DOH: 50 new cases of COVID-19 for Cumberland County Thursday

The state Department of Health reported 50 new cases of COVID-19 and no new deaths for Cumberland County in Thursday's data release.
Thursday's report included 164 total test results, with 24 new probables. Comparing just the number of negative tests (114) and confirmed positive tests (26), the county saw about 18.5% of its tests come back positive.
The county's seven-day average of cases now sits at 96.71. Its 14-day per capita rate sits at 397.05. Both numbers are influenced by the recent COVID outbreak at SCI Camp Hill, which led to 393 new cases for the county Saturday.
According to the Department of Corrections dashboard as of Tuesday, SCI Camp Hill had 392 total active cases of the virus — 360 from inmates and 32 from employees, with four total deaths. The Department of Corrections showed in January a total population of 2,165 at the prison, which serves as the diagnostic and classification center for all male inmates entering the state prison system.
There were 52 patients hospitalized with COVID-19 in the county in Thursday's report, with five in intensive care units, and two on ventilators.
As of Thursday's data, the Health Department says 16,335 partial vaccines have been administered in Cumberland County, with 11,814 full vaccines (both doses) administered.
In the southcentral region for Thursday, York County reported 103 new cases and one new death, and Dauphin County had 55 new cases and three deaths.
County numbers in the southcentral region (updated March 4):
- Adams County (pop. 103,009): 25 new cases; 7,357 total cases (6,300 confirmed, 1,057 probable); 30,823 negatives; 152 deaths (+1)
- Bedford County (pop. 47,888): 3 new cases; 3,820 total cases (2,779 confirmed, 1,041 probable); 8,906 negatives; 129 deaths
- Blair County (pop. 121,829): 14 new cases; 10,660 total cases (8,683 confirmed, 1,977 probable); 34,730 negatives; 302 deaths
- Cumberland County (pop. 253,370): 50 new cases; 16,702 total cases (13,772 confirmed, 2,930 probable); 69,421 negatives; 484 deaths
- Dauphin County (pop. 278,299): 55 new cases; 20,753 total cases (18,579 confirmed, 2,174 probable); 89,031 negatives; 499 deaths (+3)
- Franklin County (pop. 155,027): 34 new cases; 12,620 total cases (10,909 confirmed, 1,711 probable); 44,238 negatives; 326 deaths (+1)
- Fulton County (pop. 14,530): 2 new cases; 1,138 total cases (652 confirmed, 486 probable); 3,380 negatives; 14 deaths
- Huntingdon County (pop. 45,144): 29 new cases; 4,255 total cases (3,582 confirmed, 673 probable); 13,289 negatives; 124 deaths
- Juniata County (pop. 24,763): 3 new cases; 1,830 total cases (1,650 confirmed, 180 probable); 4,577 negatives; 81 deaths
- Lebanon County (pop. 141,793): 21 new cases; 12,923 total cases (11,343 confirmed, 1,580 probable); 43,647 negatives; 258 deaths (-1)
- Mifflin County (pop. 46,138): 4 new cases; 4,607 total cases (4,376 confirmed, 231 probable); 12,608 negatives; 170 deaths (+1)
- Perry County (pop. 46,272): 12 new cases; 2,918 total cases (2,386 confirmed, 532 probable); 9,274 negatives; 85 deaths
- York County (pop. 449,058): 103 new cases; 36,136 total cases (30,254 confirmed, 5,882 probable); 131,343 negatives; 728 deaths (+1)
ZIP code-level counts (updated March 4):
- 17013: 2,004 positives, 10,505 negatives - +25 since Feb. 26
- 17015: 1,281 positives, 5,289 negatives - +21 since Feb. 26
- 17050: 2,008 positives, 10,226 negatives - +37 since Feb. 26
- 17055: 2,299 positives, 12,968 negatives - +45 since Feb. 26
- 17011: 2,257 positives, 11,015 negatives - +354 since Feb. 26
- 17007: 315 positives, 1,259 negatives - +1 since Feb. 26
- 17065: 212 positives, 922 negatives - +3 since Feb. 26
- 17324: 198 positives, 976 negatives - +3 since Feb. 26
- 17241: 513 positives, 2,564 negatives - +4 since Feb. 26
- 17257: 1,530 positives, 5,102 negatives - +17 since Feb. 26
- 17240: 134 positives, 477 negatives - +2 since Feb. 26
- 17025: 895 positives, 4,124 negatives - +8 since Feb. 26
- 17070: 879 positives, 4,058 negatives - +5 since Feb. 26
- 17043: 292 positives, 1,499 negatives - +4 since Feb. 26
- 17019: 957 positives, 4,184 negatives - +15 since Feb. 26
