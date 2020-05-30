DOH: 5 new cases of COVID-19 and 2 additional deaths for Cumberland County Saturday

The state Department of Health reported five new cases of COVID-19 and two additional deaths for Cumberland County in Saturday's data release.
With 5 positives out of 428 total test results Saturday, Cumberland showed a positive test percentage of 1 percent. The county now has 626 total positive cases and 50 deaths.
In the past 14 days, 111 new cases have been reported in Cumberland County. That puts the county's per capita rate for the 14-day period at 43.81 cases per 100,000 people in the county, the first time the county's rate dropped below 50.
Health Secretary Dr. Rachel Levine said the state is putting less emphasis on its metric of 50 new cases per 100,000 population over 14 days. Levine said that with additional testing, especially in those that went green, it would alter the metric in a way that no longer made it useful as a diagnostic tool.
Gov. Tom Wolf emphasized Friday that the state will look at three key areas moving forward — rates of new cases, increases in the percentage of positive cases, and areas where outbreaks can't be managed by contact tracing.
"The incidence rate is not as valuable as you have more testing," Wolf said. "We have better access to data now."
Cumberland County moved into the yellow phase May 22.
The southcentral region saw 63 new cases in Saturday's report. Overall, the region saw 976 new cases over the previous 14-day period, putting its rate of cases per 100,000 people at 56.51, the region's lowest per-capita rate.
Dauphin County continued daily increases in double digits with 27 new positives in Saturday's data, the only county in the southcentral region with a double digit increase. Dauphin reported a positive test percentage in Saturday's results of 18.4 percent (27 out of 147).
In the past 14 days, 319 new cases have been reported in Dauphin County. That puts the county's per capita rate for the 14-day period at 115 cases per 100,000 people in the county.
The DOH Saturday confirmed 680 additional positive cases of COVID-19 and 73 additional deaths for the state Saturday, bringing the statewide total to 71,415. All 67 counties in Pennsylvania have cases of COVID-19.
“As Pennsylvania continues to move forward in the process to reopen, we need to remember that the threat from COVID-19 has not gone away,” Levine said. “As counties move into the yellow and green phases, we must take personal responsibility to protect others. Wearing a mask, continuing to maintain social distancing, and washing your hands frequently are all steps we can take to help protect others, including our most vulnerable Pennsylvanians, our essential workers and our healthcare system.”
County numbers in the southcentral region (through May 30):
- Adams County (pop. 103,009): 4 new case; 245 total cases; 3,065 negatives; 8 deaths
- Bedford County (pop. 47,888): 0 new case; 39 total cases; 766 negatives; 2 deaths
- Blair County (pop. 121,829): 1 new cases; 50 total cases; 2,777 negatives; 1 death
- Cumberland County (pop. 253,370): 5 new cases; 626 total cases; 5,423 negatives; 50 deaths
- Dauphin County (pop. 278,299): 27 new cases; 1,258 total cases; 10,021 negatives; 73 deaths
- Franklin County (pop. 155,027): 5 new cases; 767 total cases; 5,173 negatives; 35 deaths
- Fulton County (pop. 14,530): 0 new cases; 15 total cases; 227 negatives; 1 death
- Huntingdon County (pop. 45,144): 2 new cases; 230 total cases; 868 negatives; 2 deaths
- Juniata County (pop. 24,763): 0 new cases; 95 total cases; 341 negatives; 4 deaths
- Lebanon County (pop. 141,793): 8 new cases; 958 total cases; 4,551 negatives; 33 deaths
- Mifflin County (pop. 46,138): 1 new cases; 59 total cases; 1,233 negatives; 1 death
- Perry County (pop. 46,272): 1 new cases; 57 total cases; 759 negatives; 3 deaths
- York County (pop. 449,058): 9 new cases; 1,000 total cases; 13,647 negatives and 26 deaths
Long-term care facilities in Cumberland County (through May 26):
- Claremont Nursing & Rehabilitation Center: 0 resident cases; fewer than 5 staff cases; 0 deaths
- Forest Park Healthcare & Rehab Center: 0 resident cases; fewer than 5 staff cases; 0 deaths
- Sarah A. Todd Memorial Home: 50 resident cases; fewer than 5 staff cases; fewer than 5 deaths
- Manorcare Health Center: fewer than 5 resident cases; 0 staff cases; 0 deaths
- Shippensburg Health Care Center: 90 resident cases; 19 staff cases; 23 deaths
- Gardens at Camp Hill: 52 resident cases; 15 staff cases; 7 deaths
- Gardens at West Shore: 80 resident cases; 26 staff cases; 12 deaths
- Vibra Rehabilitation Center: fewer than 5 resident cases; 0 staff cases; 0 deaths
- Thornwald Home: fewer than 5 resident cases; 0 staff cases; 0 deaths
Case counts by region (through May 30):
- Northcentral — 14 new positives; 1,054 total positives; 14,902 negatives; 17 inconclusive
- Northeast — 56 new positives; 13,056 total positives; 57,068 negatives; 151 inconclusive
- Northwest — 28 new positives; 512 total positives; 13,364 negatives; 19 inconclusive
- Southcentral — 65 new positives; 5,213 positives; 48,851 negatives; 81 inconclusive
- Southeast — 464 new positives; 46,148 total positives; 178,103 negatives; 956 inconclusive
- Southwest — 33 new positives; 3,441 total positives; 63,533 negatives; 46 inconclusive
ZIP code-level counts (through May 30):
- 17013: 102 positives, 1,000 negatives - +2 since May 28
- 17015: 31 positives, 395 negatives -
- 17050: 60 positives, 596 negatives - +2 since May 28
- 17055: 61 positives, 715 negatives - +2 since May 28
- 17011: 132 positives, 1,099 negatives - +1 since May 28
- 17007: Less than 4 positives, 91 negatives
- 17065: 7 positives, 73 negatives -
- 17324: Less than 4 positives, 90 negatives
- 17241: 21 positives, 248 negatives - +1 since May 28
- 17257: 158 positives, 328 negatives - +1 since May 28
- 17240: 7 positives, 22 negatives - +2 since May 28
- 17025: 21 positives, 285 negatives -
- 17070: 27 positives, 348 negatives -
- 17043: 7 positives, 153 negatives
- 17019: 22 positives, 293 negatives -
Email Naomi Creason at ncreason@cumberlink.com or follow her on Twitter @SentinelCreason
