DOH: 5 new COVID cases in Cumberland County; York, Dauphin see spikes

The number of new cases were low for a second day in a row for the majority of the southcentral region, though Dauphin and York counties continued to see spikes of cases.
There were 25 new cases each in Dauphin and York counties in Monday's report from the state Department of Health, though no new deaths were reported in the state. The two counties were the only ones seeing double-digit increases in the report, which includes data collected on Sunday.
Most of the region saw fewer new cases than last week, with Cumberland County seeing only five new cases in Monday's report. In the region, there were nine new cases in Blair County, six new cases in Adams and Lebanon counties, three new cases in Franklin and Mifflin counties, two cases in Huntingdon County and one new case in Juniata County.
The Philadelphia and Allegheny region are still reporting the highest number of new cases in the state. The six-county region in the Pittsburgh area had 104 new cases, while the four-county Philadelphia region had 186 new cases. Combined, they make up 290 of the total 565 new cases of COVID-19 reported in the state.
County numbers in the southcentral region (through Aug. 3):
- Adams County (pop. 103,009): 6 new cases; 480 total cases (463 confirmed, 17 probable); 8,165 negatives; 20 deaths
- Bedford County (pop. 47,888): 0 new cases; 130 total cases (113 confirmed, 17 probable); 2,697 negatives; 4 deaths
- Blair County (pop. 121,829): 9 new cases; 233 total cases (219 confirmed, 14 probable); 10,405 negatives; 3 deaths
- Cumberland County (pop. 253,370): 5 new cases; 1,230 total cases (1,163 confirmed, 67 probable); 18,092 negatives; 70 deaths
- Dauphin County (pop. 278,299): 25 new cases; 2,682 total cases (2,613 confirmed, 69 probable); 26,914 negatives; 155 deaths
- Franklin County (pop. 155,027): 3 new cases; 1,284 total cases (1,230 confirmed, 54 probable); 12,582 negatives; 46 deaths
- Fulton County (pop. 14,530): 0 new cases; 24 total cases (22 confirmed, 2 probable); 745 negatives; 2 deaths
- Huntingdon County (pop. 45,144): 2 new cases; 290 total cases (282 confirmed, 8 probable); 2,979 negatives; 4 deaths
- Juniata County (pop. 24,763): 1 new case; 127 total cases (120 confirmed, 7 probable); 1,379 negatives; 6 deaths
- Lebanon County (pop. 141,793): 6 new case; 1,577 total cases (1,508 confirmed, 69 probable); 12,560 negatives; 54 deaths
- Mifflin County (pop. 46,138): 3 new cases; 109 total cases (104 confirmed, 5 probable); 4,221 negatives; 1 death
- Perry County (pop. 46,272): 0 new cases; 120 total cases (110 confirmed, 10 probable); 2,562 negatives; 5 deaths
- York County (pop. 449,058): 25 new cases; 2,350 total cases (2,298 confirmed, 52 probable); 34,467 negatives; 88 deaths
ZIP code-level counts (through Aug. 3):
- 17013: 165 positives, 2,907 negatives - +3 since July 31
- 17015: 73 positives, 1,427 negatives - +6 since July 31
- 17050: 158 positives, 2,142 negatives - +2 since July 31
- 17055: 162 positives, 2,675 negatives - +5 since July 31
- 17011: 222 positives, 3,661 negatives - +3 since July 31
- 17007: 14 positives, 308 negatives - +2 since Aug. 1
- 17065: 12 positives, 208 negatives - +0 since July 31
- 17324: 18 positives, 261 negatives - +0 since July 31
- 17241: 53 positives, 1,024 negatives - +1 since July 31
- 17257: 228 positives, 950 negatives - +3 since July 31
- 17240: 18 positives, 98 negatives - +0 since July 31
- 17025: 54 positives, 969 negatives - +2 since Aug. 1
- 17070: 64 positives, 1,028 negatives - +6 since July 31
- 17043: 19 positives, 433 negatives - +1 since July 31
- 17019: 37 positives, 1,101 negatives - +1 since July 31
Long-term care facilities and personal care homes in Cumberland County (as reported to the DoH through July 28):
- Artis Senior Living of West Shore (Lemoyne): fewer than 5 resident cases; 0 staff cases; fewer than 5 deaths
- Bethany Village Retirement Center (Mechanicsburg): 0 resident cases; fewer than 5 staff cases; 0 deaths
- Bridges at Bent Creek (Hampden Township): 0 resident cases; fewer than 5 staff cases; 0 deaths
- Brookdale Grandon Farms (Hampden Township): 9 resident cases; 5 staff cases; 0 deaths
- Carriage Courts Personal Care at Green Ridge Village (Newville): 0 resident cases; fewer than 5 staff cases; 0 deaths
- Chapel Pointe (Carlisle): 0 resident cases; fewer than 5 staff cases; 0 deaths
- Claremont Nursing & Rehabilitation Center (Carlisle): 0 resident cases; 11 staff cases; 0 deaths (county reported July 20 that there were 2 resident cases, as well)
- Country Meadows of West Shore (Mechanicsburg): fewer than 5 resident cases; fewer than 5 staff cases; 0 deaths
- Cumberland Crossings (Carlisle): 0 resident cases; 0 staff cases; 0 deaths
- Forest Park (Carlisle): 0 resident cases; 0 staff cases; 0 deaths
- Fox Subacute (Mechanicsburg): 0 resident cases; 0 staff cases; 0 deaths
- Gardens at Camp Hill: 47 resident cases; 21 staff cases; 8 deaths
- Gardens at West Shore (Camp Hill): 82 resident cases; 26 staff cases; 19 deaths (no July 28 data was available; numbers are from June 10)
- Gilliland Manor (Newville): 0 resident cases; fewer than 5 staff cases; 0 deaths
- Manorcare Health Center (Camp Hill): 0 resident cases; 0 staff cases; 0 deaths
- Manorcare Health Center (Carlisle): 23 resident cases; 6 staff cases; 5 deaths
- Messiah Lifeways (Upper Allen Township): 0 cases; fewer than 5 staff cases; 0 deaths
- Sarah A. Todd Memorial Home (Carlisle): 65 resident cases; 32 staff cases; 11 deaths
- Shippensburg Health Care Center: 92 resident cases; 28 staff cases; 31 deaths
- Swaim Health Center (Newville): 0 resident cases; 0 staff cases; 0 deaths
- Thornwald Home (Carlisle): fewer than 5 resident cases; fewer than 5 staff cases; 0 deaths
- Vibra Rehabilitation Center: 0 resident cases; fewer than 5 staff cases; 0 deaths (no July 28 data was available; numbers are from June 30)
- Vibra Senior Living: 0 resident cases; fewer than 5 staff cases; 0 deaths
PCR diagnostic tests percent positivity (updated weekly on Sundays)
- Pennsylvania: 4.6% last 7 days; 4.6% previous 7 days
- Adams County: 2.9% last 7 days; 4.2% previous 7 days
- Cumberland County: 4.2% last 7 days; 3.8% previous 7 days
- Dauphin County: 4.8% last 7 days; 5.5% previous 7 days
- Franklin County: 7.2% last 7 days; 7.7% previous 7 days
- Lebanon County: 2.9% last 7 days; 4.4% previous 7 days
- Perry County: 2.4% last 7 days; 3.1% previous 7 days
- York County: 4.4% last 7 days; 5.3% previous 7 days
