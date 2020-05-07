DOH: 5 new deaths reported in Cumberland County, all likely from nursing homes

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

Cumberland County saw five new deaths due to COVID-19 in Thursday's report from the state Department of Health, and all of those deaths are likely to have occurred at long-term care facilities.

Though Cumberland County's total death count rose from 26 to 31 in Thursday's report, the number provided by the department for cases of death at nursing facilities increased by six, potentially as the department continues to "reconcile" its data.

"Reconciling data" was the reason why the department added 310 deaths to its total of 3,416 in Thursday's report, which may explain the spike in Cumberland County, as well as other counties in the southcentral region.

Dauphin County's cases of death rose by four to 33, Franklin County's number rose by two to 11 deaths, York County rose by two to 13 deaths, and Lebanon County's count grew by one to 16 deaths.

In addition to the newly calculated deaths, Cumberland County also saw an increase of 17 new COVID-19 cases, and for the first time in a while, those cases may not all be directly linked to nursing facilities.