DOH: 50 new cases of COVID-19 for Cumberland County Friday

The state Department of Health reported Friday that there were 50 new cases of COVID-19 and one new death for Cumberland County.
Friday's report included 206 total test results, with 14 new probables. Comparing just the number of negative tests (156) and confirmed positive tests (36), the county saw about 18.7% of its tests come back positive.
The county's seven-day average of cases now sits at 50.43 and its 14-day per capita rate sits at 274.30.
On the Health Department's weekly update to its Early Warning Monitoring System Dashboard, Cumberland County showed increases in percent positivity and incidence rate per 100,000 people for the week of March 26-April 2. The county's percent positivity jumped to 6.4% for the week (up from 4.4%) and its incidence rate rose to 114.9 (up from 94.3, the second straight week with an increase).
The state as whole saw its percent positivity increase to 9.4% (up from 7.7%) and incidence rate increase to 169.9 (up from 143.9).
There were 42 patients hospitalized with COVID-19 in the county in Friday's report (down four from Thursday), with six in intensive care units, and five on ventilators.
As of Friday's data, the Health Department says 39,580 partial vaccines have been administered in Cumberland County, with 34,239 full vaccines (both doses) administered.
In the southcentral region for Friday, York County had 174 new cases, Dauphin County 96 cases and Lebanon County 52 cases.
The DOH said there were 4,656 new cases for the state Friday with 28 new deaths.
County numbers in the southcentral region (for April 2):
- Adams County (pop. 103,009): 50 new cases; 8,194 total cases (6,905 confirmed, 1,289 probable); 32,664 negatives; 161 deaths
- Bedford County (pop. 47,888): 16 new cases; 3,974 total cases (2,864 confirmed, 1,110 probable); 9,277 negatives; 130 deaths
- Blair County (pop. 121,829): 16 new cases; 11,196 total cases (9,061 confirmed, 2,135 probable); 36,286 negatives; 314 deaths (+1)
- Cumberland County (pop. 253,370): 50 new cases; 18,048 total cases (14,783 confirmed, 3,265 probable); 73,554 negatives; 498 deaths (+1)
- Dauphin County (pop. 278,299): 96 new cases; 22,496 total cases (19,921 confirmed, 2,575 probable); 94,449 negatives; 522 deaths
- Franklin County (pop. 155,027): 50 new cases; 13,582 total cases (11,640 confirmed, 1,942 probable); 47,062 negatives; 340 deaths (+2)
- Fulton County (pop. 14,530): 7 new cases; 1,202 total cases (676 confirmed, 526 probable); 3,597 negatives; 15 deaths
- Huntingdon County (pop. 45,144): 8 new cases; 4,589 total cases (3,865 confirmed, 724 probable); 14,306 negatives; 126 deaths
- Juniata County (pop. 24,763): 17 new cases; 1,931 total cases (1,748 confirmed, 183 probable); 4,852 negatives; 81 deaths
- Lebanon County (pop. 141,793): 52 new cases; 13,914 total cases (12,171 confirmed, 1,743 probable); 46,373 negatives; 265 deaths
- Mifflin County (pop. 46,138): 11 new cases; 4,817 total cases (4,577 confirmed, 240 probable); 13,384 negatives; 175 deaths
- Perry County (pop. 46,272): 22 new cases; 3,243 total cases (2,590 confirmed, 653 probable); 9,833 negatives; 89 deaths
- York County (pop. 449,058): 174 new cases; 39,820 total cases (33,055 confirmed, 6,765 probable); 139,980 negatives; 751 deaths (+2)
ZIP code-level counts (updated April 2):
- 17013: 2,162 positives, 11,237 negatives - +35 since March 26
- 17015: 1,364 positives, 5,594 negatives - +21 since March 26
- 17050: 2,169 positives, 10,932 negatives - +54 since March 26
- 17055: 2,467 positives, 13,657 negatives - +65 since March 26
- 17011: 2,392 positives, 11,510 negatives - +46 since March 26
- 17007: 345 positives, 1,344 negatives - +7 since March 26
- 17065: 227 positives, 978 negatives - +5 since March 26
- 17324: 214 positives, 1,049 negatives - +7 since March 26
- 17241: 559 positives, 2,696 negatives - +8 since March 26
- 17257: 1,578 positives, 5,401 negatives - +17 since March 26
- 17240: 143 positives, 503 negatives - +1 since March 26
- 17025: 965 positives, 4,389 negatives - +26 since March 26
- 17070: 942 positives, 4,275 negatives - +17 since March 26
- 17043: 322 positives, 1,610 negatives - +6 since March 26
- 17019: 1,048 positives, 4,444 negatives - +25 since March 26
- 17266: 19 positives, 98 negatives - +0 since March 26
COVID-19 Early Warning Monitoring System Dashboard (March 26-April 1):
(Counties with a percent positivity above 5% in a week go on the Department of Health's watch list)
- Pennsylvania:
- Percent Positivity - 9.4% last 7 days (7.7% previous 7 days)
- Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 169.9 (143.9 previous 7 days)
- Adams County:
- Percent Positivity - 12.4% last 7 days (10.2% previous 7 days)
- Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 190.3 (161.2 previous 7 days)
- Cumberland County:
- Percent Positivity - 6.4% last 7 days (4.4% previous 7 days)
- Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 114.9 (94.3 previous 7 days)
- Dauphin County:
- Percent Positivity - 9.9% last 7 days (8.0% previous 7 days)
- Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 138.3 (111.4 previous 7 days)
- Franklin County:
- Percent Positivity - 9.9% last 7 days (6.0% previous 7 days)
- Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 145.8 (103.9 previous 7 days)
- Lebanon County:
- Percent Positivity - 10.5% last 7 days (11.0% previous 7 days)
- Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 159.4 (158 previous 7 days)
- Perry County:
- Percent Positivity - 12.9% last 7 days (11.1% previous 7 days)
- Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 138.3 (110.2 previous 7 days)
- York County:
- Percent Positivity - 11.9% last 7 days (10.7% previous 7 days)
- Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 184.4 (175.3 previous 7 days)
Email Jeff at jpratt@cumberlink.com. Follow him on Twitter @SentinelPratt.