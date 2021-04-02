DOH: 50 new cases of COVID-19 for Cumberland County Friday

The state Department of Health reported Friday that there were 50 new cases of COVID-19 and one new death for Cumberland County.

Friday's report included 206 total test results, with 14 new probables. Comparing just the number of negative tests (156) and confirmed positive tests (36), the county saw about 18.7% of its tests come back positive.

The county's seven-day average of cases now sits at 50.43 and its 14-day per capita rate sits at 274.30.

On the Health Department's weekly update to its Early Warning Monitoring System Dashboard, Cumberland County showed increases in percent positivity and incidence rate per 100,000 people for the week of March 26-April 2. The county's percent positivity jumped to 6.4% for the week (up from 4.4%) and its incidence rate rose to 114.9 (up from 94.3, the second straight week with an increase).

The state as whole saw its percent positivity increase to 9.4% (up from 7.7%) and incidence rate increase to 169.9 (up from 143.9).

There were 42 patients hospitalized with COVID-19 in the county in Friday's report (down four from Thursday), with six in intensive care units, and five on ventilators.