DOH: 5 COVID-19 deaths for Cumberland County Tuesday, hospitalizations sit at 123

Cumberland County reported 331 cases of COVID-19 and five deaths in Tuesday's update from the state Department of Health.

The seven-day average of new cases in the county sits at 295.6, the highest rate for the county in the pandemic.

There were 123 patients hospitalized with COVID-19 in Cumberland County in Tuesday's report, a decrease of three since Monday. The 14-day average for hospitalizations in the county sits at 130.3. The county's highest 14-day hospitalization rate was 168.7 on Jan. 2, 2021. The 14-day average for COVID patients on ventilators sits at 13.9, the lowest rate since Nov. 27.

There are 18 adults in intensive care and 16 on ventilators. Ten adult ICU beds remain open of the 114 currently staffed across the county, and 40 of 95 ventilators in the county are in use.

The county reported 56 deaths in October, 33 in November and 54 deaths in December.

Tuesday's report included 334 test results for Cumberland County, with 55 probable cases, 221 confirmed positive cases and 58 negative test results.

Franklin County reported 117 patients hospitalized with COVID-19 Tuesday (an increase of 13 since Monday), with three of 41 currently staffed ICU beds available in the county and 28 of 34 available ventilators in use. There are 28 adults in intensive care and 26 on ventilators.

Dauphin County reported 207 patients hospitalized with COVID-19 Tuesday (an increase of two since Monday), with 25 of 198 currently staffed ICU beds available in the county and 112 of 172 available ventilators in use. There are 47 adults in intensive care and 31 on ventilators.

Early Warning Dashboard update

Cumberland County saw increases in its COVID-19 percent positivity and incidence rate per 100,000 people in the Health Department's weekly update to its Early Warning Monitoring System Dashboard Friday.

The county's percent positivity increased to 21.4% for the week of Dec. 24-30, up from 16.6% the previous week. The incidence rate per 100,000 people increased to 416.4, up from 387.6 the previous week.

Lebanon County has the second highest positivity rate at 31.3%, an increase from 22.6% the previous week. York County has the sixth highest rate at 29.5%, an increase from 23% the previous week. Adams County is 10th in the state with a positivity rate of 28.1%.

York County has the fifth highest incidence rate in the state at 848.2, a decrease from last week's rate of 932. Adams County has the seventh highest at 826.1, which represents a drop from last week's 1,297.

Forest County had the lowest percent positivity in the state for the week of Dec. 24-30 at 1.6%. Warren County had the lowest incidence rate per 100,000 people in the state at 74.

Vaccine update

In data updated Thursday evening, the CDC says Cumberland County has 64.7% of its total population fully vaccinated. The CDC also reported that 68.4% of the population 5 and older are vaccinated, while 72.8% of the population 12 and older are fully vaccinated.

The CDC also began reporting another set of numbers that include booster shots. Though the percentage of people who have received two doses of a COVID-19 vaccine are high, the CDC said Thursday that only 29.9% of the county's total population has received a booster vaccine.

School-age children

In its weekly update for the 17th week of the school year, the department reported 173 cases among children aged 5-18 in Cumberland County during the week of Dec. 15-21, an increase of 17 cases over the previous week. The total number of cases in Cumberland County for this school year is 2,346.

Statewide, the number of cases among 5- to 18-year-olds saw its largest increase of the school year with 9,982 cases reported during the week of Dec. 15-21, compared to 9,870 during the previous week. The state said the total number of cases in that age group for the school year is 123,427.

Penn State Health update (Jan. 3)

Penn State Health lists a COVID-19 dashboard on its website tracking cases at each of its acute care hospitals — Penn State Health Milton S. Hershey Medical Center, Penn State Health Holy Spirit Medical Center, Hampden Medical Center and Penn State Health St. Joseph Medical Center. The dashboard is updated every Monday, Wednesday and Friday.

Monday's update shows 197 total cases (190 adults, 7 pediatrics) in the health system’s four hospitals, an increase of 27 cases since Dec. 27. Of the known-status adult patients (21 are unknown status), 63 are fully vaccinated (35.8%) with seven in an ICU and three on ventilators; 113 are nonvaccinated (64.2%) with 30 adults in an ICU and 21 adults on a ventilator. Seven unvaccinated children are hospitalized with one in an ICU and no one on a ventilator.

Holy Spirit Medical Center in Camp Hill has 33 COVID patients. Twelve are fully vaccinated adults (none are in the ICU or on a ventilator) and 21 are unvaccinated adults (two in the ICU and one is on a ventilator).

Hampden Medical Center has seven COVID patients. All seven are unvaccinated (with one in the ICU and no one on a ventilator).

County numbers in the southcentral region (for Jan. 4):

Adams County (pop. 103,009): 198 new cases; 18,993 total cases (15,672 confirmed, 3,321 probable); 45,544 negatives; 282 deaths (+8); 51.7% of county population vaccinated

Bedford County (pop. 47,888): 32 new cases; 8,865 total cases (5,971 confirmed, 2,894 probable); 13,374 negatives; 227 deaths (+1); 37% of county population vaccinated

Blair County (pop. 121,829): 57 new cases; 23,317 total cases (18,445 confirmed, 4,872 probable); 49,626 negatives; 502 deaths (+3); 49.5% of county population vaccinated

Cumberland County (pop. 253,370): 331 new cases; 38,136 total cases (29,275 confirmed, 8,861 probable); 108,919 negatives; 729 deaths (+5); 64.7% of county population vaccinated

Dauphin County (pop. 278,299): 549 new cases; 45,633 total cases (38,427 confirmed, 7,206 probable); 134,610 negatives; 766 deaths (+4); 58.6% of county population vaccinated

