DOH: 5 new COVID-19 cases reported in Cumberland County Wednesday; Lebanon, York see spikes

Though Cumberland County was a part of the southcentral region that saw a drop in the number of new cases, others are seeing moderate spikes compared to past days.

Cumberland County only saw five new COVID-19 cases in the Wednesday report from the state Department of Health. It, along with Franklin County, Blair County, Fulton County, Huntingdon County and Juniata County, didn't see the number of new cases that had been reported so far this week.

However, York County's numbers are back up, and Lebanon County saw an unusual spike in its number of new cases.

York County had 75 new cases and one new death reported Wednesday. Some of those may be due to a significant rise in cases at long-term care facilities. Though cases have mostly risen only slightly at facilities in Dauphin, Cumberland and York counties in the last month, Wednesday's report from the department showed York County saw a one-day increase of 29 resident cases and two staff cases.

Lebanon County usually only sees an increase of up to 10 new cases a day, but it saw 19 new cases Tuesday and another 33 new cases Wednesday.