; 29,188 total cases (23,444 confirmed, 5,744 probable); 49,716 negatives; 591 deaths (+2); 51.5% of county population vaccinated

46 new cases; 29,188 total cases (23,444 confirmed, 5,744 probable); 49,716 negatives; 591 deaths (+2); 51.5% of county population vaccinated Cumberland County (pop. 253,370): 66 new cases; 50,055 total cases (38,206 confirmed, 11,849 probable); 109,170 negatives; 850 deaths (+1); 67.8% of county population vaccinated

66 new cases; 50,055 total cases (38,206 confirmed, 11,849 probable); 109,170 negatives; 850 deaths (+1); 67.8% of county population vaccinated Dauphin County (pop. 278,299): 81 new cases; 58,440 total cases (48,890 confirmed, 9,550 probable); 133,974 negatives; 917 deaths (+1); 61.7% of county population vaccinated

81 new cases; 58,440 total cases (48,890 confirmed, 9,550 probable); 133,974 negatives; 917 deaths (+1); 61.7% of county population vaccinated Franklin County (pop. 155,027): 58 new cases; 39,827 total cases (33,115 confirmed, 6,712 probable); 67,401 negatives; 655 deaths (+1); 48.4% of county population vaccinated

58 new cases; 39,827 total cases (33,115 confirmed, 6,712 probable); 67,401 negatives; 655 deaths (+1); 48.4% of county population vaccinated Fulton County (pop. 14,530): 28 new cases; 4,051 total cases (2,191 confirmed, 1,860 probable); 5,220 negatives; 64 deaths; 35.4% of county population vaccinated

28 new cases; 4,051 total cases (2,191 confirmed, 1,860 probable); 5,220 negatives; 64 deaths; 35.4% of county population vaccinated Huntingdon County (pop. 45,144): 28 new cases; 11,322 total cases (9,424 confirmed, 1,898 probable); 22,897 negatives; 237 deaths (+1); 50.3% of county population vaccinated

28 new cases; 11,322 total cases (9,424 confirmed, 1,898 probable); 22,897 negatives; 237 deaths (+1); 50.3% of county population vaccinated Juniata County (pop. 24,763): 19 new cases; 4,715 total cases (4,341 confirmed, 374 probable); 7,085 negatives; 173 deaths (+1); 39.9% of county population vaccinated

19 new cases; 4,715 total cases (4,341 confirmed, 374 probable); 7,085 negatives; 173 deaths (+1); 39.9% of county population vaccinated Lebanon County (pop. 141,793): 59 new cases; 36,209 total cases (31,446 confirmed, 4,763 probable); 65,328 negatives; 493 deaths (+1); 54.8% of county population vaccinated

59 new cases; 36,209 total cases (31,446 confirmed, 4,763 probable); 65,328 negatives; 493 deaths (+1); 54.8% of county population vaccinated Mifflin County (pop. 46,138): 21 new cases; 12,117 total cases (11,510 confirmed, 607 probable); 17,979 negatives; 266 deaths; 49.1% of county population vaccinated

21 new cases; 12,117 total cases (11,510 confirmed, 607 probable); 17,979 negatives; 266 deaths; 49.1% of county population vaccinated Perry County (pop. 46,272): 22 new cases; 8,735 total cases (6,889 confirmed, 1,846 probable); 14,353 negatives; 178 deaths (+1); 47.9% of county population vaccinated

22 new cases; 8,735 total cases (6,889 confirmed, 1,846 probable); 14,353 negatives; 178 deaths (+1); 47.9% of county population vaccinated York County (pop. 449,058): 210 new cases; 117,222 total cases (98,059 confirmed; 19,163 probable); 202,549 negatives; 1,431 deaths (+4); 57.9% of county population vaccinated

ZIP code-level counts (updated Feb. 20):

17013: 5,808 positives, 16,628 negatives - +18 since Feb. 17

17015: 3,407 positives, 8,219 negatives - +12 since Feb. 17

17050: 5,591 positives, 17,969 negatives - +16 since Feb. 17

17055: 6,103 positives, 19,243 negatives - +22 since Feb. 17

17011: 5,623 positives, 16,110 negatives - +23 since Feb. 17

17007: 844 positives, 2,194 negatives - +0 since Feb. 17

17065: 670 positives, 1,436 negatives - +2 since Feb. 17

17324: 730 positives, 1,440 negatives - +4 since Feb. 17

17241: 1,603 positives, 3,652 negatives - +4 since Feb. 17

17257: 4,542 positives, 8,403 negatives - +7 since Feb. 17

17240: 433 positives, 775 negatives - +0 since Feb. 17

17025: 2,643 positives, 6,772 negatives - +9 since Feb. 17

17070: 2,463 positives, 6,244 negatives - +5 since Feb. 17

17043: 819 positives, 2,399 negatives - +2 since Feb. 17

17019: 2,817 positives, 6,349 negatives - +11 since Feb. 17

17266: 64 positives, 152 negatives - +2 since Feb. 17

School district and college case counts (updated Feb. 18)

The Sentinel's case counts for Cumberland County school districts and colleges or universities are updated weekly. The policy for each school district’s reporting is noted in the list below.

(Counties with a percent positivity above 5% in a week go on the Department of Health's watch list)

Pennsylvania: Percent Positivity - 12.7% last 7 days (18.5% previous 7 days) Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 175.3 (337.8 previous 7 days)

Adams County: Percent Positivity - 15.8% last 7 days (24.0% previous 7 days) Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 230.1 (434.9 previous 7 days)

Cumberland County: Percent Positivity - 17.2% last 7 days (25.4% previous 7 days) Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 181.2 (352.1 previous 7 days)

Dauphin County: Percent Positivity - 14.9% last 7 days (21.8% previous 7 days) Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 162.1 (303.6 previous 7 days)

Franklin County: Percent Positivity - 15.8 % last 7 days (25.6% previous 7 days) Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 259.3 (505.1 previous 7 days)

Lebanon County: Percent Positivity - 15.4% last 7 days (23.2% previous 7 days) Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 187.6 (331.5 previous 7 days)

Perry County: Percent Positivity - 23.4% last 7 days (31.3% previous 7 days) Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 211.8 (350.1 previous 7 days)

York County:

Percent Positivity - 16.5% last 7 days (24.3% previous 7 days)

last 7 days (24.3% previous 7 days)

Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 222.0 (417.1 previous 7 days)