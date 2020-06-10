DOH: 5 new cases of COVID-19 reported for Cumberland County Wednesday

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

The Pennsylvania Department of Health reported five new confirmed cases of COVID-19 and no additional deaths in Cumberland County Wednesday.

The county now has 688 total positive cases and 58 total deaths. Wednesday's report showed 5 positives out of 180 reported cases, or 2.7%.

The southcentral region reported 46 new positives in Wednesday's report. Dauphin County (16 new cases, 5 additional deaths) was the only county with a double-digit report in new cases.

The DOH Wednesday confirmed an additional 410 positive cases of COVID-19 statewide, bringing the statewide total to 78,846. There are 6,062 total deaths attributed to COVID-19, an increase of 48 deaths.

In the past 14 days, 77 new cases have been reported in Cumberland County, giving the county a per capita rate of 30.39 per 100,000 people for the 14-day period.