Franklin County (pop. 155,027): 437 new cases; total 30,677 cases (25,081 confirmed, 5,586 probable); 65,996 negatives; 552 deaths (+2); 46.2% of county population vaccinated

Fulton County (pop. 14,530): 23 new cases; 3,204 total cases (1,558 confirmed, 1,646 probable); 5,209 negatives; 50 deaths; 33.9% of county population vaccinated

Huntingdon County (pop. 45,144): 40 new cases; 8,619 total cases (7,059 confirmed, 1,560 probable); 22,684 negatives; 204 deaths (+1); 48.5% of county population vaccinated

Juniata County (pop. 24,763): 21 new cases; 3,875 total cases (3,554 confirmed, 321 probable); 7,027 negatives; 150 deaths (+2); 38.2% of county population vaccinated

Lebanon County (pop. 141,793): 279 new cases; 28,444 total cases (24,478 confirmed, 3,966 probable); 65,273 negatives; 405 deaths (+5); 51.4% of county population vaccinated

Mifflin County (pop. 46,138): 26 new cases; 9,356 total cases (8,863 confirmed, 493 probable); 18,441 negatives; 240 deaths (+1); 46.9% of county population vaccinated

Perry County (pop. 46,272): 43 new cases; 6,994 total cases (5,468 confirmed, 1,526 probable); 14,289 negatives; 156 deaths; 45.5% of county population vaccinated

York County (pop. 449,058): 930 new cases; 89,981 total cases (73,892 confirmed; 16,089 probable); 201,168 negatives; 1,208 deaths (+6); 55.1% of county population vaccinated

ZIP code-level counts (updated Jan. 4):

17013: 4,441 positives, 16,737 negatives - +167 since Dec. 31

17015: 2,695 positives, 8,268 negatives - +79 since Dec. 31

17050: 4,276 positives, 17,691 negatives - +183 since Dec. 31

17055: 4,722 positives, 19,325 negatives - +145 since Dec. 31

17011: 4,255 positives, 16,103 negatives - +146 since Dec. 31

17007: 670 positives, 2,156 negatives - +20 since Dec. 31

17065: 504 positives, 1,451 negatives - +18 since Dec. 31

17324: 555 positives, 1,443 negatives - +13 since Dec. 31

17241: 1,238 positives, 3,576 negatives - +129 since Dec. 31

17257: 3,336 positives, 8,066 negatives - +106 since Dec. 31

17240: 334 positives, 741 negatives - +6 since Dec. 31

17025: 1,999 positives, 6,774 negatives - +58 since Dec. 31

17070: 1,903 positives, 6,257 negatives - +61 since Dec. 31

17043: 641 positives, 2,417 negatives - +12 since Dec. 31

17019: 2,302 positives, 6,362 negatives - +54 since Dec. 31

17266: 45 positives, 148 negatives - +1 since Dec. 31

School district and college case counts (updated Dec. 17)

The Sentinel's case counts for Cumberland County school districts and colleges or universities are updated Fridays. The policy for each school district’s reporting is noted in the list below.

Big Spring School District (reports active cases in past 14 days with school exposure): 16 student cases and 8 staff cases being monitored as of Dec. 15.

Camp Hill School District: 107 student cases and 9 staff cases this school year (started Aug. 25.) Chart last updated on Dec. 10.

Carlisle Area School District: 52 new cases since Dec. 3; 291 cases this school year (started Aug. 25) according to the chart's last update on Dec. 17.

Cumberland Valley School District: 40 cases since Dec. 10; 432 cases this school year (started Aug. 31) as of the chart's last update on Dec. 17.

Mechanicsburg Area School District: 31 positive and presumed positive cases being monitored as of Dec. 17.

Shippensburg Area School District: 23 new cases since Dec. 8; 263 cases this school year (started Aug. 19) as of chart's last update on Dec. 16.

South Middleton School District: 28 cases since Dec. 3; 131 cases this school year (started Aug. 25) as of the chart's last update on Dec. 17.

West Shore School District: 58 student cases and 8 staff cases being monitored as of Dec. 17.

Dickinson College: 2 new student cases and 4 employee cases since Dec. 10; 59 student cases and 34 employee cases this semester (started Aug. 30.) Chart last updated on Dec. 17.

Messiah University: 12 new student cases and 4 new staff cases since Dec. 3; 139 student cases and 56 employee cases this semester (started Aug. 7.) Chart last updated Dec. 16.

Shippensburg University: 38 new student cases and 2 new staff cases since Dec. 6; 270 student cases and 31 employee cases this semester (started Aug. 1). Chart last updated on Dec. 16.

(Counties with a percent positivity above 5% in a week go on the Department of Health's watch list)

Pennsylvania: Percent Positivity - 24.5% last 7 days (15.3% previous 7 days) Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 607.4 (416.8 previous 7 days)

Adams County: Percent Positivity - 28.1% last 7 days (23% previous 7 days) Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 826.1 (1,297 previous 7 days)

Cumberland County: Percent Positivity - 21.4% last 7 days (16.6% previous 7 days) Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 416.4 (387.6 previous 7 days)

Dauphin County: Percent Positivity - 27.1% last 7 days (17.4% previous 7 days) Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 535.4 (343.2 previous 7 days)

Franklin County: Percent Positivity - 24.9% last 7 days (23.4% previous 7 days) Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 663.8 (1,498.4 previous 7 days)

Lebanon County: Percent Positivity - 31.3% last 7 days (22.6% previous 7 days) Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 795.5 (722.9 previous 7 days)

Perry County: Percent Positivity - 27.3% last 7 days (20% previous 7 days) Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 341.5 (289.6 previous 7 days)

York County:

Percent Positivity - 29.5% last 7 days (23% previous 7 days)

last 7 days (23% previous 7 days)

Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 848.2 (932 previous 7 days)

