DOH: 5 new COVID cases in Cumberland County; York, Dauphin see spikes

The number of new cases were low for a second day in a row for the majority of the southcentral region, though Dauphin and York counties continued to see spikes of cases.

There were 25 new cases each in Dauphin and York counties in Monday's report from the state Department of Health, though no new deaths were reported in the state. The two counties were the only ones seeing double-digit increases in the report, which includes data collected on Sunday.

Most of the region saw fewer new cases than last week, with Cumberland County seeing only five new cases in Monday's report. In the region, there were nine new cases in Blair County, six new cases in Adams and Lebanon counties, three new cases in Franklin and Mifflin counties, two cases in Huntingdon County and one new case in Juniata County.

The Philadelphia and Allegheny region are still reporting the highest number of new cases in the state. The six-county region in the Pittsburgh area had 104 new cases, while the four-county Philadelphia region had 186 new cases. Combined, they make up 290 of the total 565 new cases of COVID-19 reported in the state.

County numbers in the southcentral region (through Aug. 3):