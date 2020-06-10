You are the owner of this article.
DOH: 5 new cases of COVID-19 reported for Cumberland County Wednesday
Pa. Department of Health Testing Lab

Pennsylvania Commonwealth microbiologist Kerry Pollard performs a manual extraction of the coronavirus inside the extraction lab at the Pennsylvania Department of Health Bureau of Laboratories.

 provided by Pennsylvania Department of Health

The Pennsylvania Department of Health reported five new confirmed cases of COVID-19 and no additional deaths in Cumberland County Wednesday.

The county now has 688 total positive cases and 58 total deaths. Wednesday's report showed 5 positives out of 180 reported cases, or 2.7%.

The southcentral region reported 46 new positives in Wednesday's report. Dauphin County (16 new cases, 5 additional deaths) was the only county with a double-digit report in new cases.

The DOH Wednesday confirmed an additional 410 positive cases of COVID-19 statewide, bringing the statewide total to 78,846. There are 6,062 total deaths attributed to COVID-19, an increase of 48 deaths.

In the past 14 days, 77 new cases have been reported in Cumberland County, giving the county a per capita rate of 30.39 per 100,000 people for the 14-day period.

Cumberland County is slated to move to the green phase on June 12.

County numbers in the southcentral region (through June 10):

  • Adams County (pop. 103,009): 3 new cases; 278 total cases (268 confirmed, 10 probable); 3,836 negatives; 9 deaths
  • Bedford County (pop. 47,888): 0 new cases; 45 total cases (41 confirmed, 4); 966 negatives; 2 deaths
  • Blair County (pop. 121,829): 0 new cases; 53 total cases (49 confirmed, 4 probable); 3,495 negatives; 1 death
  • Cumberland County (pop. 253,370): 5 new cases; 688 total cases (661 confirmed, 27 probable); 7,375 negatives; 58 deaths
  • Dauphin County (pop. 278,299): 16 new cases; 1,541 total cases (1,496 confirmed, 45 probable); 12,544 negatives; 101 deaths
  • Franklin County (pop. 155,027): 7 new cases; 807 total cases (783 confirmed, 24 probable); 6,020 negatives; 39 deaths
  • Fulton County (pop. 14,530): 0 new cases; 16 total cases (14 confirmed, 2 probable); 286 negatives; 1 death
  • Huntingdon County (pop. 45,144): 1 new cases; 237 total cases (232 confirmed, 5 probable); 1,079 negatives; 4 deaths
  • Juniata County (pop. 24,763): 1 new case; 102 total cases (95 confirmed, 7 probable); 442 negatives; 5 deaths
  • Lebanon County (pop. 141,793): 5 new cases; 1,091 total cases (1,057 confirmed, 34 probable); 5,588 negatives; 38 deaths
  • Mifflin County (pop. 46,138): 0 new cases; 59 total cases (56 confirmed, 3 probable); 1,483 negatives; 1 death
  • Perry County (pop. 46,272): 0 new cases; 68 total cases (61 confirmed, 7 probable); 1,001 negatives; 3 deaths
  • York County (pop. 449,058): 8 new cases; 1,102 total cases (1,067 confirmed, 35 probable); 16,539 negatives and 30 deaths

Long-term care facilities in Cumberland County (through June 8):

  • Chapel Point: 0 resident cases; fewer than 5 staff cases; 0 deaths
  • Claremont Nursing & Rehabilitation Center: 0 resident cases; fewer than 5 staff cases; 0 deaths
  • Forest Park Healthcare & Rehab Center: 0 resident cases; fewer than 5 staff cases; 0 deaths
  • Gardens at Camp Hill: 45 resident cases; 21 staff cases; 8 deaths
  • Gardens at West Shore: 80 resident cases; 12 staff cases; 26 deaths
  • Manorcare Health Center Carlisle: 8 resident cases; 0 staff cases; 0 deaths
  • Messiah Lifeways: 0 cases; fewer than 5 staff cases; 0 deaths
  • Sarah A. Todd Memorial Home: 51 resident cases; 23 staff cases; 11 deaths
  • Shippensburg Health Care Center: 91 resident cases; 27 staff cases; 30 deaths
  • Thornwald Home: 0 cases; fewer than 5 staff cases; 0 deaths

ZIP code-level counts (through June 6):

  • 17013: 107 positives, 1,344 negatives - +2 since June 2
  • 17015: 32 positives, 498 negatives - +1 since June 2
  • 17050: 72 positives, 755 negatives - +1 since June 2
  • 17055: 65 positives, 845 negatives - +2 since June 2
  • 17011: 137 positives, 1,441 negatives - +2 since June 2
  • 17007: Less than 4 positives, 116 negatives
  • 17065: 7 positives, 84 negatives
  • 17324: Less than 4 positives, 105 negatives
  • 17241: 22 positives, 298 negatives
  • 17257: 161 positives, 386 negatives - +1 since June 2
  • 17240: 7 positives, 27 negatives
  • 17025: 23 positives, 348 negatives - +1 since June 2
  • 17070: 29 positives, 397 negatives - +2 since June 2
  • 17043: 7 positives, 178 negatives
  • 17019: 22 positives, 374 negatives

