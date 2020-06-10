DOH: 5 new cases of COVID-19 reported for Cumberland County Wednesday

The Pennsylvania Department of Health reported five new confirmed cases of COVID-19 and no additional deaths in Cumberland County Wednesday.
The county now has 688 total positive cases and 58 total deaths. Wednesday's report showed 5 positives out of 180 reported cases, or 2.7%.
The southcentral region reported 46 new positives in Wednesday's report. Dauphin County (16 new cases, 5 additional deaths) was the only county with a double-digit report in new cases.
The DOH Wednesday confirmed an additional 410 positive cases of COVID-19 statewide, bringing the statewide total to 78,846. There are 6,062 total deaths attributed to COVID-19, an increase of 48 deaths.
In the past 14 days, 77 new cases have been reported in Cumberland County, giving the county a per capita rate of 30.39 per 100,000 people for the 14-day period.
Cumberland County is slated to move to the green phase on June 12.
County numbers in the southcentral region (through June 10):
- Adams County (pop. 103,009): 3 new cases; 278 total cases (268 confirmed, 10 probable); 3,836 negatives; 9 deaths
- Bedford County (pop. 47,888): 0 new cases; 45 total cases (41 confirmed, 4); 966 negatives; 2 deaths
- Blair County (pop. 121,829): 0 new cases; 53 total cases (49 confirmed, 4 probable); 3,495 negatives; 1 death
- Cumberland County (pop. 253,370): 5 new cases; 688 total cases (661 confirmed, 27 probable); 7,375 negatives; 58 deaths
- Dauphin County (pop. 278,299): 16 new cases; 1,541 total cases (1,496 confirmed, 45 probable); 12,544 negatives; 101 deaths
- Franklin County (pop. 155,027): 7 new cases; 807 total cases (783 confirmed, 24 probable); 6,020 negatives; 39 deaths
- Fulton County (pop. 14,530): 0 new cases; 16 total cases (14 confirmed, 2 probable); 286 negatives; 1 death
- Huntingdon County (pop. 45,144): 1 new cases; 237 total cases (232 confirmed, 5 probable); 1,079 negatives; 4 deaths
- Juniata County (pop. 24,763): 1 new case; 102 total cases (95 confirmed, 7 probable); 442 negatives; 5 deaths
- Lebanon County (pop. 141,793): 5 new cases; 1,091 total cases (1,057 confirmed, 34 probable); 5,588 negatives; 38 deaths
- Mifflin County (pop. 46,138): 0 new cases; 59 total cases (56 confirmed, 3 probable); 1,483 negatives; 1 death
- Perry County (pop. 46,272): 0 new cases; 68 total cases (61 confirmed, 7 probable); 1,001 negatives; 3 deaths
- York County (pop. 449,058): 8 new cases; 1,102 total cases (1,067 confirmed, 35 probable); 16,539 negatives and 30 deaths
Long-term care facilities in Cumberland County (through June 8):
- Chapel Point: 0 resident cases; fewer than 5 staff cases; 0 deaths
- Claremont Nursing & Rehabilitation Center: 0 resident cases; fewer than 5 staff cases; 0 deaths
- Forest Park Healthcare & Rehab Center: 0 resident cases; fewer than 5 staff cases; 0 deaths
- Gardens at Camp Hill: 45 resident cases; 21 staff cases; 8 deaths
- Gardens at West Shore: 80 resident cases; 12 staff cases; 26 deaths
- Manorcare Health Center Carlisle: 8 resident cases; 0 staff cases; 0 deaths
- Messiah Lifeways: 0 cases; fewer than 5 staff cases; 0 deaths
- Sarah A. Todd Memorial Home: 51 resident cases; 23 staff cases; 11 deaths
- Shippensburg Health Care Center: 91 resident cases; 27 staff cases; 30 deaths
- Thornwald Home: 0 cases; fewer than 5 staff cases; 0 deaths
ZIP code-level counts (through June 6):
- 17013: 107 positives, 1,344 negatives - +2 since June 2
- 17015: 32 positives, 498 negatives - +1 since June 2
- 17050: 72 positives, 755 negatives - +1 since June 2
- 17055: 65 positives, 845 negatives - +2 since June 2
- 17011: 137 positives, 1,441 negatives - +2 since June 2
- 17007: Less than 4 positives, 116 negatives
- 17065: 7 positives, 84 negatives
- 17324: Less than 4 positives, 105 negatives
- 17241: 22 positives, 298 negatives
- 17257: 161 positives, 386 negatives - +1 since June 2
- 17240: 7 positives, 27 negatives
- 17025: 23 positives, 348 negatives - +1 since June 2
- 17070: 29 positives, 397 negatives - +2 since June 2
- 17043: 7 positives, 178 negatives
- 17019: 22 positives, 374 negatives
Email Tammie at tgitt@cumberlink.com. Follow her on Twitter @TammieGitt.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.