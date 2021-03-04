DOH: 50 new cases of COVID-19 for Cumberland County Thursday

The state Department of Health reported 50 new cases of COVID-19 and no new deaths for Cumberland County in Thursday's data release.

Thursday's report included 164 total test results, with 24 new probables. Comparing just the number of negative tests (114) and confirmed positive tests (26), the county saw about 18.5% of its tests come back positive.

The county's seven-day average of cases now sits at 96.71. Its 14-day per capita rate sits at 397.05. Both numbers are influenced by the recent COVID outbreak at SCI Camp Hill, which led to 393 new cases for the county Saturday.

According to the Department of Corrections dashboard as of Tuesday, SCI Camp Hill had 392 total active cases of the virus — 360 from inmates and 32 from employees, with four total deaths. The Department of Corrections showed in January a total population of 2,165 at the prison, which serves as the diagnostic and classification center for all male inmates entering the state prison system.

There were 52 patients hospitalized with COVID-19 in the county in Thursday's report, with five in intensive care units, and two on ventilators.

As of Thursday's data, the Health Department says 16,335 partial vaccines have been administered in Cumberland County, with 11,814 full vaccines (both doses) administered.