DOH: 5 new cases of COVID-19 and 2 additional deaths for Cumberland County Saturday

The state Department of Health reported five new cases of COVID-19 and two additional deaths for Cumberland County in Saturday's data release.

With 5 positives out of 428 total test results Saturday, Cumberland showed a positive test percentage of 1 percent. The county now has 626 total positive cases and 50 deaths.

In the past 14 days, 111 new cases have been reported in Cumberland County. That puts the county's per capita rate for the 14-day period at 43.81 cases per 100,000 people in the county, the first time the county's rate dropped below 50.

Health Secretary Dr. Rachel Levine said the state is putting less emphasis on its metric of 50 new cases per 100,000 population over 14 days. Levine said that with additional testing, especially in those that went green, it would alter the metric in a way that no longer made it useful as a diagnostic tool.

Gov. Tom Wolf emphasized Friday that the state will look at three key areas moving forward — rates of new cases, increases in the percentage of positive cases, and areas where outbreaks can't be managed by contact tracing.

"The incidence rate is not as valuable as you have more testing," Wolf said. "We have better access to data now."