- 17266: 17 positives, 92 negatives - +0 since Feb. 26
Long-term care facilities and personal care homes in Cumberland County (as reported to the Department of Health through Feb. 9):
- Artis Senior Living of West Shore (Lemoyne): 29 resident cases; 12 staff cases; fewer than 5 deaths
- Bethany Village Retirement Center (Mechanicsburg): 6 resident cases; 9 staff cases; 0 deaths
- Bridges at Bent Creek (Hampden Township): 0 resident cases; fewer than 5 staff cases; 0 deaths
- Brookdale Grandon Farms (Hampden Township): 9 resident cases; 5 staff cases; 0 deaths
- Carriage Courts Personal Care at Green Ridge Village (Newville): fewer than 5 resident cases; fewer than 5 staff cases; 0 deaths
- Chapel Pointe (Carlisle): 13 resident cases; 13 staff cases; 5 deaths
- Church of God Home (Carlisle): fewer than 5 resident cases; fewer than 5 staff cases; 12 deaths
- Claremont Nursing & Rehabilitation Center (Carlisle): 135 resident cases; 88 staff cases; 49 deaths
- Country Meadows of West Shore (Mechanicsburg): 72 resident cases; 38 staff cases; fewer than 5 deaths
- Cumberland Crossings (Carlisle): 40 resident cases; 31 staff cases; 15 deaths (data from last report on Dec. 17)
- Elmcroft of Shippensburg: 17 resident cases; 11 staff cases; fewer than 5 deaths
- Forest Park (Carlisle): 64 resident cases; 43 staff cases; 13 deaths
- Fox Subacute (Mechanicsburg): 0 resident cases; 14 staff cases; 0 deaths (numbers are from last available data on Dec. 29)
- Gardens at Camp Hill: 50 resident cases; 26 staff cases; 8 deaths (numbers are from last available data on Jan. 29)
- Gardens at West Shore (Camp Hill): 82 resident cases; 26 staff cases; 19 deaths (numbers are from last available data on June 10)
- Gilliland Manor (Newville): fewer than 5 resident cases; fewer than 5 staff cases; 0 deaths
- Manorcare Health Center (Camp Hill): 38 resident cases; fewer than 15 staff cases; less than 5 deaths
- Manorcare Health Center (Carlisle): 113 resident cases; 38 staff cases; 14 deaths
- Messiah Lifeways (Upper Allen Township): 115 cases; 80 staff cases; 52 deaths
- New Visions Inc.: 7 staff cases; fewer than 5 resident cases; 0 deaths
- Sarah A. Todd Memorial Home (Carlisle): 105 resident cases; 90 staff cases; 17 deaths
- Shippensburg Health Care Center: 116 resident cases; 51 staff cases; 34 deaths (resident numbers haven't been updated since Dec. 1)
- Swaim Health Center (Newville): 14 resident cases; 26 staff cases; fewer than 5 deaths
- Thornwald Home (Carlisle): 37 resident cases; 47 staff cases; fewer than 5 deaths
- Vibra Senior Living: 0 resident cases; fewer than 5 staff cases; 0 deaths
- Woods at Cedar Run: fewer than 5 resident cases; fewer than 5 staff cases; 0 deaths
COVID-19 Early Warning Monitoring System Dashboard (Feb. 19-Feb. 25):
(Counties with a percent positivity above 5% in a week go on the Department of Health's watch list)
- Pennsylvania:
- Percent Positivity - 6.3% last 7 days (6.5% previous 7 days)
- Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 101.3 (118.6 previous 7 days)
- Adams County:
- Percent Positivity - 8.6% last 7 days (9.1% previous 7 days)
- Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 116.5 (136.9 previous 7 days)
- Cumberland County:
- Percent Positivity - 5.9% last 7 days (5.5% previous 7 days)
- Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 98.3 (111.7 previous 7 days)
- Dauphin County:
- Percent Positivity - 9.1% last 7 days (8.2% previous 7 days)
- Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 109.2 (135.1 previous 7 days)
- Franklin County:
- Percent Positivity - 5.4% last 7 days (6.9% previous 7 days)
- Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 78.7 (118.7 previous 7 days)
- Lebanon County:
- Percent Positivity - 7.8% last 7 days (7.3% previous 7 days)
- Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 103.7 (138.9 previous 7 days)
- Perry County:
- Percent Positivity - 13.2% last 7 days (12.8% previous 7 days)
- Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 82.1 (103.7 previous 7 days)
- York County:
- Percent Positivity - 8.4% last 7 days (9.3% previous 7 days)
- Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 105.1 (149.4 previous 7 days)
